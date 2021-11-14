Giving Initiative – Helping Missing St. Thomas Girls | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
7 comments
Omg .
I love this
Good morning to you guys and condolences to you for the loss of your friends and family especially Simone for the loss of her mom,and to the 2 girls i’m so elated and i thank God for the way he work miraculousy in their lives may God bless Wayne and the persons who are helping the young ladies back to their normal life
Good job.
I love this amazing effort , love and inspiration. May God help these young ladies to walk upright in their purpose.May God continue to bless the effort of all those who are reaching out
A people who don’t know their history will repeat it!
My heart sings!!