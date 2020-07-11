Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman reacts to the shocking commutation of Roger Stone by Trump just months before he faces re-election. Aired on 7/10/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Goldman On Roger Stone: Trump Basically Commuted A Co-Conspirator | The 11th Hour | MSNBC