56 comments
if they dont press charges on this guy something is very very wrong with this country.
Live under a rock?
Lol keep trying, we will keep laughing at you potato slaves! FJB
Prolly because this is more cnn nonsense
I bet you Milquetoast Merrick has never even heard of this guy. It’s hard to be aware when you have your head in the sand.
@TrappenWeisseGuy ; I think none of us know what the DOJ is doing. Case and point no one expected a lawful given search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. The republicans are breaking so many laws the DOJ has a lot to do and it that’s time. I am sure they will get to him.
Opposition needs to make it an issue if he wants to play dead for questioning.
What do Republicans fear more than anything? High voter turnout. It rarely ends well for them.
VOTE!
What about truth and facts
@Dayton C god is not real. You would know that if you were capable of critical thinking. Oh sorry, you don’t know what that is. And as for a Dem. believing god, never understood that either.
@Dayton C you’re so full of it !!
@Dayton C says the guy would doesn’t even capitalize His name
@Timothy Young there should be no party affiliation on the voter rolls
Jesus, the hits just keep on coming! Just lock the SOB up already so we can move on to trying to fix the damage him and his goons caused!
Under criminal investigation?
He’s perfect for the Republican party.
If that guy wins in Michigan then Michigan would be in deep trouble!
If Johnson and Michaels win in WI., we are fucked here too. VOTE BLUE!
We all are especially women stop the coup vote blue 💙 save democracy. Vote Democrat while we can . REMEMBER 1- 6TH IN ROVEMBER. THE NEXT STEP IF THEY WIN WILL BE OUR RIGHT TO 🗳 VOTE. ONLY YOU CAN STOP THE COUP VOTE BLUE IN 22
Michigan died long ago – the autopsy is ongoing
I have been thinking that I would make a proposition to my Republican friends … that if they will stop telling lies about the Democrats, we will stop telling the truth about them.
– Adlai Stevenson
I am glad I live in Ireland. Politics is interesting. No one says election fraud if they lose. The two big parties joined together to keep the new kids on the block out of power after the last election. Problem for them, not enough candidates. Good to be in a country where it is policies, not personalities.
@Declan Fitzpatrick what civil rights, or constitutional rights do you have there?
@Kickin Rocks They’re not. Stop getting your news from “truce social”. Quite to the contrary, we are ramping up collections of home goods, clothing, diapers and formula, obtaining commitments from medical professionals and social services staff, there’s even an interstate alliance in the west to welcome these LEGAL asylum seekers.
The thing about phoenixes is that when you try to burn them, they come back stronger than ever!
@Kickin Rocks which ‘side’ are you on? Humanity or ‘owning libs’? As for ” Democrat run cities” or Sanctuary Cities, and whether they should take on the burden, well it’s States Rights, right? I mean, DeSantis did use Floridians tax dollars to help fly migrants from Texas? In which both governors are now being investigated for human trafficking because it’s illegal to move undocumented migrants across state lines right? So it’s counterintuitive to use political stunts in hopes to prove a point that factually shows “Democrats” showing humanity.
I guess you missed the irony of it all in your quest to being on “their side”…with deceptive deflections.
Carry On
@Kickin Rocks Nice try troll. There is no legitimate reason to lie to legal immigrants and human traffick them against their will across the country to an unknown location and put them under danger of deportation because the failed governor of Florida commited fraud on their paperwork without their consent. Its a disgusting and illegal political stunt with no bearing on reality or policy or sanctuary cities.
He needs to be indicted.
This pisses me off. No one running for office should be a felon or under investigation.
Welcome to our maga America, republicans had became to currupt to lead.,let’s punish them this November by voting them all out.This is not a time to say this is midterm, I can’t vote,this is the mostnimportant vote in our life time cos we are loosing our democracy by the republicans who are destroying the system and want authoritarian regime cos they can win election with good policies.
Vote republicans all out guys,enough is enough for their corruption.
And no one under investigation should be allowed to run.Period.
Especially GOP candidates involved with conspiracies & who still believe in the BIG LIE. I hope these tRUMP minions realize that he is feeding them lies..he is such a compulsive liar.
That could be a problem. With the repubs. prolific lying they would put every Dem. under investigation for everything from being lizard people to littering.
That someone like this is even allowed to run shows how depraved the GOP is.
THE GOP BACKS TRAITORS THEY ARE EVIL REMEMBER1-6 IN ROVEMBER STOP THE COUP VOTE BLUE
Thank you I feel the same way.
Our country as a whole tbh, it is all a mess.
Republicans are going to Prisons to find candidates…..that’s nuts.
Why these people qualify to run for office? Crime crime and yet no one in prison not even in custody.
Criminals should be barred from politics.
Charge them all. And hopefully they will learn in prison not to mess with people and thier votes.
It is stunning that we still let elections supervisors be partisan positions. Whoever thought that was smart?
” When Conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they won’t abandon Conservatism, they’ll abandon Democracy”
– David Frum political advisor to President Bush.
David Frum leaving the sinking ship now F him and the Supreme Court installed Bush 43 so there’s that too.
If he broke the law and there is enough evidence, arrest him. It’s really should be that simple.
Only there is no evidence, that’s why he hasn’t been arrested yet. Another failed impeachment by the insane
Those involved in treason should be nowhere near overseeing the cornerstone of America’s Democracy, the will of the people’s vote.
This is the problem with apathetic voters who like to claim that “they are all corrupt” – while that may be close to the truth, people forget about pure evil. Theocratic oligarchy is much worse than garden variety corruption. Ask people living in places like Russia and Iran
The evidence is on film, posts on social media, interviews played over and over on every platform for all to see. It shows ALL of these people’s criminal intent and crimes. How much more evidence do the prosecutors really need to press charges!?
This is what it looks like when the cons know they can’t win without cheating.