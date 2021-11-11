Gas Leak Fuels Fear in Hanover | TVJ News - Nov 10 2021 1

Gas Leak Fuels Fear in Hanover | TVJ News – Nov 10 2021

2 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

2 comments

  2. There may not be a fire risk. So fire dept have done its job. But what about the health risk? What about the environmental risk? The ground is to be excavated and the dirt replaced. And a barrier placed around the site to contain these spill. Look out. Exposure to these gases day in day out not just for a few hours and you gone, but sleeping eating and drinking while inhaling those fumes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.