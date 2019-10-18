The president this week referred to former Defense Secretary James Mattis as 'the world's most overrated general.' On Thursday evening, Mattis fired back at the Alfred E. Smith dinner. Aired on 10/18/19.
Gen. James Mattis Fires Back At Trump For 'Overrated' Remark | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Mattis, didn’t have to say anything. But the fact that he went after Donald, somewhat like Obama did. Humor gets so under Donald skin. He’s going to blow up today.
Yup yup yup , I do not think Trumpy ever got over ” *Saturday Night Live* “
@Florida Crypto R – White House Correspondent Dinner feat. Seth Meyers and Pres. Obama.
The reason Trump can’t stand being laughed at is he is completely humorless.
oh man this made my day…..thank you General Mattis. And you are anything but overrated.
About time the draft dodger is called out for the coward he is .
Gen.Mattis now come forward to Congress & the American people to let us know just how much danger we’re in.
Sick burn, Mattis. Well done.
General Mad Dawg Mattis, Sunk “Ol Bone Spur Trump” without firing a shot!! 🙄🤪
General Mad Dawg Mattis: “The only person in the military Trump doesn’t think is overrated is, of course, Colonel Sanders.” 🤔🙄
Yes! 😂😂😂
@Dittzx, you win the internet today Sir… LOL!!!
Dittzx: He’s considering promoting Ronald McDonald to the rank of general.
@Trumpocalypse Captin Crunch will be very upset!
@Trumpocalypse kfc
Finally he’s starting to speak👍.
BTW a nice Bazinga with the spurs joke.
Trump couldn’t hold Gen. Mattis’s jock strap.
True, and not only because his hands are too small.
Amen! 😂😂😂
You mean, “blank strap,” right? Because “jockstrap” would be offensive…
*ROASTING ASIDE THIS MAN SPEAKS HARSH TRUTH AND DOES SO SINCERELY*
Don’t always agree with Mattis but I would trust him and never question his love of the country. Not to mention, his comments on Trump were funny and spot on.
Priceless! “I am the Meryl Streep, of Generals!” 😂😂😂
“I earned my spurs on the battlefield, not from a note from a Doctor!” 😂😂😂😂
God Bless your service to our Nation Sir! Hooah!
*I LOVE THIS GUY . AS EVERYONE CAN SEE HE IS REALLY EDUCATED*
Take a seat cadet bone spurs.
Grown folks are talking now.
Yes! 😂😂
*THIS IS REAL PATRIOT SOUNDS*
Its like…hip hip hoorraayyyy!!!…on your face trump..never mess with those who’ve earned their spurs on the field.
Says the world’s most overrated casino owner.
Mattis: “I earned my spurs on the battlefield. He (Trump) earned his spurs in a letter from his doctor.”
he cracked jokes at trump’s expense, and everyone laughed with him. You just know trump is livid.
Also, note that mattis called him by his name, donald trump, never president trump. That shows how little respect he has for him.
Agreed. From his military position this is the biggest insult
👍😎 Respect? There’s only way to get that, the old-fashioned way: *_EARN_* it.
Somewhere in the universe, there’s an orange man with a red face frantically making spelling mistakes on Twitter!