Georgia's Secretary of State is under fire after hours-long lines, broken machines, and closed polling locations plagued the Georgia primary election. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Foundation, waited over three hours to vote at her polling place in Atlanta. "Democracy is on life support right now," Brown says. "We're gonna do everything we can do to organize and prevent this from happening in November." Aired on 6/9/2020.
Georgia Elections Show ‘The Voter Suppression Machinery Is Working As Designed’ | MSNBC
Fake Election
Republicans will do anything to keep black people from voting.
@Jason M If the US had acted in a timely fashion, like most of the civilized world, we would be opening up already. Our death rate was lower before red states started prematurely opening up. Even with that stupidity, the rate of death in the US is 347 per million, in Sweden it is 475. Compare that with Sweden’s neighbor, Norway, which had an intelligent quarantine, and a death rate of 44 per million.
@Jason M Your dumb as president is the cause of the lockdown what happened to just 1 and it will disappear 🤔here we are June 10,2020 over 100,000 people died and over 2 millions people people with has had COVID 😤
ps91 212 Correct. But historical Dems became Republican identified after 1966.
@Jefferson Johanes you imbicles blame Republicans for everything and the Democrats are behind the lockdown!!
liberal district liberal board of voters blame the right people! Cry babies!
Government What Are You Doing With The Voting Polls. Get It Together, There Is No Excuses
They’re doing it on purpose. the Republicans believe their policies are so bad the majority of the population will not vote for them
Joes racist rants keep popping up. I think people are onto him its just in a democrats blood !!
I wonder if Republicans won’t start self-declaring as Democrats whenever they are abroad. From what I can tell, without their popguns and lynch mobs, these boys could be in the kind of danger they’ve never had to man up to before. Best travel in large groups and bring their mothers so at least there’s a skirt to hide behind.
If I were a Republican I would definitely not go to Kurdistan and tell anyone, especially not show up in your Magatrash hillbilly uniform.
Problem is, Americans all get tarred by the same brush. Not like we ask what Party you belong to. Like, (with respect) how could you all be so stupid to have such a system that allows blatent corruption and Yep.. RASCISM..
@Mainely No kidding. Most shameful battlefield betrayal I’ve ever seen after the valiant and _tremendous_ effort put out against terrible enemies by the Kurdish people, whom I think are worthy of admiration. Everyone has their bad apples, Kurds, too, but OMG GOP white America is just Taliban in uglier clothes.
@Mark Mc Understood. Yet nations are like characters on the world stage, and today the USA is cowardly Donald Trump, as much as it hurts to know. The damage that has been done to US chances for leadership or even getting its way among allies in the future is _total,_ like an absolute train wreck. Trump has become an Untouchable, a Profanity among men, and _no one_ has his back. Not out here.
ETA: Maybe Bibi, but what an example.
Yeah I saw on the news how your antifa boys always attacked in packs. You guys are a bunch of cowards.
donald dump has sabotage the mail system.
Cry me a River Democrats no wonder the Devil always comes for you guys Weak Weak Weak😂
Colonel Biden You are correct. The Devil is alive and well. Scary times.
@Colonel Biden looks to me like the republickin’s are get weak.
@CatPower Bucks right you cry baby! FACTS PLEASE!
@CatPower your power is in your lies truth is a option for the liberals
Wait a minute… Republicans in Georgia are suppressing the vote?!
Republicans are good at cheating and oppression.
@My Wealth Is Motivation ‘way of life’ is very mildly put. I say systemic institutionalized bigotry, oppression & white supremacist neo nazi emboldened flames fanned by trRumpublikkklans Agolf Twittler Bunker boy McBoneSpurs.
@Grace Roska they are cowards. Do you see these people outside now???
Democrats still have excepted the outcome of 2016
@Uncle Ed I’ll never accept Big Money in politics. When is tRump going to release his taxes? https://joebiden.com/financial-disclosure/
@Uncle Ed tRump probably voted illegally in the FL primary. No one can claim a resort (Mar a Lago) as residence. Do you accept that?
America has by far the worst voting system even if you compare it to developing countries
It’s almost hilarious to see how corruption is legalised
@YouTube Moderator Cite your source.
@Justin Stewart In my state, Oregon, when you get or renew your driver’s license you prove that you’re a citizen, and are automatically registered to vote. You can also register online. It is very easy to get registered here. And, all registered voters are automatically sent a mail-in ballot, because we voted to only vote by mail in 1998. It has worked very well for us.
Must be registered to vote. Must also be a citizen.
@marvin urmenita no they don’t.
YouTube Moderator trump votes by mail…or does he?
president Twitter is sabotaging the mail in voting!
@matt greene problem with what your saying is. Just because info is in the palm of your hand, doesn’t make it true. Thats whats wrong with people like you. You actually believe everything YOUR sorce tells you without investigating further.
And by the way. Every president would be chosen by L. A. County only. And let me tell you because I live here. They’re mostly psychotic.
@Everrett Kleen Dude, I said I was open to look at other sources and asked you for the source for your info so I could look, and that’s how you react?? Just to insult me and assume I’m some CNN zombie?
@Nart Charuworn your comment sounded like it. If that offended you im sorry. There are a lot of what you stated “cnn zombies”. to be honest, im not sure what we are talking about. Ive made comments on a few sites in the last few hours. Remind me of the topic you were requesting links to and i will suggest some. Again, to be hohnest i fly through around 50 different streams when im surfing. I never JUST believe any, i try to find at least several talking on the same topic and have a basic similar belief about it. I do know that cnn and msnbc are the worst at truth. Or i should say, at twisting the truth. Comment back if you like. I wont attack as long as we’re civilized.
@Everrett Kleen Just to answer your question: Study after study after study done by multiple independent organizations and agencies (including the DOJ back in 2018). Here a least of just a few. https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/resources-voter-fraud-claims
A disgrace.3rd world countries have better voting systems.
Luke Womack LITTLE BOY …. IF YOU READ THE POSTED COMMENTS WE SEE WHAT YOU TRY …. STUPID YOU …. KEEP FOOLING YOURSELF
dennis wolff BOTS don’t make sense. Therefore, you are a BOT/TROLL. NO LOGIC……JUST TYPING STUFF…….MCCARTHY…..see I can do it too. Haha
They do since Obama rigged the system the new machines he put in says if you speak Spanish press the Button with Biden’s picture on it😂
Colonel Biden OBAMA IS SO LAST DECADE …YOU RUSSIANS NEED NEW TALK POINTS … RUSSIANS ARE REALLY STUPID THO …LIKE TRUMP
John, you don’t really think Democrats don’t use their position in elected office to get rich?
GOP last stand is voter suppression. Oust!
When Democrats win and have open borders you liberals will be begging Trump to come back and he’ll tell you it’s too late😂
@Colonel Biden When democrats win and have open borders ? You do know on average year for year the more people were deported under obama then trump right? Wait, you are one of those trump cultists right? Facts don’t matter do they…..no one is going to be begging trump to come back,…..the majority has had enough of Trump and the trump virus that he unleashed upon America due to his constant lying about it being nothing but a democratic hoax.
For three years the only trump did was right the economy that he was left with from Obama…thats it..now that he has to actually be president, he instead acts like a little child, hiding in a bunker…constantly whining about how the democrats are after him…or the media…the most powerful man in the world…and every day its another bunch of twitter foolishness about being a victim.
Anyone who can support someone who ordered legal protesters be shot at with rubber bullets, gassed, have flash garnades thrown at them and have a military hellicopter flown dangeriously low above them should get the f. out of this country.. ….we are NOT going to let Trump and his cult following turn this great country into 30’s Germany…please don’t let the door hit you on the way out in November…..you are supporting a president who stepped all over the constitution so he could get his picture taken infront of a church that he never has been at since the day he was sworn in…then holds the bible up side down…and not trumps bible..its a bible.
Obama believed in catch and release ask a waiter next time you go out for dinner 😂
A blatant voter suppression tactic by Republicans… shameful, disgraceful, and so opposed to American values.
How?
@Cold Beer How?!?! My ballot listed f’ng Justin Trudeau as a candidate! .. that’s how!!!
Republican can only win by cheating
Colonel Biden Says Trump Sucks Putins Weenie
@Colonel Biden Prove that illegals have ever voted in ANY election. Show us the documentation. C’mon, little troll… show us.
It’s a primary. Republicans win nothing by “cheating”. Stupid comment.
David Tan and they know it
Trump supporters that are OK with this are Anti-American.
Clarence Bayliss , you’re a brainwashed fool
AHH, Trump was unchallenged so what would be the point in rigging that primary. Joe Biden has already won the democrat nomination so again this is just a moot argument. Most of the normal polling places were closed because of covid 19 restrictions. Both parties have to deal with these same problems.
@Samuel O’Conner
No it isn’t because it happens no matter what is going on. So for you to say it is a moot argument is just like a trump supporter who doesn’t care about the illegal voter suppression and wrongful voter purging. It is a moot argument when the do nothing Republicans complaine about how fraudulent mail in ballots are even though trump voted through mail in ballot this year in Florida. This is typical of right wing dumbasses that voted for this dictator of a president
@Saynoto Socialists
You are really dumb.
No need to reply, facts matter.
When you can’t vote, you do not have a free democracy. So what do you have in America?
this is too blatant for nothing to be done… this is crazy…
Kemp bought those machines, to suppress voting.
Don’t stop protesting the unjustifiable rhetoric and voter inequality and separation
Surly this has nothing to do with Jared and Ivanka being invested in voting machines.
It was purposefully designed to make voting as difficult as possible. USA is becoming the international laughing stock.
Just more republican corruption to suppress the vote
Three years of Fake Russia you wanna talk about liberal???🖕
It’s just a Petri dish for Testing.
Wait till it gets Replicated in All
Republican States……😏☝
Trump and RepubliCONS destroying American one day at a time .