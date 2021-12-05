Gilonie Merchant – Wish Granted | TVJ All Angles

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjallangles
12 comments
Congratulations PCA Merchant
Congrats
I am very happy for you, you are quite genuine in what you say and do. Go for the stars. I myself is an RN. You sound quite passionate and will eventually reach your goal(s).
Congratulations to you
Congratulations nurse that lady you were looking after she was my church sister
Congratulations to u my sister. I can see that u are a beautiful n kindhearted lady who is passionate about people n your job.God bless u, enjoy your beautiful car. It’s amazing what can happen when we ask, pray n wish for something.
Congratulations Merchant
Congratulations
you truly deserved it all
Congratulations my colleague. You don’t know me. I am your fellow colleague from the Western Region department. Congratulations my sister. Enjoy your blessing.
Time for Jamaica to become independent that’s and what you people social media platform should be telling the Jamaican government if you people truly love Jamaica…
Congrat my dear
I am so.happy for this nurse, congratulations happy your wish was granted big up NCB foundation