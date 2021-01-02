NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece reports on the demand from Republican senators to have a commision audit the results of the 2020 election despite no evidence of fraud otherwise they will object to the Electoral College votes that declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

GOP Senators To Object to Electoral College, Demand Commission To Audit Election | MSNBC