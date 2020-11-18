Georgia Secretary Of State Says He’s Come Under Pressure From GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC

November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020

 

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he is coming under pressure from Republicans intent on questioning the validity of legally-cast absentee ballots. Aired on 11/17/2020.
Georgia Secretary Of State Says He's Come Under Pressure From GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC

110 Comments on "Georgia Secretary Of State Says He’s Come Under Pressure From GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Lily Jade | November 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    Tip: ignore gop gripes complaining about everything, as they can not accept Reality.

    • Shahnul Islam | November 17, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

      @Robobot Hey only 22615 lies in 4 years. Im sure I’d forgive my spouse for lying that much in a lifetime…not

    • Jeff Woods | November 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      Reality is election fraud is real..

    • geckohale | November 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Woods Oh yes … the GOP has resorted to voter suppression, purging voter roles, gerrymandering, frivilous court cases, stacking the Supreme Court, actual & real voter fraud & outright lies to try to turn elections. So it is “real” in that sense … otherwise Biden would have won by a much larger margin than he did!! That IS what you meant, right?

    • Jeff Woods | November 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @geckohale lmao!! Prove it…you talk so much garbage to deter and deflect from the massive voter fraud that has corrupted a fair and impartial election..the corrupted election is indisputable and the only reason it’s being deflected is because of the leftist fear (which, includes the rino’s) that they will again being exposed as the corrupt party..

    • Inappropriate Mushroom | November 17, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      biden was told today if he doesn’t Concede he could spend the rest of his life in Prison 4 Voter Fraud .

  2. Gero Kron | November 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    Time to leave this toxic political gang, aka “Republicans”, Mr. Raffensperger. Can´t be fun to be a part of this.

    • Scott Wallace | November 17, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      @Christian Heckmann Engelbrecht I hope so. I’m a lifelong Democrat, but the Republicans used to be a legitimate political choice and accomplished many worthwhile things. But they’ve now become little more than a personality cult around Trump.

    • Demo Cracy | November 17, 2020 at 1:07 PM | Reply

      Not the only one speaking out and getting death threats.

    • Christian Heckmann Engelbrecht | November 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

      @Demo Cracy
      Is Mitt hanging in there?

    • Amani Rinas | November 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      @Christian Heckmann Engelbrecht he cheated his way back in to make it 36 years in office as head republican, of destruction, and corruption.

    • Amani Rinas | November 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

      @Scott Wallace People dont get this corrupt, and ruthless in just 4 years..that’s been in these Republicans all along.
      Trump just brought it to the forefront, and that’s the Only thing I can give him credit for.

  3. Zulu Immortal | November 17, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    The GOP are thieves.. better look at SC, KY, and Susan Collins seat…

  4. timms girl | November 17, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    Lindsey is admitting that he did say that shigity. HE NEEDS TO RESIGN. CROOK AND LIAR.

  5. CA C | November 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    If the election winner was reversed the Republicans would not care about this.. Trump has committed so many crimes..

  6. Enzo itGoes | November 17, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    Judges have quickly dismissed Trump’s scheme to defraud, and the prestigious law firm representing him dropped Trump like a hot bag of dog scat.

  7. LeeAnn Chambers | November 17, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    Trump needs impeached NOE, putting American people in danger during a pandemic. Not to mention trying to throw an election.

  8. Stephen Kershaw | November 17, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    So it’s actually the Republicans trying to rig and cheat in the election, like we didn’t know that already

  9. We the People | November 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    the gOP is nothing more than a corrupt Klan.
    Rigging is their only Agenda.

  10. A Emanuel | November 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    Yep, republicans would sell their souls, nads and mothers to retain power.

  11. Elizabeth Samuels | November 17, 2020 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Republicans chewing off their own foot to get out of a trap that THEY built.

  12. Surfhead | November 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    As a lifelong Republican that did not vote for Trump I’m sickened by my parties actions. Trump has destroyed the Republican Party with his bullying tactics.

  13. Foglight | November 17, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Republicans are openly trying to destroy democracy.

  14. 845835ab | November 17, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    It bothers corrupt politicians when one of their own is not corrupt. This guy’s future in the deep state GOP is over.

    • Mary Fontenelle | November 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      like cops, play along with the cover up or you are excluded, no one will cover your back

    • 845835ab | November 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Mary Fontenelle  @Mary Fontenelle  Yes, the blue wall of silence is very similar. You are either with us or against us. This man did right and even though he is currently untouchable because of the national spotlight on him once this is over and we are all preoccupied with something new the GOP will exact their revenge and he will fall to the same fate as any other whistle-blower or person who placed integrity above loyality. Anyone remember a certain former combat wounded army officer who is now retired by the name of Alexander Vindman? The same fate awaits Raffensperger. Like it was said in the movie Gladiator “I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next” and trust me the GOP will get their revenge in this life. Sadly the Democratic Party would do the same.

    • Mark Smith | November 17, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @845835ab yes that’s right the secretary of state in Ga might be retaliated against after this but the judiciary branch of the country should Sanction graham for suggesting this illegal act! 😡🇺🇸

    • 845835ab | November 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

      @Mark Smith the only people who can punish Graham are the people of South Carolina and that will not happen. Remember, he’s a very powerful US Senator and that makes him practically untouchable. I think there have only been a dozen US Senators who have every been arrested and as time goes by the things that once shocked people enough to vote someone out of office or forced a political party to let one of their most important politicians be held accountable to the point that they are gone from office are becoming less with each and every passing year because the philosophy is now to protect the power of the party above all else. If Nixon had done today what he did in the 70’s I seriously doubt he would have been forced to resign. Back then even his own party knew he was wrong and needed to leave but today that same situation would be met with a much different response made up of a defense claiming fake news and deep state conspiracy. Politics has evolved into the kind of loyality sports teams have enjoyed. Remember when Penn State was exposed for their long ignored pedophilia and yet their fan base either outright called it a lie and or tried to spin it like it was never truly known. That’s now how people treat politics. People choose a team and nothing matters but winning.

    • Amani Rinas | November 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

      @845835ab and those people are a disgrace…
      Every dog has his day, and if these people believe that they will Always get away with their dirt..
      Ask Donald Trump.

  15. MyChilepepper | November 17, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    If they couldn’t win through gerrymandering, they’d throw in trumpmandering voters suppression.
    You lost, get over it …honorably

    • Wrong Crowd | November 17, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

      At the end of the day, an election is run by the administration of the day, in this case, the Republicans. If there were faults it’s down to them.

    • Mike Keller | November 17, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      @Wrong Crowd They are the fault.

    • Inappropriate Mushroom | November 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      Dominion Software Took Votes Away From Mr Trump and gave To biden !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Wrong Crowd | November 17, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      @Inappropriate Mushroom Another baseless conspiracy theory I’m afraid. I’ll take the opinion of the BBC over Fox any day. But feel free to contribute to Trumps request for money to challenge the result. It’s your dime.

    • Inappropriate Mushroom | November 17, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      If the election is rigged you can just relax in your basement ,,, biden was told today if he doesn’t Concede he could spend the rest of his life in Prison 4 Voter Fraud .

  16. 845835ab | November 17, 2020 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    FACT: GOP never met a white supremacist they didn’t like.

    • Demo Cracy | November 17, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      @Ian T GO BYEDON!!! Stay delusional and keep believing the bs.

    • 845835ab | November 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      @Demo Cracy Sorry I meant that for someone else but it got tagged to you.

    • Demo Cracy | November 17, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      @845835ab No problem at all. I did the same to Dave W. EXCITED THAT BIDEN WON!!!

    • Democracy Lives | November 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      845, I don’t mean to say the problem doesn’t still exist today…it most certainly does! My party needs to acknowledge it to move forward

    • 845835ab | November 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

      @Democracy Lives Won’t happy because too many in the GOP don’t see it as a problem or wrong and that is why it’s definitely not going away any time soon. It’s not a mistake they are making and haven’t realized it yet as much as it is deliberate support for like minded individuals. Racism hasn’t gone away and it most definitely will be here long after we are both dead.

  17. MO EL | November 17, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE.
    AL THOSE LIES.
    THOSE PEOPLE ARE NEEDED TO BE ARRESTED.
    RICHT ALWAY
    Graham need to be ARRESTED.

  18. Orion Nebula | November 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Trump didn’t empty a swamp, there was none, he created one.

    • james maddock | November 17, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

      It is not a swamp, it is a cesspool .

    • Sarah Smith | November 17, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      Trump exposed the true stench of the cesspool – we always knew it was there.

    • Shirley Harvey | November 17, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      Donald Trump is the swamp him and Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham William Barr ,Mike Pence that’s exactly why we must fight like you did to get Joe Biden and karmla Harris elected you must win the Senate seats in Georgia people must vote. The Republicans out if not they will fight against Joe Biden on every turn so that he cannot help the poor people and help you form an army of voters and take Georgia for the Democrats to be able to operate and help these people here in America out of some of this agony and torments and in this nightmare of the Republicans that tortures poor people that detest poor people that detest people here in America they tried to take the rights of the people to vote and the freedom of liberty Trump is a puppet for Valdimar Putin and so are the others that serve Donald John Trump. They must be stopped by the grace of Almighty God we will stop them.

    • Inappropriate Mushroom | November 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      73 MILLION AMERICANS VOTED 4 THIS MAN , BIDEN GOT EXTRA VOTES BY CORRUPT SOFTWARE , TRUTH WILL REVAIL…

  19. DiamondMasters | November 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Lindsey is making sure that he retains his position as Trump’s golf caddie.

  20. Lynn Haywood | November 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    Republicans don’t care how disgusting they are. They have shamed themselves.

