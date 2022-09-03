Recent Post
- Watch what Trump said in 2016 about mishandling classified information
- Why former GOP lawmaker says Biden doesn’t owe an apology
- Franken calls Trump team’s response to DOJ investigation ‘lame’
- ‘Gold, gold, gold’: A look inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
- Why NASA cancelled launch of massive new rocket
68 comments
My god that place looks awful. Like headache inducing awful.
It’s atrocious.
Exactly.
But still he keeps grifting and his followers keep giving.
And his followers say that he connects with them. Ignorance is bliss.
@Guy Van Brussel say what? Heil Trump? Nope
@Owen Alden hell yeah
They probably remind him of the maids and cleaners and lawn keepers he underpays
I’m pretty sure the missing top secret documents are somewhere in the wrong hands, up for grabs for the highest bidder. This is absolutely disgusting.
@S.D. C the saudis are laughing their asses off right now
@Crystal Pride the folders are empty bcuz dtrump ate the contents
@Harold Moore Delusional.
@lordjace2 What evidence do you have of that? I’ll wait…
Remember, Trump called the White House a dump, when he first moved in. Must not have been enough gold to suit his sensibilities.
@Luke_SkyWanker Yes designed by Bunny Mellon and Perry Wheeler..and 61 years instead of 100..Thank you I didn’t look it up. I was going by a news paper article..
@My Opinion I didn’t mean to be picky. I just remember my wife and I being outraged when we first heard about it. We’re both old enough to remember JFK when he was in the White House.
Compared to Mar-a-Lago WH looks like a shanty
They sure care deeply about the working class.
@nofy bn you definitely have been drinking the kool-aid. Please find yourself a good therapist.
What a pitiful display of wealth. The guy is so crude! Real man of the people. I want to see him invite his base to come and join him there
@Eukaryotic Like how to be born into a rich family?
If we are a Nation of Laws and Justice, he will soon be trading gold for iron.
@DC Bunker When he left office in 2017, he was worth $500,000.
@David Braun I mean… atheist religion and islame agree on more things than they disagree. For example, incest is very much okay in both religions.
@Passing through Time Why? You people loose him again?
Yet his private plane has been sitting in a hangar for repairs even till today.
Bills need to be paid for services rendered.😏
@melted cheetah 👍👍
It doesn’t even have engines anymore. Just sitting there rotting.
@M H In other words, it’s a perfect metaphor for Trump himself.
He had to do something with all the gold he took out of Atlantic City. Left them high and dry. You can’t carry a u-haul to hell. Return all the items you stole c’mon man up.
Ah yes, a man of the people.
Chino you can get a job done 😛🤨🤪
@Vicky P bet you money she doesn’t have two oil painted humongous portraits of herself in her home.
@Don Newton It’s a bot with about 10 names that insinuates itself into nearly every single thread on YT with the exact same post. Look for Andrea Madden, NBA1, Muhammed Trevino etc. etc. Many of us have been reporting as spam for forever, but YT isn’t interested.
“Gold gold gold, not like his apartment in New York”. Laurence, have you not seen his penthouse (left to his ex) in Trump Tower? One author described the gold decorations as “reaching a fever” up at the penthous3.
And I love you mail mail it tomorrow 🙂😊
That place is even tackier and gaudier than Mara Lago
He still owns that penthouse? The gawdy gold monstrosity? He owns that. Ivana was give a mansion on the Upper East side where she lived the 30 years until her death? East 64th Street. Trump and Melania lived at the gold horror show. They still have it.
It’s amazing the things you can do with money you saved by not paying your vendors, your contractors and your employees. That’s how the rich get richer, eh? So much for that trickle-down thing.
Brianna is drooling at the Reich Gold on the walls…………
Let’s not forget not paying the fair share of tax
And I’ll bet he ordered his accountants to value the place at $1.98 for tax purposes.
1954Stevied::: THAT HIGH?? YA THINK? Hahahaha hahahaha.
😂😂😂
Or $198 million when he wanted a loan.
I am surprised that Trump does not leave the price-tags on his baubles so people will know just how amazingly, bigly rich he REALLY is.
Most of his furniture would then have a tag: Ace Furniture Rentals. That way he can tax deduct all of it.
He’s known to have sticky fingers along with all his other disgusting habits.
Well we know it will be the biggest best newest etc etc
The grif is good , yet Trumps deplorables are always quick to call the left elitist.
@леший He still took whatever he got if it was 413 million in today’s money and turned it into into 3 billions. How much did you receive, and what did you turn it into
@Gwen Harris You just said that it’s okay for a guy to break a law he doesn’t like just because he thinks that law is silly. That’s not how our country works. Plenty of people think our border laws are silly. Are you okay with ppl breaking those too? Probably not, right? Also, the premise of your argument was that his wealth was “created” and “earned” and it most certainly was not. My original point and OP’s original point both still stand. We’re not the “elitists” around here. At this point you’re just moving the goalpost around.
@Gwen Harris they’re cheapskates too
But trump has a long record of not paying . Just ask Rudy Giuliani
@Belly Dancer Em I don’t have to ask anybody being a cheap skate it’s part of being rich keep the money that you make
“What good it is for a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul”.
Someday we all may have to depart this reality. Hopefully Donald Trump can fit all his gold and wealth inside his golden coffin.
Amen!
I hope he goes swimming w/the fishes!
Speaking of coffins, where are those missing documents Donny?
“Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs.” -Bernie Sanders
…and Biden craps his pants
Side note: there’s a difference between “lavish” and “gaudy.”
I wonder how many contractors he stiffed making it so opulent. A favorite tactic of his was, and probably still is, withholding payment until they settle for a lesser amount.
@Mohamed Trevino ?????????
@John Hill It’s a spambot. Report it, if you have any hope that’ll help, and ignore.
@akinpaws A waste of time. He/she/it pops up all over the internet, with a new name each time.
A living example of a man who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.
