    4. I bet you Milquetoast Merrick has never even heard of this guy. It’s hard to be aware when you have your head in the sand.

    5. @TrappenWeisseGuy ; I think none of us know what the DOJ is doing. Case and point no one expected a lawful given search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. The republicans are breaking so many laws the DOJ has a lot to do and it that’s time. I am sure they will get to him.

    2. @Dayton C god is not real. You would know that if you were capable of critical thinking. Oh sorry, you don’t know what that is. And as for a Dem. believing god, never understood that either.

  4. Jesus, the hits just keep on coming! Just lock the SOB up already so we can move on to trying to fix the damage him and his goons caused!

    4. We all are especially women stop the coup vote blue 💙 save democracy. Vote Democrat while we can . REMEMBER 1- 6TH IN ROVEMBER. THE NEXT STEP IF THEY WIN WILL BE OUR RIGHT TO 🗳 VOTE. ONLY YOU CAN STOP THE COUP VOTE BLUE IN 22

  7. I have been thinking that I would make a proposition to my Republican friends … that if they will stop telling lies about the Democrats, we will stop telling the truth about them.
    – Adlai Stevenson

    1. I am glad I live in Ireland. Politics is interesting. No one says election fraud if they lose. The two big parties joined together to keep the new kids on the block out of power after the last election. Problem for them, not enough candidates. Good to be in a country where it is policies, not personalities.

    3. @Kickin Rocks They’re not. Stop getting your news from “truce social”. Quite to the contrary, we are ramping up collections of home goods, clothing, diapers and formula, obtaining commitments from medical professionals and social services staff, there’s even an interstate alliance in the west to welcome these LEGAL asylum seekers.

      The thing about phoenixes is that when you try to burn them, they come back stronger than ever!

    4. @Kickin Rocks which ‘side’ are you on? Humanity or ‘owning libs’? As for ” Democrat run cities” or Sanctuary Cities, and whether they should take on the burden, well it’s States Rights, right? I mean, DeSantis did use Floridians tax dollars to help fly migrants from Texas? In which both governors are now being investigated for human trafficking because it’s illegal to move undocumented migrants across state lines right? So it’s counterintuitive to use political stunts in hopes to prove a point that factually shows “Democrats” showing humanity.

      I guess you missed the irony of it all in your quest to being on “their side”…with deceptive deflections.

      Carry On

    5. @Kickin Rocks Nice try troll. There is no legitimate reason to lie to legal immigrants and human traffick them against their will across the country to an unknown location and put them under danger of deportation because the failed governor of Florida commited fraud on their paperwork without their consent. Its a disgusting and illegal political stunt with no bearing on reality or policy or sanctuary cities.

    1. Welcome to our maga America, republicans had became to currupt to lead.,let’s punish them this November by voting them all out.This is not a time to say this is midterm, I can’t vote,this is the mostnimportant vote in our life time cos we are loosing our democracy by the republicans who are destroying the system and want authoritarian regime cos they can win election with good policies.

    4. Especially GOP candidates involved with conspiracies & who still believe in the BIG LIE. I hope these tRUMP minions realize that he is feeding them lies..he is such a compulsive liar.

    5. That could be a problem. With the repubs. prolific lying they would put every Dem. under investigation for everything from being lizard people to littering.

  15. ” When Conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they won’t abandon Conservatism, they’ll abandon Democracy”

    – David Frum political advisor to President Bush.

    1. Only there is no evidence, that’s why he hasn’t been arrested yet. Another failed impeachment by the insane

  17. Those involved in treason should be nowhere near overseeing the cornerstone of America’s Democracy, the will of the people’s vote.

  18. This is the problem with apathetic voters who like to claim that “they are all corrupt” – while that may be close to the truth, people forget about pure evil. Theocratic oligarchy is much worse than garden variety corruption. Ask people living in places like Russia and Iran

  19. The evidence is on film, posts on social media, interviews played over and over on every platform for all to see. It shows ALL of these people’s criminal intent and crimes. How much more evidence do the prosecutors really need to press charges!?

