TOPICS:
January 2, 2021

 

NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece reports on the demand from Republican senators to have a commision audit the results of the 2020 election despite no evidence of fraud otherwise they will object to the Electoral College votes that declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Related Articles

94 Comments on "GOP Senators To Object to Electoral College, Demand Commission To Audit Election | MSNBC"

  1. JR Nihiser - Watch Me Draw | January 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Funny how they only dispute states where Trump lost. These republicans are committing sedition. All of them should lose their seats in congress – at the very least. They have to be held accountable.

    • S Lordd | January 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Jon Boullion William h. Music 2020 is a troll for Trump. Disgraced ex-p0en star.

    • jean-noel L | January 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Frail Bones Biden No, the quote is what I posted : ‘If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so’ What you are just parroting Trump lies. I think you are not interested in what is really written in the Muller report because it does not fit your narrative.

    • Jon Boullion | January 2, 2021 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @S Lordd I’m well aware. His father is my 4:30pm appointment every 2nd and 4th Thursday. I think that why he has a thing for the LGBTQ.

    • Allan Gibson | January 2, 2021 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @Richard Frend Dominion are sueing as are Smartmatic. They have filed against Fox News, Newsmax and OANN.

    • j nokes | January 2, 2021 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @Rich Lopez no, they didn’t, but thanks for playing.

  2. Hankakah | January 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Let’s demand the commission to investigate all the GOP who WON this year as well.

    • Ndi Mec | January 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      @Robert Lavelle And those two people NOT being there means there was fraud? Robert Lavelle your sense of logic make me ask what youre smoking. It simply shows the extent trump will go to switch the truth. Why should the truth change to suit HIS narrative? Has really done any work while in the White House? If he had the truth would speak for itself. Turning the government into a lying machine doesn’t change the facts.

    • Robert Lavelle | January 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Ndi Mec Wow !!! And what are YOU smoking ? They were fired / resigned (?) BECAUSE they didn’t do tRump’s bidding. Sheesh !!!

    • S Lordd | January 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Trevor Bowser many thanks for the troll alerts

    • Trevor Bowser | January 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @S Lordd It’s easy to check, just right click on their name and check when the account was made.

    • Nate Johnson | January 2, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Robert Lavelle well there’s already confirmed cases of cheating by trump voters. You all are gonna get what you deserved! You want election fraud to be looked into well let’s look at all the republican states. I bet you the republicans cheated!

  3. G T | January 2, 2021 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Nothing more than a 2-day last gasp political stunt to grift every last dollar from the cultwashed trumpets and make the losers feel that there’s a chance

    • Gabe Jones | January 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Dirt Merchant Biden did not get 80 mil

    • R Patrick Holguin | January 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Gabe Jones President Biden received more votes than any President in the history of the United States!

    • Gabe Jones | January 2, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @R Patrick Holguin keep telling yourself that

    • Dirt Merchant | January 2, 2021 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Gabe Jones pretty rich that you are acting like we are lying to ourselves, and delusional. The facts are that ballots were counted and certified, and Trump lost bigly. That is what we build are point of view from, but yours are what?, the ravings of a mad man and his enablers, and low rent internet media outlets and message boards? What ever lets you sleep at night, but come January 20th Donnies out on his ear, and facing an absolute nightmare of legal troubles. He better get ready for that DNA swab.

    • Alan Dueck | January 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Gabe Jones And second most votes of all time.

  4. fic it | January 2, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Try them for sedition.. take names and let them rot

    • Richard Frend | January 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Do your research and see what they just uncovered in Georgia hearing. Media not reporting on it but Jan 6th the whole world will see the corruption exposed. Media nervous. Ask yourself why won’t Dominion Sue? i know I would if they slandered my business credibility. Dominion have most recently only threatened to sue BUT WON’T! WHY? They orchestrated the steal. 10 votes for each candidate are input into Dominion machine and Biden automatically gets 56% of the vote from the same number of votes inputed…Now we know how they did it – ‘death by a thousand cuts’ Jan 6th it all comes out!

    • christopher bawden | January 2, 2021 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Richard Frend ok Comrade

    • Snerd Terguson | January 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      I’m still waiting for the Mueller report to actually be about corrupt democrats like you loons were saying a couple years ago. So I think I’ll just go ahead and not worry.

  5. Gene Dougherty | January 2, 2021 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    What children GOP grown man get your heads out of his butt

  6. stormwave studio | January 2, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    How is this not corruption and treason?

  7. Steve GalloWAY | January 2, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    SEDITION SHOULD BE DEALT WITH VERY VERY HARSHLY

  8. Unimatrix4169 | January 2, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Never seen a person fight so hard for a job they dont want to do.

    • Daniel Dravot | January 2, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Trump doesn’t care about the job, the nation or the populace.

      He wants the job because it gets him into the news every day, and he craves attention.

    • Julia Kay | January 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      He loves the status, attention, perks, protection the title affords and he can’t admit he’s lost anything. He’s never worked at anything and governance is no exception. I don’t think “governance” is a word he even knows.

    • Corinne Buffington | January 2, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      He’s scared half out of his mind about what’s going to happen to him when Biden is inaugurated.
      The reason he’s returning to Washington now is two-fold: one he actually believes these idiots in the senate are backing him. They aren’t. They are fighting for control of the Magas…you know, like the species who attack and eat their feeble members. Two, I believe when this whole cluster f ends badly for him, it will be his final appearance in D.C.. There is no way he will go to the inauguration. He’s a spineless coward and always has been. Personally, if he did attend, I would hope that NYPD was also there to clap the bracelets around his wrists and haul him away. But that won’t happen, he’ll probably be fleeing the country.

    • Serious One | January 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Corinne Buffington I agree completely. I’m glad he won’t attend the inauguration. He would be fidgeting and doing things to pull focus away from Biden. Trump can’t stand not being the center of attention.

    • MKE Dan | January 2, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      It’s all about prison, he needs 4 more years to stay out of.

  9. Steve Nuhn | January 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Every one of them should be removed from Congress.
    Even better, send them to a Mexican jail

  10. Denny Bailey | January 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Replublican senators are close to treason.

  11. Angelo Gallo | January 2, 2021 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    Treason, sedition, and a failed coup. The Trump and GOP way.

    • gmee40 | January 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Holds no weight after 5 years of treasonous behavior on the dems part

    • Tim Thomas | January 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @gmee40 What treason calling bunker baby a crook and con man. Or was it calling his mismanagement of the trump virus. Or maybe the fact he is a russian asset. Which one of them snowflake.

    • Brother Johnny | January 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @H Pn Dead people voting, machine glitches, video footage that shows nothing, LOL. All those stories have been debunked. Dump and his lawyers cry fraud in public, not so much in the courts. MAGA boy.

    • Pete Pav | January 2, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @gmee40 Let’s not forget, there was only one candidate who urged his supporters to vote twice, a felony! And he still lost! And the only election frauds they found were some of these idiots who actually did it & got caught!

    • Steve Jakubowski | January 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Rich Lopez um, how, when, bet you love the hero of the bowling green massacre, cadet bonespurs

  12. Stephen Suddick | January 2, 2021 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Ken Paxton. Louis Gohmert. And now Ted Cruz. Makes me ashamed to admit I’m a Texan…

  13. patrick weigand | January 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    All this is doing is wasting more taxpayer money on the “Pathetic Loser”

    • met mett | January 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      I find these Senators to be uncouth, not honorable, disorderly and dysfunctional.

      These MAGA Senators must not be re-elected in 2022.

      Vote them all out.

      Georgians show up and show out.

      Vote BLUE and unseat blocking Mitch McConnell.

    • Slappywag 72 | January 2, 2021 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      Right, if they want an audit then they can pay for it. Watch how fast they clam up about fraud when it’s coming out of their own pocket

    • gmee40 | January 2, 2021 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      Exactly! Something the dems have been doing for 5 solid years!!! All at the taxpayer’s expense. DOOSH!

    • Tamas Varga | January 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @gmee40 Ohhh those sweet MAGA tears… 😭😭😭

  14. Weeping Willow | January 2, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    I guess this means states that Trump won in won’t certify their election results?

    • Jeremy Moser | January 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Gus Thanasulas sorry the court looked at those papers and found them to not merit the need for a trial. That the filings were full of inaccuracies and lacked the supportive and factual evidence to progress any further and were systematically thrown out by every court up to the supreme court. Because their filings were not taken to trial does not mean that the evidence was not presented it means it was unworthy of proceeding any further and were dismissed so as not to waste any more of the courts time.

    • Sam Ashley | January 2, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Gus Thanasulas Why do you care? You didn’t even vote for him!! Which tells me you either are not currently living in the United States and can’t vote, You voted third party, or you didn’t vote.

    • Sam Ashley | January 2, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Jake Woods Actually I think his real name is gussy wussy!!!🤣🤣🤣

    • Jake Woods | January 2, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Sam Ashley Yes because he is an infant baby.

    • U.S. LAW | January 2, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      No only the democrats cheated….they should lose by default for engaging in organized efforts to prevent observation of the vote count. The evidence of democrat fraud is indisputable.

  15. Frank | January 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Republican senators defying the peoples voice who just elected them, they don’t deserve the senate.

  16. P B | January 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    North American- name change- west Russia!

  17. Lost & Shady | January 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    Cool we have all the names of senators that shouldn’t be senators anymore.

    • Prakash Pradhanang | January 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      A selfish person never serves. Trump is NOT made for the USA, let alone to lead the world. He is made for himself ONLY – a dictator. Cruz and Graham are shame for the USA.

    • Kevin C | January 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @Prakash Pradhanang Trump serves himself and his cronies, thats all he cares about. He’s now turned on almost evey loyalist, you don’t think he’s turned on the people that voted for him? He already did that by lying about the dangers of the virus ..and this man claims to be “pro-life” ?

  18. tony robson | January 2, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    The USA and the GOP wouldn’t recognise democracy if it bit them on their bottoms

  19. Annie Tang | January 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    It’s shameless. Can’t believe this is happening in the United State of America.

  20. Ledo B | January 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    These republicans need to be fired. They are not standing for the oath they took. They are ALL traitors.

