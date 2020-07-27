“Gone with the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland dies | USA TODAY

Olivia de Havilland is synonymous with original movie star glamour, but she also paved the way for actors by fighting the Hollywood power structure.

RELATED: John Lewis memorial service

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#oliviadehavilland