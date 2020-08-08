Austan Goolsbee, former economic adviser for President Obama, tells Ali Velshi it's "insane" that some Republicans agree to bail out corporations, but oppose increasing the federal deficit to help people who are actually suffering. Aired on 8/7/2020.

Goolsbee: Puzzled By 15-20 GOP Senators Not Voting For Any Relief Bill | The Last Word | MSNBC