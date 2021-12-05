Gilonie Merchant - Wish Granted | TVJ All Angles 1

Gilonie Merchant – Wish Granted | TVJ All Angles

12 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjallangles

Tags

12 comments

  3. I am very happy for you, you are quite genuine in what you say and do. Go for the stars. I myself is an RN. You sound quite passionate and will eventually reach your goal(s).

    Reply

  6. Congratulations to u my sister. I can see that u are a beautiful n kindhearted lady who is passionate about people n your job.God bless u, enjoy your beautiful car. It’s amazing what can happen when we ask, pray n wish for something.

    Reply

  9. Congratulations my colleague. You don’t know me. I am your fellow colleague from the Western Region department. Congratulations my sister. Enjoy your blessing.

    Reply

  10. Time for Jamaica to become independent that’s and what you people social media platform should be telling the Jamaican government if you people truly love Jamaica…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.