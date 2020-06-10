Georgia Elections Show ‘The Voter Suppression Machinery Is Working As Designed’ | MSNBC

June 10, 2020

 

Georgia's Secretary of State is under fire after hours-long lines, broken machines, and closed polling locations plagued the Georgia primary election. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Foundation, waited over three hours to vote at her polling place in Atlanta. "Democracy is on life support right now," Brown says. "We're gonna do everything we can do to organize and prevent this from happening in November." Aired on 6/9/2020.
Georgia Elections Show ‘The Voter Suppression Machinery Is Working As Designed’ | MSNBC

72 Comments on "Georgia Elections Show ‘The Voter Suppression Machinery Is Working As Designed’ | MSNBC"

  1. george in-virginia | June 10, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Fake Election
    Republicans will do anything to keep black people from voting.

    • Deborah Freedman | June 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

      @Jason M If the US had acted in a timely fashion, like most of the civilized world, we would be opening up already. Our death rate was lower before red states started prematurely opening up. Even with that stupidity, the rate of death in the US is 347 per million, in Sweden it is 475. Compare that with Sweden’s neighbor, Norway, which had an intelligent quarantine, and a death rate of 44 per million.

    • Tiffany Moore | June 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      @Jason M Your dumb as president is the cause of the lockdown what happened to just 1 and it will disappear 🤔here we are June 10,2020 over 100,000 people died and over 2 millions people people with has had COVID 😤

    • Phila P | June 10, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      ps91 212 Correct. But historical Dems became Republican identified after 1966.

    • Robert Phipps | June 10, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Jefferson Johanes you imbicles blame Republicans for everything and the Democrats are behind the lockdown!!

    • Paul | June 10, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      liberal district liberal board of voters blame the right people! Cry babies!

  2. Mzladylocks | June 10, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Government What Are You Doing With The Voting Polls. Get It Together, There Is No Excuses

    • James Ricker | June 10, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      They’re doing it on purpose. the Republicans believe their policies are so bad the majority of the population will not vote for them

    • #j G | June 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      Joes racist rants keep popping up. I think people are onto him its just in a democrats blood !!

  3. Hlafordlaes | June 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    I wonder if Republicans won’t start self-declaring as Democrats whenever they are abroad. From what I can tell, without their popguns and lynch mobs, these boys could be in the kind of danger they’ve never had to man up to before. Best travel in large groups and bring their mothers so at least there’s a skirt to hide behind.

    • Mainely | June 10, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      If I were a Republican I would definitely not go to Kurdistan and tell anyone, especially not show up in your Magatrash hillbilly uniform.

    • Mark Mc | June 10, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      Problem is, Americans all get tarred by the same brush. Not like we ask what Party you belong to. Like, (with respect) how could you all be so stupid to have such a system that allows blatent corruption and Yep.. RASCISM..

    • Hlafordlaes | June 10, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      @Mainely No kidding. Most shameful battlefield betrayal I’ve ever seen after the valiant and _tremendous_ effort put out against terrible enemies by the Kurdish people, whom I think are worthy of admiration. Everyone has their bad apples, Kurds, too, but OMG GOP white America is just Taliban in uglier clothes.

    • Hlafordlaes | June 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      @Mark Mc Understood. Yet nations are like characters on the world stage, and today the USA is cowardly Donald Trump, as much as it hurts to know. The damage that has been done to US chances for leadership or even getting its way among allies in the future is _total,_ like an absolute train wreck. Trump has become an Untouchable, a Profanity among men, and _no one_ has his back. Not out here.
      ETA: Maybe Bibi, but what an example.

    • ps91 212 | June 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Yeah I saw on the news how your antifa boys always attacked in packs. You guys are a bunch of cowards.

  4. CatPower | June 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    donald dump has sabotage the mail system.

  5. Tofy the Bear | June 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Wait a minute… Republicans in Georgia are suppressing the vote?!
    Republicans are good at cheating and oppression.

  6. Rohit Dugar | June 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    America has by far the worst voting system even if you compare it to developing countries
    It’s almost hilarious to see how corruption is legalised

    • Deborah Freedman | June 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      @YouTube Moderator Cite your source.

    • Deborah Freedman | June 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      @Justin Stewart In my state, Oregon, when you get or renew your driver’s license you prove that you’re a citizen, and are automatically registered to vote. You can also register online. It is very easy to get registered here. And, all registered voters are automatically sent a mail-in ballot, because we voted to only vote by mail in 1998. It has worked very well for us.

    • Raven Hawks | June 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      Must be registered to vote. Must also be a citizen.

    • Raven Hawks | June 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      @marvin urmenita no they don’t.

    • E Toma | June 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      YouTube Moderator trump votes by mail…or does he?

  7. A L | June 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    president Twitter is sabotaging the mail in voting!

    • Everrett Kleen | June 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @matt greene problem with what your saying is. Just because info is in the palm of your hand, doesn’t make it true. Thats whats wrong with people like you. You actually believe everything YOUR sorce tells you without investigating further.

    • Everrett Kleen | June 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

      And by the way. Every president would be chosen by L. A. County only. And let me tell you because I live here. They’re mostly psychotic.

    • Nart Charuworn | June 10, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      @Everrett Kleen Dude, I said I was open to look at other sources and asked you for the source for your info so I could look, and that’s how you react?? Just to insult me and assume I’m some CNN zombie?

    • Everrett Kleen | June 10, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      @Nart Charuworn your comment sounded like it. If that offended you im sorry. There are a lot of what you stated “cnn zombies”. to be honest, im not sure what we are talking about. Ive made comments on a few sites in the last few hours. Remind me of the topic you were requesting links to and i will suggest some. Again, to be hohnest i fly through around 50 different streams when im surfing. I never JUST believe any, i try to find at least several talking on the same topic and have a basic similar belief about it. I do know that cnn and msnbc are the worst at truth. Or i should say, at twisting the truth. Comment back if you like. I wont attack as long as we’re civilized.

    • Nart Charuworn | June 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      @Everrett Kleen Just to answer your question: Study after study after study done by multiple independent organizations and agencies (including the DOJ back in 2018). Here a least of just a few. https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/resources-voter-fraud-claims

  8. Av Param | June 10, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    A disgrace.3rd world countries have better voting systems.

    • dennis wolff | June 10, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

      Luke Womack LITTLE BOY …. IF YOU READ THE POSTED COMMENTS WE SEE WHAT YOU TRY …. STUPID YOU …. KEEP FOOLING YOURSELF

    • Luke Womack | June 10, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      dennis wolff BOTS don’t make sense. Therefore, you are a BOT/TROLL. NO LOGIC……JUST TYPING STUFF…….MCCARTHY…..see I can do it too. Haha

    • Colonel Biden | June 10, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      They do since Obama rigged the system the new machines he put in says if you speak Spanish press the Button with Biden’s picture on it😂

    • dennis wolff | June 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      Colonel Biden OBAMA IS SO LAST DECADE …YOU RUSSIANS NEED NEW TALK POINTS … RUSSIANS ARE REALLY STUPID THO …LIKE TRUMP

    • Cold Beer | June 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      John, you don’t really think Democrats don’t use their position in elected office to get rich?

  9. Old Uncle Bob | June 10, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    GOP last stand is voter suppression. Oust!

    • Colonel Biden | June 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      When Democrats win and have open borders you liberals will be begging Trump to come back and he’ll tell you it’s too late😂

    • Jeff | June 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Colonel Biden When democrats win and have open borders ? You do know on average year for year the more people were deported under obama then trump right? Wait, you are one of those trump cultists right? Facts don’t matter do they…..no one is going to be begging trump to come back,…..the majority has had enough of Trump and the trump virus that he unleashed upon America due to his constant lying about it being nothing but a democratic hoax.
      For three years the only trump did was right the economy that he was left with from Obama…thats it..now that he has to actually be president, he instead acts like a little child, hiding in a bunker…constantly whining about how the democrats are after him…or the media…the most powerful man in the world…and every day its another bunch of twitter foolishness about being a victim.
      Anyone who can support someone who ordered legal protesters be shot at with rubber bullets, gassed, have flash garnades thrown at them and have a military hellicopter flown dangeriously low above them should get the f. out of this country.. ….we are NOT going to let Trump and his cult following turn this great country into 30’s Germany…please don’t let the door hit you on the way out in November…..you are supporting a president who stepped all over the constitution so he could get his picture taken infront of a church that he never has been at since the day he was sworn in…then holds the bible up side down…and not trumps bible..its a bible.

    • Colonel Biden | June 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Obama believed in catch and release ask a waiter next time you go out for dinner 😂

  10. Michael Billington | June 10, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    A blatant voter suppression tactic by Republicans… shameful, disgraceful, and so opposed to American values.

  11. David Tan | June 10, 2020 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    Republican can only win by cheating

  12. Guardiano777 | June 10, 2020 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    Trump supporters that are OK with this are Anti-American.

    • Saynoto Socialists | June 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      Clarence Bayliss , you’re a brainwashed fool

    • Samuel O'Conner | June 10, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      AHH, Trump was unchallenged so what would be the point in rigging that primary. Joe Biden has already won the democrat nomination so again this is just a moot argument. Most of the normal polling places were closed because of covid 19 restrictions. Both parties have to deal with these same problems.

    • Clarence Bayliss | June 10, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

      @Samuel O’Conner
      No it isn’t because it happens no matter what is going on. So for you to say it is a moot argument is just like a trump supporter who doesn’t care about the illegal voter suppression and wrongful voter purging. It is a moot argument when the do nothing Republicans complaine about how fraudulent mail in ballots are even though trump voted through mail in ballot this year in Florida. This is typical of right wing dumbasses that voted for this dictator of a president

    • Bas Scheijde | June 10, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

      @Saynoto Socialists
      You are really dumb.
      No need to reply, facts matter.

    • Martin Finderup Andersen | June 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      When you can’t vote, you do not have a free democracy. So what do you have in America?

  13. Gee Nico | June 10, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    this is too blatant for nothing to be done… this is crazy…

  14. RJM | June 10, 2020 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Kemp bought those machines, to suppress voting.

  15. MrLRowe1 | June 10, 2020 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Don’t stop protesting the unjustifiable rhetoric and voter inequality and separation

  16. Trisha Ann | June 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Surly this has nothing to do with Jared and Ivanka being invested in voting machines.

  17. Melvin Pjotr | June 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    It was purposefully designed to make voting as difficult as possible. USA is becoming the international laughing stock.

  18. MrJth937 | June 10, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Just more republican corruption to suppress the vote

  19. Vihari Royal | June 10, 2020 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    It’s just a Petri dish for Testing.
    Wait till it gets Replicated in All
    Republican States……😏☝

  20. Richard Thomas | June 10, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Trump and RepubliCONS destroying American one day at a time .

