Gen. James Mattis Fires Back At Trump For ‘Overrated’ Remark | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 18, 2019

 

The president this week referred to former Defense Secretary James Mattis as 'the world's most overrated general.' On Thursday evening, Mattis fired back at the Alfred E. Smith dinner. Aired on 10/18/19.
34 Comments on "Gen. James Mattis Fires Back At Trump For ‘Overrated’ Remark | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. S York | October 18, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Mattis, didn’t have to say anything. But the fact that he went after Donald, somewhat like Obama did. Humor gets so under Donald skin. He’s going to blow up today.

  2. Shoichleach74 Callum | October 18, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    oh man this made my day…..thank you General Mattis. And you are anything but overrated.

  3. LUIS VELEZ | October 18, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    About time the draft dodger is called out for the coward he is .

  4. BbetrGODczU L | October 18, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Gen.Mattis now come forward to Congress & the American people to let us know just how much danger we’re in.

  5. Coleen Parsons | October 18, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Sick burn, Mattis. Well done.

  6. Dittzx | October 18, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    General Mad Dawg Mattis, Sunk “Ol Bone Spur Trump” without firing a shot!! 🙄🤪

  7. Dittzx | October 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    General Mad Dawg Mattis: “The only person in the military Trump doesn’t think is overrated is, of course, Colonel Sanders.” 🤔🙄

  8. kulhuk 7 | October 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Finally he’s starting to speak👍.
    BTW a nice Bazinga with the spurs joke.

  9. William Bledsoe | October 18, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Trump couldn’t hold Gen. Mattis’s jock strap.

  10. JOKER FACE | October 18, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    *ROASTING ASIDE THIS MAN SPEAKS HARSH TRUTH AND DOES SO SINCERELY*

  11. Matt B. | October 18, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Don’t always agree with Mattis but I would trust him and never question his love of the country. Not to mention, his comments on Trump were funny and spot on.

  12. Morning Glory | October 18, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Priceless! “I am the Meryl Streep, of Generals!” 😂😂😂
    “I earned my spurs on the battlefield, not from a note from a Doctor!” 😂😂😂😂

    God Bless your service to our Nation Sir! Hooah!

  13. NPC AFRO | October 18, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    *I LOVE THIS GUY . AS EVERYONE CAN SEE HE IS REALLY EDUCATED*

  14. Power corrupts | October 18, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Take a seat cadet bone spurs.
    Grown folks are talking now.

  15. Real Patriot | October 18, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    *THIS IS REAL PATRIOT SOUNDS*

  16. Lee R. N | October 18, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Its like…hip hip hoorraayyyy!!!…on your face trump..never mess with those who’ve earned their spurs on the field.

  17. CHARLIE o | October 18, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Says the world’s most overrated casino owner.

  18. Italjute | October 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Mattis: “I earned my spurs on the battlefield. He (Trump) earned his spurs in a letter from his doctor.”

  19. ian wong | October 18, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    he cracked jokes at trump’s expense, and everyone laughed with him. You just know trump is livid.

    Also, note that mattis called him by his name, donald trump, never president trump. That shows how little respect he has for him.

  20. Steven Sordoni | October 18, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Somewhere in the universe, there’s an orange man with a red face frantically making spelling mistakes on Twitter!

