“Gone with the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland dies | USA TODAY

Olivia de Havilland is synonymous with original movie star glamour, but she also paved the way for actors by fighting the Hollywood power structure.
RELATED: John Lewis memorial service
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#oliviadehavilland
Gracious lady.
Dear ma’am 😔
😢
Wow…beautiful…💐RIP 💐
Every soul shall taste the death.
Wow…beautiful.
Shows how fast time pass by… One minute you’re in you’re prime and the next, you’re in your deathbed. Rest in peace, olivia
She was beautiful and totally alert every day of her life. What a magnificent lady!
Rest in peace, She was beautiful and was done great
2020 is that year
God Bless her with your grace .
SAW THE FILM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN IT ENTIRETY REPLETE WITH INTERMISSION IN 2009. MOTHER ATTEMPTED OT GET ME TO WATCH IT AS A CHILD BUT IT WAS TOO MELODRAMA… AS FOR HERSELF… DUNNO… NOT SOMEONE THAT HAS EVER CROSSED MY PSYCHE…
Jesus Christ is coming back to Earth very soon! If you want to spend eternity in the Kingdom of Heaven, you must recognize that you are a sinner on your way to Hell, and that you are in need of a savior (Romans 6:23). Over 2000 years ago, Jesus lived a perfect life and died on the Cross of Calvery to atone all of your sins (John 3:16). All you have to do to be saved is trust in his shed blood on the Cross of Calvery as your only hope of Heaven (John 6:40). Once you do this, you are sealed by the Holy Spirit until the day of redemption.
John 3:16 – “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Ephesians 2:8-9 – “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
John 6:40 – “And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.”
Acts 16:31 – “And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”
1 Corinthians 15:1-4 – “Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain. For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.” —
Oh…I loved Melanie in Gone with the wind. She lived a full life. RIP
RIP Olivia De Havilland
1916 – 2020
One of my all time fav movies. Gine With the Wknd
Rip beautiful lady rip stands for replacement isn’t possible never with u Mrs Olivia😢😢😢❤❤😘😘
My mom loved her. Said that she epitomized all that was grateful and classy.
Wow. Lived past 100, amazing