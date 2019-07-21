Gerald Butts helping Liberals with election campaign: source

TOPICS:
July 21, 2019

 

A source tells CTV News Trudeau’s former senior advisor Gerald Butts is helping the Liberals prepare for the 2019 election.

23 Comments on "Gerald Butts helping Liberals with election campaign: source"

  1. brad bain | July 20, 2019 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Butts should be in jail?

  2. Rick Plesnik | July 20, 2019 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Soooo……can taxpayers expect the “Severance Package” to be paid back?

  3. Pat Alberta | July 20, 2019 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Rehabilitate him from front of the sceen or from behind the scene, he says. I think Butts would like to be rehabilitated from behind.

  4. Wendel Shark | July 20, 2019 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    He should have been prosecuted for all the lying associated with the SNC coverup

  5. Lenny Brown | July 20, 2019 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    BUTT ( S ) OUT ! 🤡

  6. Daniel raj | July 20, 2019 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Vote People’s Party of Canada.

  7. brian poole | July 20, 2019 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Butts n’ Trudeau Met in biology class back in college there hard core friends . That was before his boxing career and when Sophie exploded onto the scene BFF ‘s forever

  8. iGlesias Beats | July 20, 2019 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Liars stick together

  9. david russell | July 20, 2019 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    He never left in the first place This government is so devious and corrupt …YUCK

  10. Tyler Fitzgibbon | July 20, 2019 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    What a joke we need to get rid of this party! I hope they lose so many seats they end up in non party status!

    • Nikita Gloukhovtchenko | July 20, 2019 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      Tyler Fitzgibbon yeah, the Trudeau liberals are the cause of our current division in this country. Well, them and some other factors. As well as ourselves putting ourselves into tribal categories, something which I, myself am guilty of. We have to stop assuming we know somebody’s beliefs just by the way they dress. When you do that, it creates echo chambers and people don’t hear views different from their own, and when you label people as far-left just by the way they dress, they start to accept that label. We have to come together and figure out common ground. A society can only have freedom of speech like this.

  11. MW 1592 | July 20, 2019 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Birds of a feather flock together! By birds I mean crooks!

  12. Steve Smith | July 20, 2019 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    I have to admire Trudeau for being consistent with his corruption. He doesn’t hide it.

  13. don684 | July 20, 2019 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Help? He will write the campaign. Butts is the one running the liberal party. No one got to see Trudeau without Butts okay.

  14. Chad MacDonald | July 20, 2019 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Just trust the PMO they have the best interest of the Quebec public and how we will bend the knee to all of the EU

  15. Dr. David Prystupa | July 20, 2019 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    As soon as the Liberals are turfed out there will be a real judicial inquiry into the SNC scandal just like there was after the sponsorship scandal.

  16. Debauchee | July 20, 2019 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Looossser.!!!!.

  17. JENNIE ens | July 21, 2019 at 2:49 AM | Reply

    Gerald butts just as corrupt as Justin .Andrew scheer is going to crush Justin in this election

  18. Dominic D'Urzo | July 21, 2019 at 6:49 AM | Reply

    I was beginning to question my few months ago prediction he would be back in a jiffy

  19. joemad | July 21, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Nothing has changed… Justin brings the lube and butts shows up with a bag of carrots

