103 comments
he needs to go kevin mccarthy doesn’t do anything for regular living people
. . . None of them do.
Neither does the rest of the gop…..
Agreed.
McCarthy does need to cut a deal, if the rebels won’t be reasonable he needs to deal with the dems. It will be McCarthy but probably not until next week.
@Humperdoo Saves none of the dems either. I like that ALL of Congress is having to sit there and actually earn their paycheck!!!!!!!!
I think it’s ironic that Buck said that the American people sent them there to get work done. The American people sent them there to get work done for the last 10+ years, and all they did was oppose anything that came their way,
@Eduardo Oliveira Sure, by killing anybody that disagreed with him. He also launched a war of aggression against two neighboring countries. By supporting him you are what we call in America a conspirator after the fact in crimes against humanity and can share in Putin’s punishment.
@Mark
EXACTLY 💯%
@Mark i would say stop being an idiot but we know that is not going to happen.
@Mark Russian TROLL
Why doesn’t Jeffries win if he gets more votes than anyone else? Shouldn’t the position with the most votes win as the Speaker of the House?
@pilon patrick 🤭
because its the rules and process. Democracy dosent mean changing rules just to suit ur narrative…if it was the rules the GOP would have elected Mccartyh
@1Luv1life No, it doesn’t.
@Deborah Freedman p
@Perroden SPARTAN B-312 nah he is too extream he helped trump with his fake eletors scam to steal the 2020 election.
Just imagine, if McCarthy is gonna run this speaker vote to the ground…….this is what to expect if homie is speaker!!
Bingo. McCarthy and his Republican pals are trying to destroy the U.S.
@TheCarter_Show bruh and homie is ignorance. Most people don’t speak street slang!
Right bringing bills to the floor over and over for them to continue to get blocked by members in his caucus😂😂😂 he’s weak . He’s not even speaker and he can’t even get his members in line .
SEARCH: LIES, POLITICS AND DEMOCRACY
“…make a deal…” What the hell does he have left to make a deal with?
Democrats ROFL
Actually all is left is for Kevin to bend over and get ready for the ride.😂😂😂
Right he’s already split most of his speaker power with every member in the house with all the concessions he’s made so far he won’t have any real power 😂😂😂 .
Sell out to 45
@Ms Berries Make a deal with all those FLYING MONKEYS! MTG aka Medusa, Boebert aka little Miss Bobble head, , Matt G- man aka creepy pimp, Jim J- aka Gym shorts! You know those people 😏
HBO clearly has secretly released their new Game of Boneheads show on the floor of the House.
bravo👏
Cheers 🍸 🍷 🍺
That’s funny ho-ho, lol!
He meant to say, “slither aside”, LOL
Beautiful, slither….
How embarrassing for Kevin lol he actually moved into the speakers office now it looks like he will be moving right on out his own party is doing him dirty haha
@Jack Riddance oh please no. That little traitor belongs in jail
Trump is behind this
@Jacob Garcia yes the majority of members of Congress are swamp creatures, rep & dem so no to Kevin who would only perpetuate your exact comment
SEARCH: TRUMP’S TAKEOVER
@O SNOOPY SNOOP lol, no
Loving this GQP sheetshow
Well we can’t all be one hive mind trike the democrats
bet u never thought u and the MAGA voters would be loving the same thing…
@Nigget-tv-videos I did. I agree with Boebert that DJT needs to tell McCarthy to withdraw his nomination for speaker
Imagine expecting Democrats, whom you vilify at every opportunity, including here and now, to acquiesce to fix your problem – the one you created and nurtured because it served you. 🙄
i love that the dems are not going to help them lmao let the gop sink.
Why it seem like he got offended when Jake said Jefferies was beating McCarthy in votes 😂😂
@LotsOfFun You better tell your boy because he thinks you still support him.
hope jefferies wont get offended when he isnt speaker
bc they’re all snowflakes!
Snow-flakes? Is it not a fact Dems back safe spaces for those to recover after hearing micro aggressions.. And think Voter ID is Racist, because most white Dems think Blacks unlike them who have ID are not up to the task of getting ID. But GOP racist for knowing they are more than able to get ID.
@toney ingram The first rule of god club is you don’t talk about god club. The multitude of holy books can’t be correct when they talk about god club. In vain. Your vanity makes you preach to strangers about mythology. Very cool. 😎
Kevin McCarthy, the man who sold his soul for free.
@Ttom Gast they fall for the bag 💼 of silver trick every time 😈
@William Royer Haha, doubtful. Trump doesn’t give anyone money except his own charities… which he siphons off to pay off Russian hookers.
@Randy Watson Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahha… please be joking.
I’d definitely read that book
I’m Wondering why Kevin doesn’t run up to Hospital # statue I don’t God Trump and get his nap. Oh wait. Maybe it’s because I switched from the Almighty God Jesus Christ man wears a diaper new truck. So instead of going to Garden chose a man. So stick with the item you chose Kevin that’s what you wanted.
If the Republican moderates get fed up enough to elect Hakeem Jefferies THAT WOULD BE EPIC 😅
@Russell Barbee coming from a dude than chooses to call himself barbee for a last name.
@Thomas give us one solid example.
@Russell Barbee I think he would be a good speaker. He’s knowledgeable, steady and he breathes his passion for good government.
@Flapkatt what kind of example ?
@Flapkatt Who? Who are you recommending?
Waited a loooooong time for this! 😂 take your boxes of crap Kev and don’t let the door hit you on the way out
Trouble now: he is done if he can’t become speaker. I was wondering if Donald might have a room for a retired ‘loser’? Betcha “NO”
@Gordon Cheswick I’ll bet you’re right, lol!
WHEN THE BOXES OF CRAP ARE REPLACED WITH MONEY EVERYONE IS HAPPY..
Why doesn’t Kev ask Mike Pence to flip the votes? Maybe it will work THIS time. 😂😂😂😂
Trump never asked for the votes to be changed lol
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Ha ha ha ha
Winner!
Bro preemptively moved into the speakers office, would be hilarious if he ended up having to leave because he lost the speakership
Also McCarthy was having staff address him as “Mr. Speaker”!!!! : )
We NEED photos of him moving his stuff out. You know for posterity sake to look back and smile at this moment of getting your comeuppance xD
he will have to move his stuff out but he will be back
@Claire Goulet there’re video and photos I’m sure. By now this stuff has hit the world-wide web, and even the Ainu people in Japan and the Rainforest pygmies know what’s going on;-)
I’m shocked how hes actually answering questions directly lol
@LotsOfFun You musta listened to a different interview than I did. All of the Repugs being interviewed are blaming “Nancy and the Dems”. Just like the (former) Toddler in Chief, Donny the Conny.
@Clay O’Reilly I listened to it and I NEVER heard Drunk Crooked Nancy once!!! Alternate Universe I suppose……..DeSantis 2024!
@Clay O’Reilly I just listened to the whole video AGAIN. NOT ONE WORD ABOUT NANCY and the only one who brought up Democrats was JAKE!!! You better buy some q-tips for your ears.
@LotsOfFun Uhhhhhh … That would be because they were not interviewing Nancy Pelosi on this segment, Funboy. I think you may need to slow down on whatever it is you’re drinkin’, bubba. Mar a Largesse Kool Ade, anyone?
I’m shocked when jake tapper interrupted him and when jake apologies he says that’s OK normally I would expect don’t interrupted me but glad he said that’s OK and not gone crazy
But…but… poor Kevin already bought business cards, books of matches, cocktail napkins, balloons, and emery boards! This cannot be happening!
he can’t get 16 republiCONs……… 😵😵
And measured for new drapes
@Lesley Phillips do the drapes match the carpet? 😂
Eh, most likely you paid for that and didn’t even know it, your government at work spending your money for you 🙂
Kevin isnt wanted as he is to soft and the Dems easily blag him. Kev would be good for the Dems.. and why many in GOP dont want him
after losing the vote 6 times in a row from his own party, its pretty clear that Kaos Kevin needs to step aside…
No
this is entertainment
Let the country see their true colors
Keven needs to go to the DOJ ask for immunity and start talking, he can take the whole place down and end as many careers as possible, he has the info
shouldn’t have called Donnie after an insurrection