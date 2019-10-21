2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg has moved up to third place in Iowa, per the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll. The panel discusses Buttigieg's rise. Aired on 10/21/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Good News For Pete Buttigieg In Iowa | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Someone needs to gently and altruistically let Mika and Joe know that it is Boot-Edge-Edge (not “Boot-A-Judge”).
Apparently the head of Facebook is pushing 4
Pete Buttigieg.
ONLY TO SPLIT BLUE VOTE. NOT B’S TIME.
This country needs systematic change and things won’t improve if corporate money drowns out the voices of the people.
The miss piggy and beaker show
Mayor Pete is a corporate puppet the DNC is pushing g because their lead puppet (Biden) is screwing up. Sanders2020 has the money and all from small donors, unlike everyone else.
“…unlike anyone else…” except for Warren. Warren/Bernie 2020.
High respect for Bernie. 26K rally. Excellent…I dont think he should be the candidate but he is a powerful voice and contributes big time.
Maybe Warren and Mayor Pete are a good team. Respect for Biden but he should mentor….Senator Harris could be my choice but doubt America will embrace her.
Little respect (none) for TULSI…She has a devious agenda. Said so with other friends two months ago..Dont trust her AT ALL.
Been wondering when Mayor Pete was going to surge.
He’s smart and a decent speaker.
Everything about his is good…except his corporatism/moderate repub politics. No thanks, just another plutocrat. Warren/Bernie 2020 or no blue vote for me.
Because the Dem primary elections will have a 15% threshold in 2020 — meaning candidates who finish below 15% in a state will win zero convention delegates from the state — finishing in 4th place in Iowa may not be as bad as finishing below 15% in Iowa.
With 20 candidates, it possible that first place doesn’t get 15%
petey doesnt even seem to care being president anymore. Rather petey has made it clear he is campaigning for his corporate sponsors not for the people of our nation.
Stop trying to push yet another corrupt, corporate, politician on Dems. This bs propaganda is going to get us another 4 years of Orange Clown.
No kidding. If it’s Pete, Biden, Kamala, etc. I don’t think I’ll vote (and yes I voted for HRC who is “leftist” in comparison to these DINO’s). Let the system burn down if with real candidates (Warren/Bernie) the dems shove more corporatists on us.
#RUSSIAMONEYTRAILdjt
I don’t have insurance. Mayor Pete thinks if I get cancer, I should be forced to die a slow, painful death, without care, because I don’t deserve basic human rights. I will vote 3rd party before I vote for a fascist monster like Mayor Pete.
Give Pete a chance.
I don’t care for boot edge edge’s vacillation. Bernie is definitely unwaveringly on point.
Yes AOC, I will thank Bernie for his service to America and his well deserved place as our Elder Statesman. He deserves it more than Biden. Tulsi Gabbard should leave Iowa, and go to Syria and watch the ethnic cleansing and the resurgence of ISIS she so favors. Warren and Buttigieg will make a great a great Democratic ticket.
Petey reminds me of Pinocchio, every time i see him speak or debate his nose keeps growing longer and longer with all his lies. Petey is campaigning for his corporate donor’s interests, NOT for hard working, honest people.
I’ve never understood why Iowa was the first primary every election cycle. I get that it’s a middle of the pack state but it’s not that diverse in terms of population, cities, or industries. Why not Ohio? Seems like that would be a better representation of America.
And for the love of all things good – please don’t start the campaign cycle 2 years before the election!
Im tired of the democratic media hating on and down playing Bernie Sanders. This reminds me of how the Republican Party treated Trump-until he won. He deserves some respect. I dont want another regular politician back in office. Polls mean nothing at this point.
He’s a centrist dempublican who will vote with the rethugs, against Americans interests and for corporate interests, because he is accepting corporate donors. Just like Biden being personally responsible for ALL student loan debt because of the 2 million in donations he took, to protect lenders by not allowing BK dissolving debt. Chump files 6X and his huge corporate losses are dissolved. Even disabled students trying to renegotiate debt are told “No”. Pete will be no different.
Pete 2020