July 27, 2020

 

Olivia de Havilland is synonymous with original movie star glamour, but she also paved the way for actors by fighting the Hollywood power structure.
19 Comments on "“Gone with the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland dies | USA TODAY"

  1. J K | July 27, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Gracious lady.

  2. SAIF ALI | July 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Dear ma’am 😔

  4. Rock Khan | July 27, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Wow…beautiful…💐RIP 💐

  5. PAPPU PELAR | July 27, 2020 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Every soul shall taste the death.

  6. Mon Moeurn | July 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Wow…beautiful.

  7. Jebus foxe | July 27, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Shows how fast time pass by… One minute you’re in you’re prime and the next, you’re in your deathbed. Rest in peace, olivia

  8. Caren Spanos | July 27, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    She was beautiful and totally alert every day of her life. What a magnificent lady!

  9. TOP5 KH | July 27, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Rest in peace, She was beautiful and was done great

  10. The Bahamian Cook Nook | July 27, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    2020 is that year

  11. Rustybucket & the Battery Clamps | July 27, 2020 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    God Bless her with your grace .

  12. JONATHAN SUTCLIFFE | July 27, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    SAW THE FILM FOR THE FIRST TIME IN IT ENTIRETY REPLETE WITH INTERMISSION IN 2009. MOTHER ATTEMPTED OT GET ME TO WATCH IT AS A CHILD BUT IT WAS TOO MELODRAMA… AS FOR HERSELF… DUNNO… NOT SOMEONE THAT HAS EVER CROSSED MY PSYCHE…

  13. Messenger of God | July 27, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

  14. Kodi Brito | July 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Oh…I loved Melanie in Gone with the wind. She lived a full life. RIP

  15. hortense bediam | July 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    RIP Olivia De Havilland
    1916 – 2020

  16. lilmamagc | July 27, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    One of my all time fav movies. Gine With the Wknd

  17. JUICYRED 70 | July 27, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Rip beautiful lady rip stands for replacement isn’t possible never with u Mrs Olivia😢😢😢❤❤😘😘

  18. Jennifer Jordan | July 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    My mom loved her. Said that she epitomized all that was grateful and classy.

  19. Bo Rood | July 27, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    Wow. Lived past 100, amazing

