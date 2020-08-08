Austan Goolsbee, former economic adviser for President Obama, tells Ali Velshi it's "insane" that some Republicans agree to bail out corporations, but oppose increasing the federal deficit to help people who are actually suffering. Aired on 8/7/2020.
Goolsbee: Puzzled By 15-20 GOP Senators Not Voting For Any Relief Bill | The Last Word | MSNBC
Maybe the Republicans are trying to siphon more money from the government before the ship sinks???
Exactly
The ship is already under the surface! Slowly goin down even deeper!
Yes, putting in shell account.
That’s what I’ve been saying…
“They say that a crisis reveals your true character. Well, unless you’re Donald Trump, because then, you never had any to reveal. But this presidency, which IS a crisis, and this pandemic, which is another crisis, made infinitely worse by that other crisis, has certainly pulled the mask off of right-wing Christianity. And girl, it’s not pretty. I mean ask yourself, what have evangelicals been in the news for most? Healing the sick, caring about anyone NOT incorporated? NO!! For defying health guidelines, and keeping their tax free profit centers, aka “churches” open in a pandemic. Because what could be more pro-life than killing people after taking 10% of their income?
Where’s the most dangerous place in America to stand? Between a mega church pastor, and his collection plate. In fairness, evangelicals haven’t had a lot of spare time to heal those not covered by insurance in America. They’ve been too busy insuring that they cover for the heel in the White House. And opening Liberty University. Ka-ching!!$$
Because poolboys ain’t gonna pay themselves to keep quiet.
You see, Conservative Christians are less likely to help you in a disaster, than they are to gloat over why you had one coming. It’s a family tradition. And having Trump in the White House, has given license for evangelicals to serve up even more judgmental crass. While they chow down on even more governmental cash. And if they’re not using the pandemic to settle scores, evangelicals are using it to make money. Because conservative Christianity, truly is the Trump University of religions. Whether it’s Jim Baker selling his silver snake oil, or worse, tongue talking carnie act Paula White, the White House “spiritual advisor.” Conflating the crisis with her thirst for cash.
Franklin Graham set up tents in Central Park to help. “Samaritan’s Purse.” The emphasis is always on the 2nd word. Now I’m not saying that putting up tents emblazoned with his Samaritan’s PURSE logo for a few weeks was just a publicity stunt to promote a charity Graham skims $700, 000 off every single year, it was also a fabulous opportunity to promote his anti-g@y agenda. As healthcare workers were required to pledge they were against same-5ex marriage before they were allowed to save anyone’s life. Because that’s what Jesus told his followers to do; MULTI-TASK, heal the sick, while you judge them. It saves so much time.
Jesus said to help the meek, so conservative Christians are helping the meek – meet their maker. Because to conservative Christians, the meek are just expendable impediments to businesses opening and making money again. And that’s no coincidence, because religion is one of those businesses.”
–Mrs, Betty Bowers, America’s Best Christian.
Typical right wing tool Gary.
Didn’t have a legit answer to any of her points did you? Obviously.
But, but but OBAMA!
Pathetic.
@Gary V <<<< copy, cut and paste troll. Laziness at its best.
No kidding how absurd are Republicans, they should’ve saved for this rainy day right, and I’m talking about the lawmakers with our money
It’s eerie how correct I am, I already predicted the NRA going up in flames , look how that’s working out chalk one up for me,
Gary V
Oh and a little what else for you dotard, what does your comment have to do with my comment? typical Trump supporter, out in left field,conspiracy theory boy, brain dead, all of the buzz words.
Gary V
You don’t keep up to date much do you sir, do you realize there’s trouble afoot with Michael Flynn already…..the suspense. Oh and the Russians are interfering in the election again so Trump might be investigated by the FBI again
Trump just care about himself. Trump doesn’t care about poor white or black
It’s a political ploy. The Republicans block the bill, but will propagandize the blame onto the Democrats. Then trump will ride in to the rescue with his executive order that accomplishes exactly what the relief bill was supposed to. Then he claims the credit.
He’s already said he plans on doing exactly that.
@jacq danieles trump needs to go,,,to prison
Requiem for the American Dream discourse by N.Chomsky
Daily Reminder: Trump called Covid-19 a Democrat hoax that would “magically” disappear.
I do get where you are coming from, but remind yourself too that Trump is not speaking to you, but to his evangelist disciples. And yes, they DO believe in miracles. All non-believers had it coming anyways, they are just receiving god’s wrath. IMHO they consider covid as a bibilical plague.
The GOP simply doesn’t see it as their job to offer relief to us peasants.
There is a good reason, in the Republican’s mind why they will not vote for a relief bill:
Trump and his Republican enablers are working to make sure Americans do not have enough money to pay rent. In their mind the more folks that get evicted will make it that much easier for the Republicans to disenfranchise them; – – – it will make it that much harder for the evicted to get registered with a correct address in time for the election and that much easier for the Republicans to deny/challenge their ballots.
BTW – Steve Mnuchin made millions during the 2008-2009 recession buying up properties at fire sale prices from foreclosed properties! – – – He is the perfect guy for the Republicans to have “Negotiating”.
Trump and the Republicans have NO incentive to help Americans being made homeless by COVID-19!
@jacq danieles he can say whatever he wants except thats not how any of this works
@Brian Richner – what would happen if he follows through on his threat to do it by executive order?
I wish I was rich enough to get a bailout🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑
Only thing to do is vote them out since they don’t wanna do their jobs
They had money to send money to Kodak, but no money to give to the “American people “Really!” This is uncalled for as people are losing their residence as well as unable to feed their children or better yet cloth them to go to school!
Robert Reich answered the questions discussed in this interview. Some in the Republican Party want to destroy the financial safeguards in place during FDR. Chief among these goals is to destroy Social Security. If the Republicans ever achieve that goal, the Republican Party will have made the worst political mistake in its existence. And nobody will ever ever vote for a single Republican candidate for any political office EVER!
We need the Committee of Public Safety. Send all repugs to the knife.
Regressives wil still support them.
I used to politely disagree with Republicans. Now they just disgust me.
@Gary V, it’s a shame they didn’t plot to destroy Trump. Somebody should have.
@janeen harris IMO dictators use anyone that will get them what they want and then it’s bye-bye when the useful idiots are no longer useful.
Gary V Probably about as much as Benghazi did, nothing.
@Gary V lol! You guys will believe ANYTHING.
Republicans don’t fear the political fallout because they are planning a fascist coup in the country. The elections in November will be rendered irrelevant.
Do they want riots and protests in DC that will make Portland look like a walk in the park with a chihuahua? Because if they try that, that’s how they’ll get riots and protests that will make Portland look like a walk in the park with a chihuahua.
Its called the destruction of America.
Steve Bannon said that was his aim from day one. We may have gotten him out of the White House but apparently his plan has worked effectively
Most of the Republicans just think of themselves like trump, Vote Them All OUT!
One person who I still respect is John Mccain
Russian bot
None of them have balls to stand up to Trump and say enough is enough! Just so disgusting when they know Trump is lying and cheating. Those people I certainly don’t want to have represent the United States of America!!
This is interesting considering that Trump and republicans didn’t have a problem with the deficit or the National debt when they signed that bill giving the richest people and corporations a massive tax cut.
The national debt surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in 2018, a milestone that experts warned is further proof that under Trump, the country is on an unsustainable financial path that could jeopardize the economic security of every American. The Treasury Department reported the debt hit $22.012 trillion, a jump of more than $30 billion in just this month…
The national debt has been rising at a faster rate following the passage of Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut package after a little more than a year.
Trump has quickened the rate at which the debt is growing by widening the deficit to finance his $1.5 trillion package of sweeping tax cuts for himself, his wealthy friends, big banks, and corporations.
Trump’s proposed $4.8-trillion budget for the 2021 fiscal yearmakes his intentions crystal clear: He means to shred the federal safety net for the poor and the sick.
The budget calls for drastic cuts in Social Security and Medicaid benefits, as well as in a program protecting defrauded student loan borrowers. Medicare spending will also be cut.
Trump’s budget would also slash food stamp spending by $181 billion. The plan also calls for a steep 8% cut to the Education budget; a 9% cut to the Health and Human Services Budget, including the Centers for Disease Control; and a 26% cut to the Environmental Protection Agency budget. The Interior Department would see a 13% budget cut; the Department of Housing and Urban Development would see a 15% cut; and both the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development would be slashed by 22%.
Trump’s budget even calls for an extension to individual tax cuts for the wealthy, set to expire in 2025 through 2035. The individual tax cuts for the wealthy, which were temporary even though the corporate tax cuts were permanent, would cost another $1.4 trillion, according to the plan. Most of the benefits from the tax cuts overwhelmingly flowed to the very rich.
Trump’s budget is all about making the poor, sick, children and elderly pay for the tax cuts for the rich. Trump is going to make the American people pay for the massive freebies he gave to himself, corporations, and his other wealthy welfare queens who colluded with him on passing the tax cut for themselves.
Make Rocks Small Again
Lord have mercy 🤦🏽♀️ it takes a special type of evil to see this budget plan through and sleep at night
@Glo Girl Best of luck in your endeavours to help those who become displaced to register and vote. I hope your surgery goes well; – – – my prayers are with you.
Stay healthy.
Best regards.
Many years ago my Dad explained disparity btwn Republican/Democrat parties. Republicans cater to rich. While Democrats realize how poor and working class struggle. With Covid and unemployment, we are seeing the difficult struggle. Just for providing food on the table, and a roof over fsmilies heads.
republicans when it comes to corporate bailouts: Money grows on trees.
republicans when it comes to working class unemployment benefits: Maybe we’ll look in the couch cushions.
Republicans never said a word about a 15-year-long war in Afghanistan. But the minute you start talking about universal health care..? “HOW WILL WE PAY FOR THAT?!”
The Government has forgotten who they represents. I hope American citizens remember that in November
Republicans, we’ll be fine. Make sure the corporate boards can still pay multimillion dollar bonuses.
It’s time for republicans to get out of Dodge
Less than three months to go for the repugnantcans, those that are clueless will be leaving office as WE THE PEOPLE decide their fate come November
Dangling scraps of meat to the working class, and going: “Jump, little peasant. Jump.”
While asking, how high?
Those Millions giving to Kanye for his “Business” was actually a “Pay Off” from Trump, so that Kanye could also run a President and steal VOTES from Biden. Trump is a Corrupt Mfer!
He always have been Before 2016. He is a Lifelong Street Hustling Grifter Thug Psychotic Conman that surrounded himself with Crooks, Scoundrels, Mob Lawyers, Corrupt Judges and Rich Marks of his Congames. His Existence was a Fraud and Manufactured Fake Lifestyle. Putin Exploited this Broke @** Fraud Conman by Lending him Money he Knew Djskunk Could Not Repay. That was the Point. Cheat to get this Subhuman Despot Monster in a Position to Collect on his Interest and Destroy A Country He Hates. Our Country that djskunk has never had an Alligence to. Only the Scams he could benefit from.