GOP Scrambles to Defend Trump, Attack Impeachment Process (Not Merit) – The Day That Was | MSNBC

As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues, Republicans are scrambling to find an actual defense of the president’s actions, even as the White House urges them get tougher. Instead of attacking the facts of the case, the strategy has been to attack the process of holding hearings behind closed doors. But the GOP might want to be careful for what they wish for — the Democrats may start holding public hearings as soon as mid-November. Aired on 10/24/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
GOP Scrambles To Defend Trump, As Impeachment Inquiry Marches On – The Day That Was | MSNBC
The process was fine when they were in charge, but now this same process isn’t fine?
@Armandhammer Martin Niemoller.
@Beth Bob The constitutional text on this issue is spare. The Constitution simply says that the House has the sole power of impeachment. Ultimately, if the House wants to impeach someone, it needs to muster a simple majority in support of articles of impeachment that can be presented to the Senate. How the House gets there is entirely up to the chamber itself to determine. There is no constitutional requirement that the House take two successful votes on impeachment, one to authorize some kind of inquiry and one to ratify whatever emerges from that inquiry. An impeachment inquiry is not “invalid” because there has been no vote to formally launch it, and any eventual impeachment would not be “invalid” because the process that led to it did not feature a floor vote authorizing a specific inquiry.
@Beth Bob So in truth no they truly don’t have to take a vote if the Republicans or the Democratics have the majority. It’s just a nice act or if they feel the vote might be close to do.
It should be a crime trying to protect the criminal!
@Richard Alexander I would love to see Democrat Politicians held responsible too.
@B Smith For what exactly?
@Google Account Thank god there is finally someone that is not totally crazy. My concern is how easily American’s are falling for the misinformation being pushed by the media. Like the new big push on hate speech. If you speak it can be deemed as hate speech because almost everything we say each day could offend someone in the world. Where do we draw the line. We are on the verge of self destructing the worlds greatest governing system and melting pot of heritage ever seen on this planet. No other country with the has been able to prosper like America with even 1/10th of the diversity of what we have and nobody talks about this great achievement. It is insane to think that now we have white privileged humans attacking other white humans calling them racist for having a different political view. It is insane that we have all sorts of examples of segregation in society over 50 years after Martin Luther King gave his life to wipe out segregation. If you look at the core of all of the insanity you will find the Leftist ideology.
@Patricia Vyce what is the specific crime committed? Just curious because it just looks like partisan politics to someone like me not invested in either party.
😄 they are following the Constitution I thought Republicans believed in the Constitution
@Progressive Humanist Do you condemn Islamics, Muslims? Why do you pick on Christians?
@Don Williams No you were not a “Life Long Dem”….who are you kidding? Among many other things, Democrats are literary enough to use caps properly.
@Don Williams “RS, FAST and FURIOUS, URANIUM 1″…more proof you were not a “Life Long Dem”. Democrats are better informed than to believe silly right wing propaganda.
@Don Williams Better go back to Regan. Iran -contra. Bush to Libya $50 million to say he wasn’t a terriost. The U.S. done a lot of things under different Presidents.
no there not . no representation no cross examination. no that’s not constitutional in any way
Lol Lyndsey Graham is doing some Cirque de Solei flipping🙂😅😅😆😃😆 for a man in such position he has a filthy mouth, a sign of guilt arrogance and ignorance.
@Leticia Mendez Trump has Kompromat on Senator Graham, and is threatening to out him,Trump also has Kompromat on many other members of congress thanks to Putin & the FSB…
“A republic, if we can keep it.” Benjamin Franklin
@Shawn Corbin Understood comrade.
@Richard T So being able to vote on things that affect your life is less rights? Oh I see, because if you’re in the minority no one cares what you want…sounds like survival of the fittest to me. I see nothing wrong with majority rules. I’ve never seen anywhere that mentions something being taken away despite being elected by the majority…you’ll have to give me an example
@Richard T So you don’t believe in the Constitution? Gotcha.
@Tom Towers That’s an accurate description of Republicans..a terrorist organization lol
@Tom Towers How did you get facism out of a republic? I agree that a republic is the worst choice considering all available options but I don’t know if I consider it facist.
We are all seeing the death role of the republican party and it can’t come to soon…
A 6th grade math education should disqualify any Democratic candidate for president.
@Stick Boy They want Elizabeth Warren to win 🤣😁😅
If the Republicans die, another party will take it’s place, you can’t have a 1 party system, the people who don’t like that party will latch on to somebody anyone and a new party will be born, more likely though is just a change in party representation over years and decades, same with the Democrats
@Mike Holcomb I don’t see him getting re-elected and I question him making it to the election, will see on that one
Again Judge Napolitano shoots down the Fox ‘It’s Not Fair’ hosts live and to their whiny faces.
@chucker5505 Hammer Actually there are rules and protocol set in place. So I don’t know where you’re getting your info from.
brainchild That’s good. Congratulations on being the most pathetic people in history. If people like you were around in WW2, we’d all be speaking German.
@Don Williams And what exactly are you objecting to? The facts?
Uhhh… Napolitano also said the Mueller report was going to be damning and be the end of Trump. You need to find a new, unbiased hero. The one you have chosen asked your President to appoint him the Supreme court and was denied. The end result is an old, bitter TDS suffering fool.
@briellespop The Mueller report has been redacted by Trump administration because it is quite damning.
So they’re upset about their own rules they created back in 2015. If I weren’t watching a country crumble, that would be hilarious.
@keir farnum didn’t realize that using the IRS to target conservative was legal.
I’m a Republican and I agree that this was an unnecessary action. However. The dems will be unsuccessful in impeaching this man.
Haha they’re trying to cover a dead elephant.
Hella triggered crypto communists.
@The Shadow of Truth lol. That’s comical it does sound like you describing the Obama legacy. Or what’s left of.
@Johnattan Dwayne he was asked straight up if trump or anyone colluded. No. He was asked straight up if anyone obstructed any of the investigation. No. You keep on with your bs claims.
@Howard Jones LMAO Trump jailed 2020 you mean??
Anyone read about the time Al Capone got his lawyers to counter-sue the DA? No, neither does anyone else.
Remember the time when Capone went to prison for tax evasion? His #2 in command had to take over the mob’s business in his stead. That man was Rodham, the very same relation to Hillary RODHAM Clinton. Coincidence?
“He keeps telling me ” he did nothing wrong……and he keeps committing crimes right before our eyes.
Trump 2020 https://youtu.be/nrR6lzqVLbs
@Logic B4Religion Everything the previous administration did. Just that the media won’t condemn Democratic politicians. I suppose Hillary deleting all her yoga emails was not a crime either. So biased. The media and the Democrats are simply bullies.
You saw Trump commit a crime?? LIAR!!!
You’ve been propagandize Ms Owens.
The picture of these Senators should be used to ensure every one of the pictured senators be voted out of office for manipulating their office and for lack of judgement. What a gaggle of LIARS.
In the meantime, the rest of the World is laughing, especially Putin & Kim.
@ROBERT REDMON and we also have audio of his lap dog Mulvaney admitting Pro Quo which is extortion
@Paul Burger
Go ahead blame the Democratic Party, while you at blame Obama too, for one person’s stupidity. We all know who that is. His time is coming, it’s a matter of when. He got caught with his Hand in the Cookie Jar, now he’s going to pay for it. Nothing he can do or say will change that.
James Comey said last year, “Our Democracy is an experiment.” Honestly, the only reason this Impeachment process is happening and being covered globally, is because the powers at be want to show the modern world, what you get with Democracy/Republic.
Your country doesn’t have to be a dictatorship. They want the world to see how you can peacefully remove a leader without revolution.
Kim Lardashian?
Definition of a crime: “Oops it just happened”
Or “Yeah, I did it – get over it !”
Biden even said he wouldn’t do it any more… what a nice guy
@Leroy D. Griffin he hasn’t had the nerve to say he’d stop smelling your child’s hair though
where`s Brennon?Willam Burr is looking for SOB.
A secret inquiry that other republican house members are attending….gtfoh
Rethugicans last resort: In the absence of legal arguments, break the law (House rules.)
Graham’s breath must really reek considering where his mouth has been!
When a figment of the imagination the perpetrator/s hide under the cowardice of anonymity.
I didn’t know that upholding the constitution was a partisan issue!