GOP Scrambles to Defend Trump, Attack Impeachment Process (Not Merit) – The Day That Was | MSNBC

GOP Scrambles to Defend Trump, Attack Impeachment Process (Not Merit) - The Day That Was | MSNBC 1

October 25, 2019

 

As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues, Republicans are scrambling to find an actual defense of the president’s actions, even as the White House urges them get tougher. Instead of attacking the facts of the case, the strategy has been to attack the process of holding hearings behind closed doors. But the GOP might want to be careful for what they wish for ⁠— the Democrats may start holding public hearings as soon as mid-November. Aired on 10/24/19.
GOP Scrambles To Defend Trump, As Impeachment Inquiry Marches On – The Day That Was | MSNBC

65 Comments on "GOP Scrambles to Defend Trump, Attack Impeachment Process (Not Merit) – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Fred A | October 25, 2019 at 8:15 AM | Reply

    The process was fine when they were in charge, but now this same process isn’t fine?

    • Saint Michael | October 25, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Armandhammer Martin Niemoller.

    • Gerald Brown | October 25, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Beth Bob The constitutional text on this issue is spare. The Constitution simply says that the House has the sole power of impeachment. Ultimately, if the House wants to impeach someone, it needs to muster a simple majority in support of articles of impeachment that can be presented to the Senate. How the House gets there is entirely up to the chamber itself to determine. There is no constitutional requirement that the House take two successful votes on impeachment, one to authorize some kind of inquiry and one to ratify whatever emerges from that inquiry. An impeachment inquiry is not “invalid” because there has been no vote to formally launch it, and any eventual impeachment would not be “invalid” because the process that led to it did not feature a floor vote authorizing a specific inquiry.

    • Gerald Brown | October 25, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Beth Bob So in truth no they truly don’t have to take a vote if the Republicans or the Democratics have the majority. It’s just a nice act or if they feel the vote might be close to do.

  2. John Doe | October 25, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    It should be a crime trying to protect the criminal!

    • B Smith | October 25, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @Richard Alexander I would love to see Democrat Politicians held responsible too.

    • T h | October 25, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @B Smith For what exactly?

    • Tom thumb | October 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Google Account Thank god there is finally someone that is not totally crazy. My concern is how easily American’s are falling for the misinformation being pushed by the media. Like the new big push on hate speech. If you speak it can be deemed as hate speech because almost everything we say each day could offend someone in the world. Where do we draw the line. We are on the verge of self destructing the worlds greatest governing system and melting pot of heritage ever seen on this planet. No other country with the has been able to prosper like America with even 1/10th of the diversity of what we have and nobody talks about this great achievement. It is insane to think that now we have white privileged humans attacking other white humans calling them racist for having a different political view. It is insane that we have all sorts of examples of segregation in society over 50 years after Martin Luther King gave his life to wipe out segregation. If you look at the core of all of the insanity you will find the Leftist ideology.

    • frostillicus2 | October 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Patricia Vyce what is the specific crime committed? Just curious because it just looks like partisan politics to someone like me not invested in either party.

  3. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | October 25, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    😄 they are following the Constitution I thought Republicans believed in the Constitution

    • B Smith | October 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Progressive Humanist Do you condemn Islamics, Muslims? Why do you pick on Christians?

    • John Cahill | October 25, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Don Williams No you were not a “Life Long Dem”….who are you kidding? Among many other things, Democrats are literary enough to use caps properly.

    • John Cahill | October 25, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      ​@Don Williams “RS, FAST and FURIOUS, URANIUM 1″…more proof you were not a “Life Long Dem”. Democrats are better informed than to believe silly right wing propaganda.

    • Mike M | October 25, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Don Williams Better go back to Regan. Iran -contra. Bush to Libya $50 million to say he wasn’t a terriost. The U.S. done a lot of things under different Presidents.

    • partlycloudy 1942 | October 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      no there not . no representation no cross examination. no that’s not constitutional in any way

  4. Chaz Brookshire | October 25, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    Lol Lyndsey Graham is doing some Cirque de Solei flipping🙂😅😅😆😃😆 for a man in such position he has a filthy mouth, a sign of guilt arrogance and ignorance.

    • David Hollenshead | October 25, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      ​@Leticia Mendez Trump has Kompromat on Senator Graham, and is threatening to out him,Trump also has Kompromat on many other members of congress thanks to Putin & the FSB…

  5. Fred A | October 25, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    “A republic, if we can keep it.” Benjamin Franklin

    • Erik Torbjørn Bjørnsson | October 25, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin Understood comrade.

    • Erik Torbjørn Bjørnsson | October 25, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Richard T So being able to vote on things that affect your life is less rights? Oh I see, because if you’re in the minority no one cares what you want…sounds like survival of the fittest to me. I see nothing wrong with majority rules. I’ve never seen anywhere that mentions something being taken away despite being elected by the majority…you’ll have to give me an example

    • The Tick | October 25, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Richard T So you don’t believe in the Constitution? Gotcha.

    • Erik Torbjørn Bjørnsson | October 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Tom Towers That’s an accurate description of Republicans..a terrorist organization lol

    • Erik Torbjørn Bjørnsson | October 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Tom Towers How did you get facism out of a republic? I agree that a republic is the worst choice considering all available options but I don’t know if I consider it facist.

  6. Tom Crow | October 25, 2019 at 8:24 AM | Reply

    We are all seeing the death role of the republican party and it can’t come to soon…

    • Rod Steel | October 25, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      A 6th grade math education should disqualify any Democratic candidate for president.

    • Rod Steel | October 25, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Stick Boy They want Elizabeth Warren to win 🤣😁😅

    • Jay Koerner | October 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      If the Republicans die, another party will take it’s place, you can’t have a 1 party system, the people who don’t like that party will latch on to somebody anyone and a new party will be born, more likely though is just a change in party representation over years and decades, same with the Democrats

    • Jay Koerner | October 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Mike Holcomb I don’t see him getting re-elected and I question him making it to the election, will see on that one

  7. Wrong Crowd | October 25, 2019 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    Again Judge Napolitano shoots down the Fox ‘It’s Not Fair’ hosts live and to their whiny faces.

    • brainchild | October 25, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      @chucker5505 Hammer Actually there are rules and protocol set in place. So I don’t know where you’re getting your info from.

    • Don Williams | October 25, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      brainchild That’s good. Congratulations on being the most pathetic people in history. If people like you were around in WW2, we’d all be speaking German.

    • brainchild | October 25, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Don Williams And what exactly are you objecting to? The facts?

    • briellespop | October 25, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      Uhhh… Napolitano also said the Mueller report was going to be damning and be the end of Trump. You need to find a new, unbiased hero. The one you have chosen asked your President to appoint him the Supreme court and was denied. The end result is an old, bitter TDS suffering fool.

    • brainchild | October 25, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @briellespop The Mueller report has been redacted by Trump administration because it is quite damning.

  8. James Biggar | October 25, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

    So they’re upset about their own rules they created back in 2015. If I weren’t watching a country crumble, that would be hilarious.

  9. MyChilepepper | October 25, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

    Haha they’re trying to cover a dead elephant.

  10. monty heath | October 25, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

    Anyone read about the time Al Capone got his lawyers to counter-sue the DA? No, neither does anyone else.

    • Shawn Corbin | October 25, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      Remember the time when Capone went to prison for tax evasion? His #2 in command had to take over the mob’s business in his stead. That man was Rodham, the very same relation to Hillary RODHAM Clinton. Coincidence?

  11. Diane Owen | October 25, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    “He keeps telling me ” he did nothing wrong……and he keeps committing crimes right before our eyes.

  12. Patricia Manzi | October 25, 2019 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    The picture of these Senators should be used to ensure every one of the pictured senators be voted out of office for manipulating their office and for lack of judgement. What a gaggle of LIARS.

  13. William Frazier | October 25, 2019 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    In the meantime, the rest of the World is laughing, especially Putin & Kim.

    • Nefarious520 | October 25, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      @ROBERT REDMON and we also have audio of his lap dog Mulvaney admitting Pro Quo which is extortion

    • William Frazier | October 25, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      @Paul Burger
      Go ahead blame the Democratic Party, while you at blame Obama too, for one person’s stupidity. We all know who that is. His time is coming, it’s a matter of when. He got caught with his Hand in the Cookie Jar, now he’s going to pay for it. Nothing he can do or say will change that.

    • Swift blind justice | October 25, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      James Comey said last year, “Our Democracy is an experiment.” Honestly, the only reason this Impeachment process is happening and being covered globally, is because the powers at be want to show the modern world, what you get with Democracy/Republic.

      Your country doesn’t have to be a dictatorship. They want the world to see how you can peacefully remove a leader without revolution.

    • Franz Kafka | October 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Kim Lardashian?

  14. PhiL B | October 25, 2019 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    Definition of a crime: “Oops it just happened”

  15. michael curci | October 25, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    where`s Brennon?Willam Burr is looking for SOB.

  16. RiseUpBlue | October 25, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    A secret inquiry that other republican house members are attending….gtfoh

  17. Ramon Guzman | October 25, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Rethugicans last resort: In the absence of legal arguments, break the law (House rules.)

  18. Vera Schmidt | October 25, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Graham’s breath must really reek considering where his mouth has been!

  19. DrDanny Sokai | October 25, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    When a figment of the imagination the perpetrator/s hide under the cowardice of anonymity.

  20. BR549 ! | October 25, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    I didn’t know that upholding the constitution was a partisan issue!

