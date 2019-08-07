Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, whose district includes Dayton, endorsed a ban on military-style weapons Tuesday. Also, Ohio's Republican Governor Mike DeWine is proposing new gun control laws. The panel discusses.
GOP Congressman Backs Assault-Weapon Ban | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Now Rep needs to get several spineless Rs in OH to follow. Hopefully DeWine can contribute to a change including the strange mind and agenda of Jim Jordan..# mental mess
An A rating but shyt got personal
Yeah…..funny how they send other parents kids to war, they let other parents kids get ripped up by assault weapons at home. But one bullet whizzes by their kids head an now they’re screaming liberals wanting gun control. Hypocrites.
He only doing it because his daughter was at risk. If his daughter was nowhere in sight i doubt he wouldve changed sides
Yep – so many people don’t care until/unless they are personally affected. They have no true empathy.
Nope. Only cares about himself and his family. No one else’s not even his constituents’
A little late, nevertheless he dit it.
Ugh! focus on the bigger picture please.
This is a change
@dave singh Yup, I hope he won’t forget about his daughter as soon as the NRA calls him and offers him a large bribe.
The backlash is still coming! It’s too little too late for many of these politicians!!
a republican has it at his doorstep and now he sees … good … this has to happen
David wolf..correct . It has to come to their door before something is done . But why? They can see it happen to their voters and don’t act then . Shameful . !!
This has been an issue for a long time. He had to have it become personal before acting? It’s been personal for many over the years while he cashed his nra check. Dirt bag.
It’s the logical conclusion to pro-gun ideology; if the lax gun laws result in so many guns in society that even the privileged and protected families of pro-gun politicians are at risk, there will be a backlash.
@David Hale: 🇬🇧 There have always been too many guns in American civilian hands but mass shootings are surely a comparatively modern occurrence ?
BoogieMonstah so what bout the Ohio shooter. Wasn’t white nationalist wasn’t trump supporter? Was a socialist. Was a Bernie warren supporter. Praised antifa. So you see the hole in your argument. Gilroy another trump hater. The transgender school shooters another leftist supporters. How bout the attacks on trump supporters in the news daily. And yet you avoid to condemn those or even acknowledge they are real
David Hale You are insane. We will ALWAYS condemn the prevalence of gun slaughter in your once great country….no matter what the perpetrators politics! It’s hardly our fault the vast majority of atrocities are done by far right nutters….
I said all it would take was for it to hit too close to home…
What does it say about this Republican Congressman, that he refuses to take action on the national problem of sensible gun control, until it affects his family?
Absolutely pathetic!
What should that say about his lack of concern for his constituents?
Absolutely true.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
I agree on this. They are not convincing their constituents very well, rather the opposite.
the guns … the hate speech … the NRA …. russian money and influence in our elections … its all part of the same package … we are in a constitutional crisis … law is flaunted … it’s all about greed power corruption … a deploreable lot
David Wolf…Thank you for your Brief and Brilliant Synopsis. It succinctly addresses the factors destabilizing our Nation.
You elitist scum are not going to get your way.
@Ann Owens everything he wrote was a lie. You are a simple minded emotionally cripple little girl.
@brian gardner How is the planet Mars this time of year? lmao
if this had been done earlier, maybe the shootings could have been avoided.
Never, ever forget this point about the NRA: they don’t allow weapons at any of their meetings or conventions……mmmmmmm, say what?
Oh, i see. All it took was your being personally affected, to do something to benefit the safety of the people of this country.
Impeach now. Vote the gop out. Watch the problems start to go away.
Sadly, it only matters when something affects the ones who make the laws.
The very first thing Trump did as president?
Made it easier for mentally ill people to buy guns. He repealed an Obama-era background check law.
Everyday animal, closest to fRump: a cockroach!
those people you say are mentally ill ? , they have hate in their hearts . what needs to be addressed is bully . Pass a bill that bully will be prosecuted for their actions . simply the law protects them and innocent life it’s lost, to a kid’s that cannot get the protection from the adults . that is were this should start. hate ! spread by your leader trump it will take you back to the stone age. lol….. Trump is reversing 100 year’s of fight against rasizm . there for trump has his little hands in this horrible crimes . Now he is gone go visit them ? , !!!!!!!!! no way !!!
Ohhhhhh do now that this republican who voted against bills that could have prevented this is finally calling for action now because his family is threatened by his inaction. Wow.
GOP is knee deep in doo all thanks to their “stable genius” bottom feeder. Their position in congress is in limbo for their lack of action after the shootings.
Simply look at New Zealand’s new gun legislation and replicate it. Simple. New Zealand enacted it amazingly fast and without any soul searching.
Yeah because their government is functional. Unlike America’s.
So the Republican congressman did not care about gun control until it became personal. Sick
It’s not a real issue until your friends and family are possible targets. Ban these guns now.