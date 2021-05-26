Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead | TVJ News

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Nothing much
Jesus christ is coming soon. Give your life to him before it is too late.
Stop cut the TREES DOWN
Australia. Carribbean..the Sahara..need I go on.. this is just the tip of the iceberg.. sorry no pun intended 💯
Hahaha we know what’s coming
😆😆🔥🔥🏃♀️🏃♀️
We’re strong, we will survive, it can’t be worse than2019, God bless our land🙏🙏
News flash! Jesus controls the planet weather. It’s his planet.
Covid and now this. That’s it, I’m moving to Iceland!!
Prayers 4 the homeless 🙏🏾
I warned people no one took me serious
Give thanks unto the Most High for our MELANIN as we are MADE TO LIVE IN THE SUN SO BABYLON CAN’T SCARE US
Mi cold up yah inah red hills