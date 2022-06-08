Recent Post
66 comments
I read the title WAY too quick…
I thought it said “private”
Then as it loaded “pirate”
Once I saw “prairie” I definitely thought… “Well, that’s overkill”
As if a .22 revolver can’t kill prairie dogs. LOL.
It can but certainly not ideal.
Try that at 200-300 yds. get back to us.🤣
Those cretins said those things because they knew they can get away with it. They can make up any BS to fit their narrative. Stop wasting time discussing about praire dogs, even they knew it was BS excuse
@Jesse Breo No they are not! Lie, stop. That don't work with is farmers.
Prairie dogs?? Really? That’s the lamest fucking thing I’ve ever heard in relation to shooting something. Wow, tough guys… shooting prairie dogs with AR’s. That’s just insane.
@Relentless Living great reset? Ahh u a crazy creep who believes in conspiracie
@tully garberg shotguns are one of best home defemse. What are you talking.??? Handgun or shotgun
Look at them putting on a sad and compasionate face as they seemingly in all seriousness, are claimng that an AR-15 are necessary to shoot prairie dogs
Not necessary, but much handier and faster shooting than a single shot or bolt gun.
Why on earth would it be satisfying for a normal person to blow a little prairie to smithereens?
Sicko.
If that isn’t enough, they post videos of themselves killing prairie dogs. Sick indeed.
Prairie dogs?! This isn’t Old Yeller. We don’t live in 1957. Their nostalgia for the “era of ignorance” is beyond ridiculous. They either progress in thought, like they have physically progressed from child to adult, or they do America a favor and sit this era out. I’m tired of this adult immaturity. It’s obnoxious to the evolved mind. Hell! To any mind, at this point.
@Tsubadai Khan yeah, back in ’93 you guys passed common sense gun laws. That’s why you haven’t had a mass shooting since that one in Tasmania
@dayaaron87 actually it’s all the tribalism and us versus them that is going on in this comment thread right now. That’s going to be the downfall of our country. Those in power have done a great job Republicans and Democrats because they’re all rich. And they’ve all done a great job of dividing us putting us in little tribes. So we all think that each one of us sucks. And we can’t band together and be powerful. When it comes down to it. In this country. It doesn’t matter where you came from. What color your skin is or where you live. What matters is whether you’re rich or not. There is not a war in this country against races. The war in this country is against the haves and the have nots and the haves in this country have done a great job of taking power away from unions and separating us so that we think that they’re our friends instead of the other working-class people that are all dealing with the same problems we are but don’t look the same as we do even though they were living right next door. The people in power are The problem. They keep telling us that we’re all different when we’re all the same. They’re different because they’re rich and outside the law. Republican and Democrat alike. I don’t see either of them voting for election reform for Congress not to be able to own stock. I don’t see any kind of term limits being put up. They’re all crooks. It’s us citizens that need to get along so we can get all of them out of there and run our country. Because it’s ours not theirs.
I tried AK47 once in a school military training program… man, its Recul d’une arme à feu almost killed myself.
Andy of Mayberry days are over.
It is like claiming you need a shoulder mounted Stinger Missile to shut up a noisy crow. Check his bank account for deposits from the gun lobby. Has to be a lot for him to throw up that BS.
@chain-breaking sage a 60 grain round would apply just over 1,200 ft/lb of force. Hardly needed for “varmints”. Even the smallest projectile is just under a 1,000 ft/lbs. Contrast that with a .22 at 300 ft/lbs for the highest. Oh, don’t make the mistake of thinking those are velocities, they aren’t. They’re measurements of force applied by the round on target.
Or, in more practical terms: I use a ..223 or .3006 for deer when they get too populous. I use a .45/90 for Javilinas. For something like a prairie dog, I’d use a slingshot.
@Tim Dybala VIVE NRA? Wtf? Why Vivaldi?
Given a choice between shoring up a vote and saving a life, even that of a child, it is pretty clear which way members of the GOP will go.
But the 2nd Amendment doesn’t say you have the right to a semi-auto rifle with high capacity magazines. You have the right to bear arms. There should be reasonable lots and regulations on that, just as there are on all other rights.
No one is advocating confiscation. What’s unreasonable about *any* of the measures put forward? The majority of Americans, the majority of gun owners, the majority of NRA members support these measures. None of which prevent responsible adults from buying an AR-15.
Our Republican legislators are COWARDS, willing to pay for their continued stay in office with the blood of children.
@Chris Except it does work… ‘ In every other developed country in the world. gun owning’ isn’t the same as using addictive substances. If you’re an adrenaline junky there are lots of other, much less harmful ways to feed that. I live in Canada, and we have much more restrictive gun laws, and we have WAY lower gun related crimes, and, very, very few mass shootings. Like the US, though, the crime from south of the border tends to drift up here.
@Karen Neill it was our judges who decided against keeping with a well regulated militia and decided the admendment was for the private citizen. we need a judge to rule in favor of better gun laws and this is not likely to happen because they do not want to lose their position.
@Chris lololololpölöp
Prairie dogs are intelligent creatures and a critical part of the eco system.
And they taste good too.
They also damage crops.
No, they are not, another lie.
These callous people dont feel anything as long as it not them who are victims.
A species is classified as endangered when there are fewer than 2,500 mature individuals. When a species population declines by at least 20 percent within five years or two generations, it is also classified as endangered.
0:23 He proceeds to give A list of descriptors needed to ‘restrict’ gun ownership from those irresponsible and mentally unstable citizens. What a jerk 😮😮😮
Is he honestly not understanding that he just compared being able shooting a pest animal with a favored gun for farmers as being more important than reducing the number of kids killed in schools?
Want to get rid of prairie dogs, help the environment and get a great fun pet. Adopt a black footed ferrite, legally. proper permit and all, very little training needed as they are the natural and extremely effective predator of prairie dogs.
Heck, have the grade school kids adopt the ferrites as class mascots. They can learn land management, conservation of resources, alternate natural methods of pest control, even how to take care of a small animal. Or are the gun nuts opposed to education of kids like everyone else on the right who cut education funding so more money can be funneled to big corporate doners of political campaigns?
Save an endangered species, reduce a pest animal naturally from farm lands and years of laughter from a pet that is a energetic comedian.
Win Win Win. Oh and a side effect I know those of the gun nut club will hate, fewer guns.
prairie dogs are not used in fur bearing or meat or trophy hunting industries so no jobs will be lost there.
Great reply . Finally someone who has a brain & knows how to use it correctly 👏
Thank You for a wonderful sain answer . Finally a ray of hope.
Guns are for protection, not prairie dogs
“We shoot prairie dogs” – well, that settles it. Discussion over. I can’t argue with that.
None of those activities are more important than human lives, including those of children. Also, how are mental health issues and criminal records known in states with no background checks? 🙄🙄🙄
When I was young I liked to play Jarts (lawn darts), and I was good at it! Not one single time did anyone get hurt, other than their egos, playing this game with me. The game was banned in the late 1980’s due to numerous deaths and injuries.
In one single day we have more gun deaths in the USA than the total of ALL lawn-dart related deaths in history.
“It’s my fundamental right to shoot a prairiedog with an AR15! And with a tank for that matter….”
Btw. whatever happened to real leadership? As in leading the electorate to a place that is good for everyone, the whole nation? Even if they don’t see the benefits at first? Take your time explaining with facts and science; take them with you on that journey! Ahhh, facts and science…. I see now…
without considering what a well regulated militia means, there is still the need to identify what an able-bodied citizen means to possess a gun. how do we determine what an able-bodied citizen is? would a background check be needed to determine if a person is able-bodied?