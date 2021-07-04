Gas pipeline fire boils underwater in the Gulf of Mexico | USA TODAY 1

Gas pipeline fire boils underwater in the Gulf of Mexico | USA TODAY

It took about 5 hours to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.
Mexico’s state-owned oil company said a fire caused by a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico is over, but videos showing efforts to put out what appears to be an underwater caldron of fire live on.

The "fire in the sea" was put out at 10:45 a.m. following a gas leak about 500 feet from a drilling platform, Pemex tweeted. No injuries were reported and the company said it took about 5 hours to bring the incident under control.

The company said it used boats to pump water over the underwater blaze, although nitrogen was also used to control the fire, Reuters reports, citing a Pemex incident report.

    5. @Aqua Boss possibly keeping the area cool. prevent the fire from getting bigger and superhot water from damaging the oil rig. I mean I don’t know, just a theory. some people are claiming it’s nitrogen, the reporter said it was water.

  4. “God made the mountains, God made the sky, God made the people, God only knows why….He fixed up the planet as best as He could, then along came the people and fucked it up good!!!” – Lee Marvin – “Paint Your Wagon”

  5. Now tell me why aren’t we demanding action against these politicians dark money lenders?

    1. Yes, Calvin, I’m with you. Then I realized I have no idea where or how to start. What do we, the people do as a step in furtherance toward some kind of resolution?

    2. @Melissa Streeter yeah this is a tough cookie. For they had over 80+ years to perfect their grip on this country. But actions must be taken. Cause this mess is ridiculous

  6. Underwater pipelines are laying in a CONSTANT cause/accelerant of decay and corrosion on the seabed surrounded by salt water. Those things are on borrowed time when they’re laid.

  7. Hey guys, you know they say we are causing the ocean level to rise. How bout we evaporate it off?

  10. My Dad used to say that Mom was “such a bad cook, she could burn water.”
    Until I saw this, I just thought that was a figure of speech.

  13. And all the ocean life is going ‘There is a hell!’
    And those surface creatures are to blame!

    1. @Anthony Garrett pipeline pressure plus sea depth pressure, plus HEAT RISES. You can see the sea is OBVIOUSLY boiling around the epicenter of the fire, which is releasing oxygen from water molecules and helping to feeding the fire.

      Didn’t think I needed to mention this is basically a massive grease fire on the surface of the ocean, and grease fires don’t care how wet a surface is, they still burn.

      It may be time for some folks to go back to school, I learned all these things in like the 3rd grade.

  15. Ok, now I am an atheist, but even I gotta say that when the f*cking ocean is on fire, we should probably start to question if maybe someone is trying to tell us to mend our ways.

  17. “No injuries reported…” That’s because aquatic life can’t fill out TPS reports. Pretty sure there were injuries.

    1. We are putting cover sheets on TPS reports now. Did you get the memo we sent out? I will send you a reminder email just to make sure you are aware of the change.

