The former special counsel's hesitating and halting during Wednesday's House hearings has become a subject of much debate and reporting, and the Morning Joe panel discusses.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
GOP Perpetuates Campaign Of Misinformation | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The left and the right are hopelessly divided.
Whatever opinion you state in comments, someone will attack you.
Republicans are lying filth defending an outright traitor for their own personal profiteering approach to govt. Total shitheads.
LIEU: “The reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting President, correct?”
MUELLER: “That is correct.”
He has obstructed justice.
Impeach the lying orange puppet.
Pence for president?
@Scientific Methodology you might regret that….
Jim Myers I haven’t so far and the lunatic left hasn’t disappointed. The trend is that Trump still won in 2016 and should easily win re-election.
steve fredrickson yes Pence will be prez #46, but not for a while. The real kicker is going to be when Ivanka is #47.
Pence can go too.
He was hand picked by Manafort.
I still like that a Republican from Colorado Ken Buck led to one of the most damning moments in the hearings, when he got Mueller to admit that Trump will be charged with obstruction when he leaves office.
Some Person
Yea, I wonder if Buck expected that or was surprised by it… 🤔
The other bombshell to me was when Mueller said that trump “generally” lied in his written – but under oath nonetheless – submitted answers.
Some Person and when that doesn’t happen you will••••••? Please fill in the blank
Ganiscol if Mueller is your champion you may want to pitch in and change his diaper. Literally
@Scientific Methodology you are so ungodly and unamerican.
@Scientific Methodology you sound ridiculous stupid. Go Away
The GOP are hopelessly under the influence of lying Donnie, and nothing they say can ever be trusted. They destroyed their own credibility by getting behind a corrupt (proven) president.
Trumpocalypse happily, thank you very much
Notice how the republicans didn’t contest a single fact, they just per usual threw conspiracy theories to the base. They know the base will buy anything especially when it comes to propaganda. it’s work in the past
Nick Barone good one! Keep the jokes coming
Psychopaths, like Trump, depend on misinformation to keep their carefully constructed facade of “greatness” intact. This is human evil, the same evil that Hitler used to do his dirty work. Educate yourselves on psychopaths. Google the PCL-R by Dr. Robert Hare.
If that hearing wasn’t enough for the American people, there is no hope for freedom and democracy.
The repubs didn’t deny anything only tried to discredit Mr.Mueller and failed….so they agree with the findings that trump obstructed and colluded with russia.
Judy what were the ‘repubs’ supposed to deny? They weren’t being questioned you wonderful person you.
They’re totally blowing Mueller’s alleged medical problems out of proportion. Ugh!
Becky Weisfeld
Yea sort of. It started really bad in the first hearing but in the second hearing, which was mainly about Russia meddling and Russia colluding with trump, he was much sharper and provided good yet often brief answers. The optics of Mueller’s presentation arent really that important compared to the level of damning material in the report.
And frankly, we should try to imagine Mueller’s position at 70+ after two years of work with a nearly 500 page report of crimes, nobody could have been on point with every quote he was thrown at all the time. And if there is a underlying medical reason for it, even more so – so what? He dedicated his entire life to this nation, we got to cut him some slack at the end of his professional life as a lawman.
Ganiscol and yet Trump is still the president and will win re-election. Oops
I’m sure he was tired and who can blame him…For shame…
@Ganiscol true. And remember, they brought up in the hearing that the report wasn’t authored by JUST him. There were several sections that others put together and he only scanned; his main effort went into the Russian interference aspect, which was why he was “sharper” on those subjects.
@Scientific Methodology keep whistling past the graveyard….
I’m pretty sure Mueller knew exactly what he was doing. He said “true, crime, yes” at all the appropriate times. It’s sad they would even think to discuss him in this way
If you don’t know by now Russia campaigned for Trump and hacked into voter roles, you’ve been sleeping… All the Poles did not match Trump’s Electoral College “victory”…
This is the first time I’ve heard that maybe Mueller was not up to the task, maybe I wasn’t following things as closely as I thought.
Violet Devereaux obviously
VOTE Blue!! Trump will not see justice until the gop is out of power
What’s Fusion GPS? Gee Bob, you mean you don’t even know? Perhaps you have forgotten. Talk about misinformation!
Luckily the electorate is woke to the left’s lunatic fringe.
What about it. Ohhhh, only a conspiracy theory
Mueller did what was asked, its time for Congress to step up…. Trump amd the GOP are traitors and have abandoned America
I thought when u testify in the court of law and u are under the influence of a control substance that your testimony isn’t 100% reliable because of the state of mind he clearly takes something that relax u its plain to see
Nixon: “I am not a crook.” Trump: “I am not a witch.”
Jim Jordan is a disgusting human being…put on a sport coat for gods sake
As an independent who has voted for both parties i find the republicans have become frightening. The traffic freely in conspiracy, choose power and personal loyalty over country, and accuse the dems of doing things they do. Worst of all, the republicans seem to be fine with russia interfering on their behalf.
I’m despising the Republicans after watching Mueller’s testimony. What a great man.. very hard to find in government because there is so much corruption. Power does corrupt.