76 comments
He won’t get 218 vote. LET’S GO!!!
Yes he will. All these republicans talking ish but when it comes time to vote, they’ll do what they’re told…
@Eduardo Oliveira America ought to use it’s ammunition to rid the world of MAGA traitors
@Pokey His own urine
@dannyfrog BAGA MAGA- Babbitt was slammed in the chest by a bullet fired by a REAL Patriot
@Pokey don’t bother it’s a troll account
Trump is definitely in Kevin’s ear. Kevin McCarthy needs to pick better friends 😤
https://youtu.be/Pcijqw_yLR4
He has friends! Who are they? Ted Cruz’s castoffs.
Trump HatesAmericans…. No it’s because he’s another Cali boy just like the last witch.
Btw, shouldn’t your title be Biden hates Americans? I mean we are headed into a recession because of his mismanagement of tax dollars and cutting off all oil imports and exports.
Kuck McCarthy
“…in Kevin’s ear” is one of the most extreme euphemisms I’ve heard in a good long time….”
McCarthy is waisting his constituents time.
Is he on a diet?
“Waisting”?
@Roselandethe way democrats have done for the last 4 years?
wasting not waisting
Those idiots voted for him
The circus clowns are in the ring. Lets vote all of them out.
Where’s Jackie? 🤪
@Ric F not me. I would never vote for those pos
People were warned this would happen if they voted GOP
Send in the Clowns? Don’t bother. They’re here.
Robin Webster,we didn’t have a circus atmosphere in the House of Representatives until tRump got elected. McCarthy is calling for Biden to be impeached, and it won’t happen. The House can introduce articles of impeachment, but they would need a 2/3 vote in the Senate. With a Democratic majority in the Senate,it would immediately vote for acquittal, and the Republicans would be a laughingstock. Again.
OMG watching Kevin eating humble pie will be soooo good
OMG wasting Trump gaing election again.
And watching him and his crew make the democrats cry like babies for being caught and proven to the public for what they did the past six years. So looks like both of us will enjoy the next two years.
Especially when the AHoles in the RepubliCon Party go to prison for Treason, which is exactly where they belong!
@Andrew Pinson And the lie detector determined that was a lie
EXCREMENT PIE RATHER 💩💩
You don’t want a LIAR 🤥
As a speaker of the house 😫
@One bad mutha Don’t forget the trump family making millions as well. The trump family will end up in hell.
@Jane Jones The speaker is the 3rd highest ranking position in Govt. but is second in line for the presidency, think about it for a second, The V.P. is first in line if the president is incapacitated, therefore the speaker is second in line after that.
@michael tabor are you unable to understand the difference between the last 14 years of Endless Obvious Extreme Intentional Lies, by right wing media and right wing politicians, and what happened before Republicans became Deranged Lunatics ?
The Flame 🔥 from a candle produces Heat.
The Sun also produces Heat.
It is not the same amount of heat !
@@crptnite
Just highlighting Liberals hippocricy
@Sun Dial 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Do you SERIOUSLY want to talk about insider trading RAMPANT In the RepubliCON Party??? It’s like the fat orange clown lecturing other people for being rapists and perverts. He’s the BIGGEST ONE OF THEM ALL!!! Hypocrites.
How in the world does spinless Kevin McCarthy ever stand up upright without any backbone is beyond me cause he defies all Laws of Gravity?
@dave mitchell American repubs really hate women having power. Sorry that her doing a great job emasculated your frail ego, snowflake. Men in other countries are secure in their masculinity to handle a woman in power. Try growing up.
He uses dark magic
@Don vito Corleone lol that was good but i’ll take my shots right here.
@Ejay I thought he only raped three women?
@noadlor I can think of endless Women that would look out for everyone and do a fantastic job!
McCarthy has to work hard for his promotion from Mar-A-Lago shoe shiner to Speaker of the House #AmericanDream
@Courtney Scott Checking her committees and vote history, she stays to busy to get tied up with the dumpsters..She has to be a Republican to be the Republican leader…Looks like her only fault..LOL
😂😂😂😂
@M Hall 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Nancy Pelosi’s eyebrows??? What about Donald Trump’s disgusting fat leaking a__ and Kevin McCarthy’s disgusting sniveling rat face???
@M Hall You’re like the Elephant Man laughing at Nancy Pelosi’s eyebrows 🤣🤣🤣🤣 One of the more hilarious comebacks yet from fuglyMAGA cons.
McCarthy with that disgusting rat face is a spineless creature who bows down to the fat orange clown and kisses his ring then bows down to Marjorie Taylor Greene and kisses her ring. And then behind their backs whine nonstop about them, without any guts to confront them. He will be one of the most SPINELESS creatures always bending over to everyone around him to be a Speaker of the house. The only other person even more spineless than he is is Ted Cruz. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Random fact: if those 5 don’t vote for McCarthy, and they won’t vote for the dem nominee for speaker, they must vote present. And if all the dems all vote for their nominee, then McCarthy would have 1 less vote than the dem nominee, meaning the the dem nominee would be speaker
@Tony Lupone how did I know you would answer like that. It’s ok if you don’t wanna bet. I don’t wanna take 2 years of your salary.
Democrats can nominate another republican for speaker, someone they could work with
@Adam Jacobs I want her for president
Repent and believe in Jesus. John 3:16 -KJV – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
John 3:3 KJV – “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
@Tyler Kochman also here in Minnesota… big Blue wave lol 😆 💙
I certainly hope the Democratic Senate brings Republican House members for questioning clear your calendar Kevin
Probably will because the House is going to make some democratic arses pucker up with a few well placed investigations. Bring it out in the open and let the public see what the democrats have in mind for the country.
That would be great to watch him squirming like a slimy worm 🙃
Reason one: The speaker needs to be an Adult. 😮
Andrew you seem like you are full of hate. I recommend a therapist. We are all worried about you pal. Please seek help.
@dannyfrog Name calling will not work on me. I was a kid a long time ago. If being a troll is showing people how stupid they sound, then that would be me. And proud of it.
@Andrew Pinson what he stated wasn’t wrong. All the GOP wants to do is own the Libs. Mccarthy and all the GOP has done is announce how they’re going to stop everything the Dems are doing. Not one time has the GOP offered up any solutions of how to fix any of the issues wrong with the Country. So yes, the speaker needs to be an adult and not a petulant child looking to get even. So my comment about you is correct.
Agree
Trump is…
The crazy caucus is about to pass McCarthy around like the collection plate.
McCarthy shouldn’t be in charge of anything more than a row boat & even then I would wonder if he is up to the job!
That would take coordinating both his left and right sides, which he has shown he cannot do so effectively…
Marge is slapping one oar up and down on the water and “moderate” Republicans have hidden under the tarp at the back of the boat.
They are pitiful if he is the best they have to offer smh
the thought of that clown being second in line to the presidency is terrifying
The thought of traitor, Trump toady Mc Carthy being Speaker when he should be in jail is nauseating and infuriating. I hope Nancy does not have to pass that gavel to his filthy hand.
I like seeing Don Lemon on the panels now. It helps me feel more familiar with them.
This is going to be fun.
John Boehner and Paul Ryan are buying the popcorn already !
But don’t anyone tell Newt Gingrich when the vote is to be taken!!
He would have an easier path if he wasn’t a two-faced liar. Of course, if that was the case, he also wouldn’t have the support of the retrumplicans who demand that characteristic.
And the art of the con continues(McCarthy version); Stay on message, promise them the world, fleece’em like the fools they are.
Wow
0:20 Isn’t that blackmail?
Damn. Haven’t the GOP learned from 2022 mid-term elections that Americans DO NOT WANT CRAZY!
The GOP only knows how,to deliver crazy