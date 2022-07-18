Recent Post
74 comments
“When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent”.
Isaac Asimov.
Paraphrasing others is for those with no intelligent words of their own…
Yes,I can do that!😀
EGOTISM IS THE ANESTHETIC THAT DULLS THE PAIN OF STUPIDITY. BOOKER T.WASHINGTON
What he is saying is they will support the republican candidate that is “Least” embarrassing to the party. It really doesn’t matter what policies they stand for.
I understood that he was saying they will only continue and support candidates who are in tight races…
@P in D² We are just fine with Trump being a twice impeached 1term asterisk in history
@Biff Masterson oh biff. Poor little biff. The victim card biff.
@Faith is all that’s needed If they laghed at him, they must have thought Trump sent him. Trump was the biggest laughing target ever sent by the USA.
Private schools aren’t necessarily better. Many don’t require teachers to have a degree in education!!! As Governor, shouldn’t you be FIXING the public schools?!?
@Nitro still waiting for those lies you claim…..shouldn’t it be easy?
Did you lose your critical thinking skills?
Please dear madam, stay out of these politics, I am sure that you are awesome at other things but you have absolutely no idea what is wrong with the education system. Keep doing what you are good at and let others do what they are good at. We are trying to fix the education system and when I see comments like these I see another poorly educated public school graduate that has absolutely no idea what is happening, has happened or will happen with the trajectories of the current systems in place.
@Thomas John waiting is good for you
@Super Dave
Cope more.
He dancing around the questions about Trump he don’t talk him because he knows what will happen if he do. What are you scared of sir.🤷♀️🙄
Not sir…sis!
@miapdx ducey’s pronouns are irrelevant
With ol trumper,,, anything is possible,,,,,
As someone who lives in Oregon and has long watched Arizona thinking that it’s mostly an unmitigated right-wing shitshow, please, Doug Ducey, don’t waste your money over here. Oregon is Oregon, and we want none of your bullshit.
@Don Blanchard You’re starting to sound a bit unhinged there bud.
@codyor448 BUUUUULLSHIT!! .. I bet they`re all moving straight to Portland too huuuuuhh …..
Isn’t being a liar a requirement to be on Team Trump?
@Jason M Thanks sweetie
Why even have these people on at all? He can’t answer a question
The Cult doesn’t care if they are being misled. The grift runs deep. And the “marks” love being fleeced by their Supreme Leader.
Yup. No matter what,,,,,
@Charles A Smith pretty much,,,,,sad ,,, isn’t it,,,,,
@turfxpert well,,,, don’t get me started on the supreme court,,, I’ve got millions of them,,
President Lyndon B. Johnson once said, “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
I stand with native Americans who have opposed the keystone pipeline from the beginning……. Why would you think it’s ok to violate their Tribal sovereignty? Haven’t we done enough horrible things throughout history to native Americans? Shame on people who support the keystone pipeline
@P in D² Can’t fix his own shoes? What a knucklehead!
👏👏👏
@Harold Moore you are completely dishonest. Google prices in Canada, UK, Australia, Japan. Gas is cheaper here.
Do any of these fools ever answer a question they’ve been asked….without gaslighting the public? Nope!
Exactly Joe!
He didn’t answer anything and she didn’t catch on. She is not aggressive at all.
Of course not
It’s like watching Bidens press secretary
@Jason M <<< think this guy will vote Biden again? 😂😂😂
blame the interviewer
No, Jan-6 is not decided by voters, like he first said, everybody that broke the law should be prosecuted. This includes action and inaction at the state levels too.
I can’t wait for Andy Biggs…Con of the con con…
Does that include the people who weren’t in the building and being detained illegally?
Also what the people who stormed the capital building during the justice kavanaugh hearing and harassing members of Congress plus rioted through D.C.?
And there goes Dana Bash AGAIN letting republicans avoid the question when she drills democrats for exact answers. I guess we know where she stands.
DANA YOU ARE REALLY MUCH TO EASY ON THOSE LYARS AND TRAITORS
It isn’t just Dana Bash. CNN is so concerned with continuing to have access to these Republican clowns, that they avoid challenging them beyond a superficial point.
When discussing school vouchers “scholarships” in his words….how’d he keep a straight face?
He is just unwilling to do anything to improve public schools.
They say we’re here to solve take action abd solve problems on education that bull****.
Public schools don’t need to have funding brought over to charter schools, they need more funding, smaller classroom sizes, higher teacher pay, more recess for all kids not just elementary students and the American education system needs to updates and improved to something different.
So he believes that all governors should be Democrats? He did say a governor who supports the people. There is no republican in any stage of government that supports the people.
Vermont, New Hampshire, North Dakota would all disagree.
Although this man seems to be on the up and up one question you have to ask the Republicans straight out is why can’t you answer a question directly with an answer instead of sidestepping every issue.
Exactly. Why is that,,,,,,
He never answered why the public schools were failing. Maybe because he have 267 school districts in Maricopa County alone. Waisted public resources and bigger government.
I get tired of elected officials doing nothing for the public and just for the high dollar lobbies. things like sensible gun laws, basic health care, government nominating drug prices and fix the power grid for the future.
As for pro life. Need to care for the mother and child not just a fetus. Saying pro life and doing nothing to support them is hypocritical.
REALLY sick of politicians who respond to direct yes or no questions with scripted talking points and word salad. If you don’t want to answer the question, have the stones to say so! We’ll know why you refuse to answer.
@Dr. Karina N F how democracy is SUPPOSED to work, but it’s always about who has the money and controls the narrative.
Don’t forget our fine rep. Andy Biggs Con of the con con….
EXACTLY!
Justttt…… looooking.
I’ve been spouting off about this for weeks. Any politician who can’t say ‘yes (or no), and I’ll tell you why’, has been in office too long.
Massive fail Dana! You let him ramble on avoiding the actual questions. AZ has the 3rd worst education but you said nothing.
Yup. Like I said,,,, tick tick tick tick tick,,, it’s coming,,,,
@Rudolph Pieters stop being so naive her reputation proceeds her he knows who she is and how she conducts her interviews so there’s no need for her to show how nice she is. She needs to grill them and she didn’t pretty weak imo.
CNN wants to be centrist but that is a fail in journalism then.
Read Tim Miller’s “Why We Did It.” All Republicans care about is winning. Power. Because power equals profit these days
He tap danced around every question she asked and she didn’t try to get a real answer. This is ridiculous . They will elect Jack the Ripper as long as they are Republicans. Sad
It’s a shame that the Interviewer doesn’t push,to get a straight yes or no out of him.
I thought these were pretty straight answers. When an answer isn’t yes or no I appreciate some of the context.
💯
Why don’t reporters cut off these people mid-sentence and just say: “This is a yes or no question. Answer it.”? This dude didn’t answer ANYTHING she asked!
