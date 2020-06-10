Marc Elias, the Democratic Party's leading litigator on voting rights issues, talks with Rachel Maddow about Republican tactics to make voting more difficult and the warning signs for the November election. Aired on 6/9/2020.
GOP Returns To Voting Suppression Playbook As November Looms | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
The Republicans know full well…
that they can’t win without cheating…
@RickJames Just another clueless cult comment.
@Dwayne Smith Yes indeed it is orchestrated by the fascist republicans. They know they are a dying breed so they think they’re to cheat. The republican party should be made extinct because of it. As a party, they don’t deserve to be in a free society.
Projection, calling the kettle black!
@Forrest Trump 🤣🙃🤣
@frictionRx9 There is *one* black Republican Senator and *one* black Republican Democrat (and he’s leaving your racist party) .
#BUNKERBOY will be gutted Mail in ballots a must!! Say NO TO ❌🇷🇺 RUSSIAN REPUBLICANS 🇷🇺
Why did Trump suddenly replace the Postmaster General with someone who agrees to end mail in ballots?
SAY NO! TO MAIL IN BALLOTS
#Bunkerskunk #Bunkerhunker
The GOP
THE GOVERNMENT OF PUTIN
@Killroy was here BUNKY MCBONESPURS !!
Republicans can not win without cheating
Even Republicans readily admit this fact. But to be fair, only 22% of the population leans ‘Right’, so without Gerrymandering and voter suppression, how would Republicans ever win any elections going forward?
Something Trump has asked in multiple interviews……….
@Space Alien So if a citizen is active in supporting a particular political philosophy the it’s ok to cause him physical harm? How do you know if he was paid? What about lobbyists like big pharma, oil industry, banks, military industrial complex etc?
Jeremy Backup Show a source of your stats. Or is this just what you believe?
Yup the tears are so tasty but in five years it’s over dear
Nope thats liberals and democrats
The Repuganat RepubliKKKlans are notorious voter suppressors & gerrymanderers but under tRump they will take it to a whole other level of corrupt criminality! Its what they do otherwise how would they ever win fair & square!
They know they are losing and would rather gamble on blatant and openly arrogant voter suppression than to possibly lose power.
@Mainely Spot on.
Every single Democrat president in US history won the popular vote fair and square.
Donald John Trump is the 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐫 in US history to become president.
The nationalist minority cling on to the absurdly anachronistic Electoral College, because they are aware that they can never win an election without it.
@Agolf Twittler Yes we will !
@Elizabeth notthe queen Yes we will indeed.
In the meantime, here’s how to prepare and serve a Trump-Sandwich:
Take two fat slices of soft and moist white bread, add a tremendously bigly load of balony with a huge pailful of Russian dressing on top and serve it with a tiny little shrivelled pickle on the side 🎃 🥪 🥒
⚠️WARNING⚠️
Ingesting a Trump-Sandwich will cause excruciating butthurt, insane delusions, ridiculously foul language, appalingly boorish manners, abysmal ignorance and incapacitating sophophobia.
VOTER FRAUD = GOP ….and trump is projecting pre vote
Voter Fraud is when dead people in Chicago and elsewhere vote and also when people who are here in the USA illegally vote, both of which are allowed by the Democrap party.
@margery morris PROOF……this is the same FAKE story I’ve heard over and over …THEY FOUND 40 cases in 20 years…IN ENTIRE STATE OF Illinois…heres my proof…where’s yours?
https://prairiestatewire.com/stories/514044295-over-40-cases-of-illinois-voter-fraud-documented-by-heritage-foundation
Yup and the Bill that the House passed had articles that was going to help protect against these kind of things but of course the GOP shot that Bill down.
@margery morris Get your head out of the sand. I even doubt you a woman to be this ignorant.
Trump: “If it’s easier for Americans to vote, you will never see a Republican get voted into office, ever again…..” in an interview.
@J P Exactly.
☹😯📘😉💥Beware of #Subversions in place of our elections…”!?
📜💥📈☝️🌏are #One of many reasons to why alledged #Republicons southern Redemptions practices alledgedly hates JFK for warning all Americans to beware of them lol 😉💥Sad☹😪
🏛🇺🇸🗣🎙😏😒🎪👆😡☻🌳🐾🚉💥yep
😲🤔🙄💥yep😌🙁☹
Thank Goodness
@shade38211 “you’re” welcome. (Trump followers cannot spell.) And if the manipulation of State boundaries – gerrymandering, the shocking dispersal of voting stations, the holding of election days during week days were changed he’s right. You WOULD never have a republican elected in the country again. Because the polls in 2016 were CORRECT! The Majority of US citizens voted for Clinton. A 3,000,000 majority. Now you have the full facts in context.
Jan Hall Not only a wrong think nazi but a word nazi. Idiots like you don’t realize every state has gerrymandering district. Both parties play dirty. And electoral college wins not popular vote. Just like DNC gives out delegates. Or you want most votes in each state to select nominee? TDS will qualify for emotional disability next year. If Nancy has anything to do about it.
Screw up the elections so that if we lose we can say the elections were screwed up.
When fascism settles in, it won’t say “I am Fascism”. It will say “I am the anti-Anti-Fascism.”
Reps are cheating today to win again tomorrow. That’s how they control U.S. citizens. Resist and get real free elections.
If they win I suppose we can show them that sepression of any kind is not going to be accepted any more. We have the right to vote and every vote counted. We all have rights and it’s time we show them that this is our voice and it want be silenced
It’s the only way they can win- cheating🤔
@Wearethedivineone Earth
So mobilize and Vote. That’s what we do here in Europe. We go for it and bring justice to society! U.S. of A’s are adicted to confort. Go battle for what You believe in. Resist.
American Exceptionalism, what a joke
I’ve always been puzzled by this notion of “American exceptionalism” – what does it mean?
aussie jim… difficult to answer without upsetting Americans.
But my belief is that it is a US doctrine where citizens are told that they are potentially better than anyone else.
Where they are told that they live in an environment that allows their citizens to excel over and above citizens of other countries.
This is backed up with Hollywood and the military.
Given this is instilled constantly, it means that we externally, end up seeing are large proportion as big-headed, loud, we-know-best, no-empathy Americans. The ones that embarrass decent Americans.
Unfortunately, in these times (virus mismanagement, unemployment, corruption, racial unrest…), this facade comes crumbling down and many Americans have to deal with a situation they have never been raised to acknowledge… ie: they are not exceptional. There are major flaws.
Just my opinion.
@aussie jim It’s supposed to mean that Americans are called on to excel, to be the leaders, to be the best, to compete and to earn that title. In reality though it’s used by the lazy to arrogantly proclaim themselves to be exceptional and better than everyone else because they were born here without having to earn it.
As an American I despise this latter group, they are the right wingers.
@R Wags Yes, it certainly doesn’t endear your country to the rest of the world, even those of us who have been close allies for quite a while. The drama that is your #45 certainly makes it even more obvious. For instance, the Australian state that I live in has now had no new corona 19 cases for over a month and have made considerable progress, in cooperation with several other countries, with the development and testing of vaccines. Just an example for you, when there were about a million or more US troops in Australia during WW2 there were quite a few fairly significant violent conflicts with Australian troops who had just been recalled from a few years of fighting the Nazis in North Africa.
American Exeeptionalism is basically the the same as North Korean Exceptionalism.
Where both people are told they are the choose ones to rule the world, and that they are morally superior to the rest of the world.
Nowadays it mostly used to keep US citizen happy with what they have and not strive for changes.
And used keep Americans isolated from the rest of the world, as much as possible.
Impeachment of federal judges in Violation of the Oath of Office:
“The Supreme Court’s 2013 decision that gutted the Voting Rights Act has been immeasurably harmful to our democracy,”
Congresswoman Norton said.
Under the laws of a state, it may be considered treason or a high crime to betray a sworn Oath of Office.
Article III, federal judges are appointed to life terms while serving “during good Behaviour,” as stated in Section 1 of Article III of the United States Constitution. Though it does not expressly state in the Constitution that judges may be impeached and removed from office, they fall under the label of “Civil Officers” in Article II, Section 4. That says:
“The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
CROOKED GOP CHEATING: THE ONLY THING THEY KNOW and PRACTICE
It’s the only thing they know how to do !!
GOD KNOWS they don’t know how ( nor care to know ) to govern !!
It’s always about the Benjamin’s with REPUBLICANS ,!! WHITE BENJAMIN’S !!! 😠🇺🇸
“Is there anything else that could be done?”
-Revolt
Try adopting the UK system of voting.
Trump is leading us into the Second Civil War and WW III.
@Lead Gen Magic It’s his only hope to stay in power.
If republicanism is do great, why the need to cheat?
Because now Republicanism is heavily tied to Christianity. And Christianity believes it is right no matter how many people tell them they’re wrong. They believe it is their right to tell people what to do.
Christian Xander James ,Because the Republicans are not rate them in proven cheaters and liars and thieves! They enjoy the power and money that they have ,and they enjoy that they control the Senate! They will never ever do anything to provide fair and justice, in the USA,because Russia has hold over This administration! And they don’t care
I am at complete loss to understand how America think they are a democracy. In
@Deplorable The fact that you have to use a straw man argument to portray your party as non-fascist is truly weak and false, you are obviously a right winger, obviously.
@Diana Casey Deplorable is precisely the tool the rich use and rely on to win elections, ill informed, angry and immune to critical thinking.
Diana Casey ,Did you think we had a democracy for the last 3 1/2 years? Well you were sadly mistaken! We are under rule of Russia!Because Russia ,has bought off all of trumps debt from China and turkey and it’s own banks! Russia has also bought off all the debt from the Kushner family too! Asher has bought off all the debt that belongs to anybody with the last name Trump or Kushner or whoever and I’m Convinced that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham a part of those deaths out there!
Mainely I agree
Kathy Franklund no I don’t think you have had a democracy for a long time if less than 50% of people. OTE in any country there is no democracy. When either party prevent people registering they don’t have a democracy.
Should it be or not be a voter’s right to vote in person or to vote by mail ? One man who is so affraid of being voted out of office should never be allowed to tell people how to vote!
And Moscow Mitch continues to block legislation aimed at securing our elections. What does that tell you?
It tells you the drapes are in for his Dachas on the Volga
Not for long Mitch you’re out to.
That he is a russian asset, just like trump, barr, pompeo, and graham
You crazy get out of mommy’s basement
Because he’s part of the problem and working vigorously to make it worse.
You call this a democracy? This is what hitler would do.
@Mainely
Yes, my two eyes 👀
@Deplorable Listing off bullet points that are as false as they are riddled with inaccurate conjecture indicates you have a losing argument; this debate tactic is known as “The Gish Gallop” and is deployed by people who seek to advance an illogical or false premise, seeking to bury the lies with more lies to muddy the water.
@Deplorable Trump is an authoritarian and is using fascist tactics to undermine our democracy because your party does not have anything to offer the working class, it’s always been a party that favors the rich in substance while feeding the most ignorant citizens a diet of fear, hatred and jealousy.
@Deplorable Hitler would love the Trumpists, they are brainwashed and easily manipulated, willing to believe lies, distort or disregard facts and *ignorant of actual history* .
@Mainely
No, Democrats are Nazis just like those white antifa thugs.
I have a simple question : Why do American’s tolerate this BS?
Most of the American electorate are fat, drunk and stupid.
Some people are so overburdened with working 2 or 3 jobs, they don’t need anything else to worry about. Also, the Republicans have taken voter suppression to another level. Closing polls in black counties, forcing voters to drive hours only to get there and find you’re kicked off the voter list. Other people feel that nothing changes anyway and are in a silent protest against the system. It can be quite cumbersome to vote and their side doesn’t win so why bother. Some people feel they don’t know enough to vote intelligently. Then there’s education, complacency and laziness. Regardless, we have got to do better.
Stacia Smith so well put you really understand the problem. I wish there was a solution before November
Stacia Smith so well said you really understand the problem. I wish there was a solution before November. Watched mg this from Australia makes me feel really sad. We might not have a prefect system but we don’t feel so disempowered as citizens.
He’s a fake president an this is the second round OMG