Georgia teacher resigns over concerns with back-to-school plan

CNN's Chris Cuomo talks to Ashley Newman, a Georgia teacher who resigned after her county decided to go back to school despite high coronavirus case numbers.
CNN's Chris Cuomo talks to Ashley Newman, a Georgia teacher who resigned after her county decided to go back to school despite high coronavirus case numbers.
She did the right thing, because we have two viruses we have to worry about: the coronavirus, and Donald Trump (better known as the Trumpvirus)!
I’ll be voting for trump again…he’s the only chance we got..rather die than vote democrat..get real lol
@Far 2 great Russian-bots like you don’t know a thing about getting real, because you don’t care that your putting your life on the line by putting your trust in a rich con-artist/dictator! You can’t make money after you throw your life away!
Beware the military industrial complex
There aren’t enough substitute teachers to cover all the teachers who will have to quarantine/get sick/die and then the same will happen to them. Opening schools was an insane and stupid idea.
Not opening schools is an even more insane stupid idea. Kid’s are almost immune. Teachers are essential workers and need to grow a spine.
@Rick Threat
WE WISH!
@Cleriq you work for a school district and h checked
. checks, clear barriers around every desk, all desks 6 feet apart, no cafeteria eating, kids will eat in class, kids don’t change classes.
@t1tacal https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/07/31/new-evidence-suggests-young-children-spread-covid-19-more-efficiently-than-adults/
Hard to believe how US might has fallen to this level.
syxxgames only people drinking the kool are the ones taking these brainwashed political activists posing as journalists seriously. You’re being manipulated man… this is a propaganda network
@Angus Wiebe I work in Georgia and I have to disagree. 3 people have died at the school my mom works at already, and who knows how many people have the virus now.
@t1tacal because they were able to get their population prevalence of Virus positivity down early on by NOT politicizing mask wearing and quarantine. See how that works?
Did anybody see today Biden say all bIack people think the same with few exceptions?
DEBATES 2020 because the American people want to see Joe’s cognitive abilities!!
She’s a saint! Compared to the monsters forcing her to infect children!
Urien Rheged Yeah yeah.
Lol what an insane comment
@regretful sinner #TrumpVirus
Forcing? Freedom of choice. Dont take the risk, use your other knowledge,skill,and abilities to find employment.
@Adam Weeden https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/07/31/new-evidence-suggests-young-children-spread-covid-19-more-efficiently-than-adults/
Good luck trying to find a teacher to replace her! Not to mention the teachers who will be affected by COVID that will be hospitalized or quarantined!
Thirty days and ALL schools are closed again!
You mean of the pool of applicants in the millions of unemployed teachers right now? LOL
They’ll replace her in 5 minutes and she’ll be forgotten within the next 10!!
Trump’s son Baron school feel like it’s not safe amid a pandemic to reopening their school!!!! But it’s ok for regular school to open! Not safe enough for his lovely son but our kids it ok!!!!! Wtf
Onswa Brown 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Wang Dashan 🙏🏾 be safe
Snaggle Toothed well said
Kirsten Grau hahaha 👍🏾
Kirsten Grau ooosh! 😂😂😂
Adults can’t even social distance for a half hour in the grocery store. How do they expect children to wear masks and social distance for an entire school day? This includes on school buses.
@Queenofweaves Should we all drive at 5 miles an hour in pillow cars to be safe? Kids belong in school, and without masks. Keeping kids from school is more harmful to them than any virus.
@Queenofweaves agreed.
Snaggle Toothed Don’t you think it’s kind of odd that a child tests positive the first day back? They were set to school with it. There is an incubation period. I am a school bus driver. Like it or not parents will put there kids on a bus SICK! I can tell you that there are people that will do that because we are their baby sitters. Those kids positive were sent to school by cruel parents. It’s not always the president’s fault. Train parents to take care of their kids!
Did anyone hear Biden today saying all bIack people think the same with few exceptions.
DEBATES 2020 because the American people want to see Joe’s cognitive abilities!!
For, at least the past three months, I have felt like I’m in an episode of The Twilight Zone. Everything that’s happening in the world, the lack of leadership in our country, ignorance of those around me that think their rights are being taken away by being asked to wear masks, is all crippling me. I feel for everyone in the world right now, and also anyone who struggles daily with anxiety and has trouble doing even the simplest tasks in a normal setting. I’m lucky enough to still be needed at my job, which also means the thought of sending my girls back to school has been my absolute breaking point. Hugs to you all, I hope you are well.
This is why America is NOT the greatest country in the world and never will be. The rich run it …not the people…and if they are not getting their money then they’ll treat the situation like a WAR and send people to their deaths so they can get their millions. That is not a country….that is a silent corporate dictatorship….
My sincerest wishes for you and your loved ones. I still work too, but I’m dismayed at how many more will die because of the ineptitude at the top.
Watch this 45 second video. Proof that nobody really knows how many people have died from the Coronavirus.https://youtu.be/Tw9Ci2PZKZg
Joe (the answer) Biden. BLM for a vaccine!
@Rob Fulco am guessing you DON’T work in a Hospital…
Teacher won’t endanger her kids. A hero. It’s the permanent injury. Scary.
Mike Marder Yes. A true hero. Like a fireman going into a burning building to save a life
Good for you stay home to safe yourself and family too .
trump doesn’t care about scientific data..he cares about TV ratings
No kidding! Trump obviously doesn’t care about scientific data. I mean obviously, he shouldn’t be listening to the worlds best funded, most experienced, and most educated staff of epidemiologists in the Centers for Disease Control. What do those fools know about disease? CNN has a much better equipped staff of journalists with no scientific education who are way smarter!!! Jared, you just hit the full tard award.
@PK Cazadores PK….I’m DEAR BOSS…I think you directed your comment to “Jared Goofy” but sent it to me.
@t1tacal https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/07/31/new-evidence-suggests-young-children-spread-covid-19-more-efficiently-than-adults/
@t1tacal If I was the fool I would be the one trying to win an argument with blatant half baked right wing propaganda.
You are gullible.
The way republicans treat public school is like daycare so the parents can get to their jobs. That’s why they’re trying to force schools open. “Screw the kids and your health, get back to work!”
Do you try to be this dumb or does it come naturally? Many parents depend on their children being in school while they work, that is true. Daycare is few and far between for school age children. Many parents also depend on their child/children getting 2 meals a day from school and I GUARANTEE you that these parents are both Republican and Democrats. Your comment shows a level of ignorance that is stunning!
Do you have any idea how many people living in poverty have trouble providing those meals to their kids without school? Good heavens! Just an amazing amount of ignorance!
@Mary Cantrary mary you give me hope keep punching. dont buy medea garbage. listen to yourself, sociaty is broken, and hes right too. just buying into politics/ medea garbage. you both are right. just different points of view… its not either one of your fault sociaty relys on money to operate. thats the problem… god bless yall
Pro choice.
No, it is the other way around. Children being at home all the time is a FAR greater risk to their health. It SIGNIFICANTLY increase risk for mental disorders, heart conditions, diabetes, etc. I know you think you’re smart. But guess what? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a whole lot smarter than your dumb *ss! Lol Moron.
Yes. That is definitely a big motivator.
You are right, it’s not teachers V parents, it’s the human race V the GLOBAL PANDEMIC
Anyone else looking forward to the debates like I am? 🙃🤗😀✓✓✓✓
More like the people vs the government all around the world seem all corrupt and evil 😈
NO!! It is real people versus Marxist Liberal Communism.Could this kneeling by Black Athletes have a different meaning than that advertised by the Democrats and MSM? I think they are actually kneeling and submitting before predominantly White Crowds. As much as saying we don’t deserve to be seen as your equals. If Blacks think they are making a political statement that everyone else is racist, then why aren’t they standing in recognition of their equality. You do not have to earn equality -‘YOU ALREADY HAVE IT, SO QUIT GROVELING’ , NOW LET’S PLAY BALL!!!
Yes Peter, and the world is flat, the pyramids were built by aliens, and you had better wear a foil hat to they don’t beam your thoughts. Lol Oh my.
This country has failed us immensely! Why aren’t they mentioning the 9 year old girl that died of covid in Florida.
@Calvin R. Johnson Jr.
Your facts are inconclusive at best. BIAS.
Jerel Boza that’s exactly what I’m talking about! My son works at a hospital in the Bay Area and he continues to tell us how dangerous this virus is. I know of a family that lost 4 members to covid in less than 60 days here in Sacramento California. And the teens and young adults here are behaving as though this fake. And for those who say it is tell that to that little girls parents or the parents of the babies that dies where you work. These people are crazy mad because your being asked to wear a damn mask and for trying to force these kids back to school. Since this video posted I saw another video where the entire class was quarantined because a kid in the class tested positive for covid.
Theia 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
TheInvisibleSwordsman 1 Omg!
@Wreck Tangle are you drunk?
They called themselves pro-life for decades now! Nonetheless they have no qualms in sending kids in harms way
@PK Cazadores Rube.
@Jeff Hanson Okay. You are stupid. We get it. You can stop harping on it.
We get it, you don’t have a brain and resort to internet name calling instead of making a point… Get well.
Mmmkay…Mick, the internet tough guy..
@Jeff Hanson I didn’t call you a name moron and you have a lot to learn about being a tough guy.
a friend of mine made the same choice after years in special-needs Ed in Israel. and, I have no doubt, in many other places. things are happening globally now… keep an eye on the rest of the world, america!
First they didn’t care about school shootings.
Now they don’t care if teachers are infected or if the students and children are bringing the danger home even.
Rick Threat // Really? All kids? 100% of them?
Wow, you’ve got a lot, a lot(!) off skaters in the United States. Where I live only about 1-2 out of 30 were skaters, tops. And not indoor either, always outside, with naturally ventilated air,..
👍
@C J There is a certain amount of common sense on how to take care of yourself. You rely on all of the amenities these days. The difference between you and I is you aren’t willing to give up the things that make your life easy. I am willing to make sacrifices. Which points to the fact that someone like you that demands people to wear a mask has nothing to do with your compassion for other people. It has to do with your selfishness to not get sick. Truth is. We as humans are apart of nature as much as trees and water. We get sick. Some die. Some get over it. Jim Hensen thought he only had a headache. Life is crazy and full of uncertainty. People who don’t want to wear a mask, are not complaining about having to wear the mask, per-se. They are complaining that people like you think your fear gets to dictate what other people can and cannot do. History has proven that when you cave to small demands, it’s never enough and more demands are made and people making the demands are never satisfied.
Dave Waldon // As always with you Americans, everything is an either- or- thing. There are no creative solutions that can address multiple issues. If someone’s needs isn’t met, then no one’s should be,.. – Nothing in between.
1. There are solutions for distance learning, thanks to a one that you and me are using right now (!) for example – The internet.
2. Students and children could be separated into smaller classes. Guidance from the government would be helpful.
3. You could alternate the students in the classrooms, easing it up for everyone.
4. You could have mandatory mask protection.
5. The parents that do educate from home themselves, who are without of working internet, could be substituted a bit for the otherwise intuition they pay.
There is no easy fix. We are millions of people with needs to have to be addressed. We are no longer just gatherer our hunters. We are a myriad of different people. The society and the thought process that goes into it needs to reflect that too.
Now, I’ve been creative and have come up with some possible solutions. If you and everyone else would do the same, we’d have a bunch of them and be on our way to fixing it right now.
Ta-ta!
Bye Felicia
@Dave Waldon Shoot, my kid’s school district is still doing free curbside lunch pickup during summer break. The whole district is online, and loaned Chromebooks to every family that couldn’t afford one. All we have left to do is set up a tutoring system for the families that can’t help their kids with the work. Yeah, we all had jobs before this, but the kids have jobs too – to get an education and live to make the world a better place.
the only person who needs to go back to school is trump.
School didn’t do him any good the first time. He’s still an idiot.
@Blacksican9
President Trump is called stupid by you when you cannot correctly write a sentence…no Einstein here!
@Annamarie Seaman you called him STUPID I didn’t.
@Annamarie Seaman you need to help your President because he always talking 🏃 on sentences every second of a minute he opens his lying 👄!
You cannot read.
Ho back and read it again , I DID NOT call him stupid!
Growing up I thought this was the “best county ever” don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for the opportunities in America, but right now, I see, we’re far from that… -senior in highschool ☹️
@t1tacal every other Country was also able to get their Virus under control by early Masking and Quarantine and not politicizing a Public Health issue so their rate of Population Prevalence of Viral positivity was driven down much lower than the United States. See how that works?
@the left wing mob You look like an idiot saying the only happy Americans are anything.
@Mick E makes no sense.
@the left wing mob Your inability to perceive sense does not preclude its existence racist.
@Mick E takes a sip of Guinness stout, and relaxes 😏 ahhh that’s really good .
I don’t blame her at all. The most valuable thing human beings have is their health.
Ikr…