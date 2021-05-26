Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead | TVJ News

TOPICS:
Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead | TVJ News 1

May 26, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

13 Comments on "Global Warming | Hotter Days Ahead | TVJ News"

  1. Annette Evans | May 25, 2021 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Nothing much

  2. Terryann Douglas | May 25, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Jesus christ is coming soon. Give your life to him before it is too late.

  3. tasha bowman | May 25, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Stop cut the TREES DOWN

  4. JanCan1 GK | May 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    Australia. Carribbean..the Sahara..need I go on.. this is just the tip of the iceberg.. sorry no pun intended 💯

  5. game changer TMC | May 25, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Hahaha we know what’s coming

  6. Charnette Saunder | May 25, 2021 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    We’re strong, we will survive, it can’t be worse than2019, God bless our land🙏🙏

  7. Dean Thomas | May 25, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    News flash! Jesus controls the planet weather. It’s his planet.

  8. kat2123 | May 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Covid and now this. That’s it, I’m moving to Iceland!!

  9. Princess LiL Chief | May 25, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Prayers 4 the homeless 🙏🏾

  10. chad Lewis | May 25, 2021 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    I warned people no one took me serious

  11. Jody-Ann Clarke | May 25, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Give thanks unto the Most High for our MELANIN as we are MADE TO LIVE IN THE SUN SO BABYLON CAN’T SCARE US

  12. Hugh Porter | May 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Mi cold up yah inah red hills

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.