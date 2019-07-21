Gerald Butts helping Liberals with election campaign: source

A source tells CTV News Trudeau’s former senior advisor Gerald Butts is helping the Liberals prepare for the 2019 election.
Butts should be in jail?
brad bain I don’t support Trudeau, but what was the crime? I forgot
@Nikita Gloukhovtchenkointerfering with the SNC Lavalin , court case
Soooo……can taxpayers expect the “Severance Package” to be paid back?
Vote turdy out in october…its the only thing we can do at this point
Rehabilitate him from front of the sceen or from behind the scene, he says. I think Butts would like to be rehabilitated from behind.
He should have been prosecuted for all the lying associated with the SNC coverup
BUTT ( S ) OUT ! 🤡
Vote People’s Party of Canada.
Butts n’ Trudeau Met in biology class back in college there hard core friends . That was before his boxing career and when Sophie exploded onto the scene BFF ‘s forever
Liars stick together
He never left in the first place This government is so devious and corrupt …YUCK
What a joke we need to get rid of this party! I hope they lose so many seats they end up in non party status!
Tyler Fitzgibbon yeah, the Trudeau liberals are the cause of our current division in this country. Well, them and some other factors. As well as ourselves putting ourselves into tribal categories, something which I, myself am guilty of. We have to stop assuming we know somebody’s beliefs just by the way they dress. When you do that, it creates echo chambers and people don’t hear views different from their own, and when you label people as far-left just by the way they dress, they start to accept that label. We have to come together and figure out common ground. A society can only have freedom of speech like this.
Birds of a feather flock together! By birds I mean crooks!
I have to admire Trudeau for being consistent with his corruption. He doesn’t hide it.
Help? He will write the campaign. Butts is the one running the liberal party. No one got to see Trudeau without Butts okay.
Just trust the PMO they have the best interest of the Quebec public and how we will bend the knee to all of the EU
As soon as the Liberals are turfed out there will be a real judicial inquiry into the SNC scandal just like there was after the sponsorship scandal.
Looossser.!!!!.
Gerald butts just as corrupt as Justin .Andrew scheer is going to crush Justin in this election
I was beginning to question my few months ago prediction he would be back in a jiffy
Nothing has changed… Justin brings the lube and butts shows up with a bag of carrots