Recent Post
- Russia’s neighbor has extensive network of bunkers with impressive amenities
- Finland will seek to join NATO, leaders say, ditching decades of neutrality
- Tony Blair explains what he thinks changed Putin
- GOP governor says that rape victims should have to carry child to term
- Finland’s president reveals what Putin told him on phone call
69 comments
If you want to ban abortion, but ask your mistress to get one, you might be a republican congressman
And you might live in TN.
Tim Murphy resigned…….
And how quick all of this would change if MEN were the ones that were FORCED to carry an unwanted pregnancy if they were the ones raped! That is beyond SICK AND DEMENTED to say what he did !! “edit spelling”
@Belly Dancer Em
Biology does go into a nice box.
We are mammals and therefore go into male and female
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr not so fast, there are numerous intersex conditions such as certain chimeras, chromosomal mosaics, various genetic issues and various hormonal issues
Thanks for giving your opinion governor. One person I won’t be voting for at re-election.
You can’t vote in Nebraska if you live in California.
He’s not running.
Thank You! Glad to know there are smart people in Nebraska!
What a puke!!! I’m sure he wouldn’t make his wife or daughter do that, or maybe he would so he can hold it against them for “letting it happen”
@Very Hot Download your Own Malware little boy
Absolutely absurd, would he do the same if it was his daughter, very much doubt it, it’s the right of the lady that’s carrying the child, and the burden, it will bring,
@Joe Dye
I think we Agree
@DestinyMyDear You’re a burden
ok, then he should be forced to donate his kidney to the first person who demands it. and if we are talking about forcing financial burdens onto people, how about every rape victim in his state costs him 1k per month personally, regardless of if a pregnancy occurs
https://youtu.be/Zm8IU_iYjoE
Finally it’s here
Oh no no, that would actually be pro life
If he were a woman he would not feel that way now would he? What a sick demented individual
@peachesandpoets thanks for explaining this to me.
#Monetize my womb??!!
I Don’t Think So.
#Solidarity
Forcing a rape/incest victim to carry full term has NO place in America ..
@James Lynn Since do we call a human it ……. It denotes a thing not a living being ..
It is IMPOSSIBLE to ban abortion. It is only possible to ban SAFE abortion.
The people will NOT let this stand! ✊
✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻
That’s what the draft said. Vote yes or no. The majority will get their wish. The guy in this clip is a fool he’ll get beat.
It is impossible to ban murder. It is only possible to ban safe murder. But I’ll still have murder be banned.
They might have to ban knitting needles, crochet hooks and coat hangers too.
I’m not American, and I only know the surface of American politics and politicians , but man this guy the way he says vile things and smiling like that scares the bejesus out of me.
@Amethyst You should also consider Denmark. They speak fluent English and are lovely people.
What is wrong with our country to where stopping murder is considered “vile”?
What vile things? How does he smile? You’re afraid of your own demon.
If he’d just help the kids that are already out of the womb that are starving and hurting, maybe I’d take him seriously. He has a fools perspective on fetal life and rights. He’s not solving a problem, but making them worse.
@A P I’m saying that it’s sick and evil to kill a baby just because you don’t like the father.
@Matthew Rose Nobody is suggesting anyone kills babies because they don’t like the father. I am asserting that the rape victim should not be forced by the government to donate her entire body to grow an embryo into a baby and give birth to it against her will. In the same way that the government cannot take your kidney and give it to someone against your will.
I like the word preventative he used that’s what’s needed on many issues, go after the cause/core of the issue instead of only focusing on the effect/aftermath of the problem.
There are preventative measures to reducing the need for women to get abortions without banning them or making them illegal.
#1 Federal mandated comprehensive sex education with objectives facts and up to evidence no need to omit the truth to kids/teenagers.
#2 Birth control needs to be more accessible, put on more health care plans, needs to be cheaper, advertised more and people need to use it. Even if a condom fails or the woman forgets to take a pill buy Plan B in advance just in case that does happen so abortion won’t be needed.
#3 Parents and schools need to be more involved and have a high responsibility on teaching kids especially the boys about rape at a early age.
Rape is wrong, it’s never the answer, be patient for consensual sex don’t force someone to have sex with you and raping someone causes the them to feel violated, heart broken, their personal space invaded and a question of why was I the target.
Governments can increase the liability of rapists and double the prison sentence for that.
Vote your conscience. Show your politicians where you stand. Vote before they take that right away from you as well.
Not too smart are you
These God damn people. They’re simply despicable
@Lunatic Fringe 😁💜👍
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Mot Goaiu What the hell are you talking about?
This Gov. Ricketts should not be allowed to run for office in a democracy. His views are appalling
@Bill Randleman I believe I mention ‘both parties’ in my post.
@Sean Embry we’re discussing rulling systems, not morality. A rulling decision made by a minority is a cast system or an autocracy. Democracies require majority by definition.
@Anniston Hunt I should have put a
tag in that post I guess.
A child conceived from a violent assault already hast a strike against them. If the mother rejects the baby there is another strike. If said baby is not adopted it would become a part of the dysfunctional child care foster system. It is criminal to force a rape victim to carry such a child, the repercussions are unfathomable. Abortion is the only humane option so the mother can heal and an unwanted baby doesn’t become another victim.
Humane is the key word here.
Thanks Grandmother Sukh Realta.
I wonder if these men have ever witnessed childbirth. It was the most violent thing I have ever experienced and I did it twice, on purpose. It’s hard to imagine anyone who has been through it would force a victim of sexual assault to go through that kind of thing.
@Smork Why punish the victim of rape ? A morning after pill eliminates the potential for conception, it’s the same as washing the semen of a rapist out.
It’s nothing to do with hating babies as the baby never exists.
Rape is a crime worse than murder in my opinion. I can not even imagine being forced to carry a rapist’s spawn to term. This has to be the ultimate in torture and abuse. As a man I can not fathom any of this. I can God damn guarantee you I would take the law into my own hands and there would be one less rapist in this world.
@Tobiman Well one way for you to find out get into prison walk around with your pants below your underwear line let some Big Bubba’s go to town deep down your hershey highway then go talk to someone about how you feel
here here!!!!!!
No woman should ever be forced to carry any pregnancy to term. if you are against abortion, don’t get one.
it’s that simple.
@Rings Montgomery I agree, we must do better as a society to support unplanned pregnancies. From financial, health care, counseling standpoint and more. I don’t think this = universal free resources for everyone like many suggest. But more support is definitely needed.
@E Randco I agree with most of what you wrote, besides the last part. An ideal planned parenthood would supply contraceptives, family counseling, etc and not abortion services. PP is a major major supplier of abortions in the states. If places like PP were successful, we’d see less unplanned pregnancies.
@kevin Ironside you want to see less liberals as well?
@Nick yes, and for some people it is the right choice to carry to term, but not for everyone. That is the problem with overturning Roe v Wade….there will no longer be the ability to choose.
@Nick Nick, good information is essential for good choices. First, yes pregnancy is a serious medical condition. Abortion risk is miniscule compared.
If you truly believe that human life begins at conception, then probably you should focus on preventing conception. You could advocate for all men to responsibly have a vasectomy unless they are actively starting a family.
If only so-called “pro life” republicans cared as much about kids once they were actually born. It’s almost like it’s not really about the fetus to begin with… 🤔
@Zack Wong, Fetus is the Greek word for Baby,
@Joe Dye we’re not in Greece. Fetus means something different in English. Hence why it’s a different word.
@Renate Bello especially if they want a good “product” while they are going there.
@Nick Porter Can you even spell the word ‘misogynist ‘?
This man’s cruelty knows no bounds, he has no empathy for rape victims, how can other women support such misogynistic brutes
He’s a monster. What he’s saying is that a fetus is a person with rights, but a woman is not. No woman should ever vote for this man, or anyone else who is heartless enough to support him.
A Constitutional Amendment is needed: A Right to Determine Your Body’s Destiny, including abortion up to 20 weeks, Shall Not Be Infringed. It’s teh only remedy to this.
You’re saying that just because a woman can’t abort a fetus that means they don’t have any rights? Lol. First off, the male has just as much rights over the fetus as the female, they both contributed 50% of their DNA, and they’re both the fetus’ parents obviously and have legal custody of it. Second, just because a woman can’t get an abortion doesn’t mean she doesn’t have any rights. I wish you could talk to a woman in the 1800s and ask what having little to no rights looks like. How hard is it to just abstain from sex or use protection? People need to take responsibility anyway
@Reax – COD Mobile Are you ok with your state passing a law that dictates that men have to get a vasectomy. It doesn’t matter if you’re not ready to have one or not. The court tells you that you don’t get a choice. You’d be ok with that?
@Tretre38 You’re comparing apples to houses here. What sense does that make? I don’t care if I’m forced to get a vasectomy for a poor choice I made, that’s my fault. But how is that comparable to NOT getting an abortion?