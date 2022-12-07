Recent Post
41 comments
Your sexuality is one of the most personal private things about you & is absolutely no one’s else’s business.
Totally. But families can be very vocal, and persistent about Non-Confoming members.
After 15-20 years it becomes difficult.
Orientation can be private for some yes, but for the majority of people it’s very much public.
Except when you see it in movies and tv and advertising and postcards and books and it’s a foundation in every major religion. In the end, princesses always marry their prince and no one bats an eye but when a prince falls in love with another prince then the world is falling. The reality is it’s not just about sex, it’s about coupling and being recognized as a couple and being treated EQUALLY as any other couple.
@BkNy02 yeah but it’s such a tiny minority of the population that is gay so trying to force it upon others as if it’s common is where the problems arise
@Silly Billy But minorities have rights too. Acknowledging different families exist is not forcing anyone to do anything.
Who talks to their grandmother about their s e x life
Well I don’t blame her people from that timeline like the elderly are not into that at all🤔
I’ve heard so many stories over the years. You’d be surprised. Sometimes grandparents are more understanding than parents
And sometimes grandparents are very traditional n conservative… all walks of life
Wonderfully communicated. 👏
Growing up, I heard and learned about Cuba and its need for liberty from Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan.
Gloria always stood as a symbol of freedom and human liberty. Gloria’s family came to the USA for freedom, and to hear that despite that, our Latino culture still trumps this liberty is no surprising heartbreak. I’m glad she came around. Enough with not talking about it; it means half acceptance.
Thank you, Gloria once again for standing up for what you always stand for despite.
Que viva la libertad!
✌🏳🌈
Be who you are…period.
I think sometimes we give people not amount if credit to how long they been in earth and what they seen. So we like they are old frail fragile ect ect. I think after so many years in earth just talk
Gloria my son is gay and it has caused division in our family. But the people that love him do not care. They want him to be happy. I am so proud of him and I belong to pflag which is a great support group. For me LOVE IS LOVE and I stand next to you! Hugs
Thank you! Keep standing by your son!
I really appreciate her speaking on this.
Granny could’ve grown!
Exactly
I agree with her. In our elders final years they need less things to worry about. I know being true to yourself and others is important but why chose to tell someone who doesn’t understand and doesn’t has the time to learn. Some things are just better left unsaid.
Why would being gay “worry” her? There is nothing wrong with being gay.
@Kristi Marie Well that’s what you think. It’s not what everyone thinks, and a deathbed is no time to be challenging people’s social mores.
@Captain Jefferies People who think there is something wrong with being gay, are bigots. Bigots do not get a pass just because they are old. There is no excuse for bigotry.
@Kristi Marie You don’t know what a bigot is. Wanting to challenge people’s world views while they are dyeing of cancer is immature and idiotic.
@Captain Jefferies Simply existing does not challenge anyone’s world view.
Being yourself is not immature or idiotic. Not accepting your grandchildren because who they date, is immature and hateful.
Also, a bigot is someone who hates a group of people, for them simply existing. Her mom is a bigot.
Such a beautiful woman! Loved her songs growing up. So happy to see her addressing such a heavy topic..
Pride To Be Loved 🏳️🌈
Good for her.
Very interesting interview,.
Hello guys, I wish you all success and good health. Great friends, good family. And I wish you all a Merry Christmas.
I SECOND THAT , MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO YOU ALL!!🎄
@Jade Thank you!!!
“Waaaa! I want to make grandma sad and uncomfortable right before she dies.”
When living in Quito, Ecuador, in 1996, I was fortunate enough to have some dance training, and three graduate dance majors also on the study abroad, and I can tell you, Ceceribo was slammin at least three times a night when they played tracks off Mi Tierra, absolute salsa mania! What a legend of a performer, really wish she could go back and play for her people, they would be so proud of her!
