What a heartbreaking story. A hard world we’re living in.
Once a man remove the shackles of fear nothing can stop him
May God bless the Ukrainians and their farmers. They feed the world with their wheat.
I’m from Russia. All our lives we have been shown on TV that we are the strongest army in the world. And everyone believed the TV. Now I understand that everything is bad with us. I wish health to Ukraine.
What a lovely man.. heartbreaking..
Farmers are the ones keeping us all alive.
The most important occupation and the least respected for some reason I don’t understand….
Many people don’t really think about things, they see farming as somehow easy thinking everyone can do it. Only farming is so much more than many think – and it is also very important for all of us.
The same issue is there for lots of other occupations also, like for example many don’t value teachers, nurses, cleaners, truck drivers… yet they are all part of what makes for a world that is good to live in and without them things would be really bad.
That very heartbreaking, he’s just like the farmers I grew up around in the central valley of California. Loves what he does. 🙏
@James Cole AKA Eric Underwood what are you and your party going to do to fix the problem you created? stop complaining about Trump, get a grip, and do your job. Stop acting like slime.
@Save 🇺🇸 Ok …
OLD SAYING: it’s far easier to destroy, than create. feel really bad for this farmer and his people.
sadly that is all we are going to do. feel bad and see what happens
Heartbreaking, my prayers every day is for the people of Ukraine. 😭🙏🙏🙏💜
Even for the corrupt leader?
@Jenny Brownlee do you send prayers to all the innocent people/kids uncle dementia Joe nuked in Somalia & Yemen? How about prayers for the 50 million Americans that have no healthcare? The people of Flint? The poverty of kids? All the homicides in cities like Chicago?
Whatever happens….
The strength & determination of Ukrainians to fight for their freedom & defend their sovereignty will never be defeated.
Ukraine will prevail..
Stay strong Ukraine
Stop the dream
So sad, what a great man and family. In my prayers
Yet another example of the strength, resilience and courage of the amazing Ukrainian people.
Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦
*”Ukrainian citizens were killed by the Russians.”* ประชาชนยูเครน ถูกฆ่าโดยรัสเซีย.
*”The people of Myanmar were killed by the military dictatorship.”* ประชาชนเมียนม่า ถูกฆ่าโดยรัฐบาลเผด็จการทหาร.
“They fight for freedom and democracy.” พวกเขาต่อสู้เพื่อเสรีภาพและปรัชาธิปไตย. *”America , Please help the people of Myanmar.”* อเมริกา โปรดช่วยเหลือประชาชนเมียนม่าด้วย
@Lisa Savitre98 😂😂😂😂😂
My present thoughts was out to the families and I love the farmers they do amazing job❤️❤️
Great family! You can feel how much this hurt the family… and they those people are the ones who provide us with food… 😓 I wish I could do more…
GOD BLESS THIS GREAT MAN AND HIS FAMILY.
You can tell this man has a beautiful gentle soul, I pray he’ll be able to rebuild what he and his family worked so hard for. Russians should see this and know that their actions have destroyed the livelihood of a simple farmer.
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦
I live on the farm where I grew up. Though the livestock is gone, it was not through war. I weep for this man and his fellow Ukrainian farmers. Farming teaches you everything you need to know about life. But, in this case, the lesson has proved to be impossibly cruel…….
So very sad to see what this family is going through. God bless them and give them the strength they need.
He reminds me of my Granddad, tough old farmers who come back to the land when everyone else has sold off and picked up sticks. People like this are crucial for the survival of every nation.
One of the many, many tragic stories from Ukraine.
It brought me to tears watching this video …
All good wishes to the Ukrainian people !