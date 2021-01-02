NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece reports on the demand from Republican senators to have a commision audit the results of the 2020 election despite no evidence of fraud otherwise they will object to the Electoral College votes that declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
GOP Senators To Object to Electoral College, Demand Commission To Audit Election | MSNBC
Funny how they only dispute states where Trump lost. These republicans are committing sedition. All of them should lose their seats in congress – at the very least. They have to be held accountable.
@Jon Boullion William h. Music 2020 is a troll for Trump. Disgraced ex-p0en star.
@Frail Bones Biden No, the quote is what I posted : ‘If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so’ What you are just parroting Trump lies. I think you are not interested in what is really written in the Muller report because it does not fit your narrative.
@S Lordd I’m well aware. His father is my 4:30pm appointment every 2nd and 4th Thursday. I think that why he has a thing for the LGBTQ.
@Richard Frend Dominion are sueing as are Smartmatic. They have filed against Fox News, Newsmax and OANN.
@Rich Lopez no, they didn’t, but thanks for playing.
Let’s demand the commission to investigate all the GOP who WON this year as well.
@Robert Lavelle And those two people NOT being there means there was fraud? Robert Lavelle your sense of logic make me ask what youre smoking. It simply shows the extent trump will go to switch the truth. Why should the truth change to suit HIS narrative? Has really done any work while in the White House? If he had the truth would speak for itself. Turning the government into a lying machine doesn’t change the facts.
@Ndi Mec Wow !!! And what are YOU smoking ? They were fired / resigned (?) BECAUSE they didn’t do tRump’s bidding. Sheesh !!!
@Trevor Bowser many thanks for the troll alerts
@S Lordd It’s easy to check, just right click on their name and check when the account was made.
@Robert Lavelle well there’s already confirmed cases of cheating by trump voters. You all are gonna get what you deserved! You want election fraud to be looked into well let’s look at all the republican states. I bet you the republicans cheated!
Nothing more than a 2-day last gasp political stunt to grift every last dollar from the cultwashed trumpets and make the losers feel that there’s a chance
@Dirt Merchant Biden did not get 80 mil
@Gabe Jones President Biden received more votes than any President in the history of the United States!
@R Patrick Holguin keep telling yourself that
@Gabe Jones pretty rich that you are acting like we are lying to ourselves, and delusional. The facts are that ballots were counted and certified, and Trump lost bigly. That is what we build are point of view from, but yours are what?, the ravings of a mad man and his enablers, and low rent internet media outlets and message boards? What ever lets you sleep at night, but come January 20th Donnies out on his ear, and facing an absolute nightmare of legal troubles. He better get ready for that DNA swab.
@Gabe Jones And second most votes of all time.
Try them for sedition.. take names and let them rot
Do your research and see what they just uncovered in Georgia hearing. Media not reporting on it but Jan 6th the whole world will see the corruption exposed. Media nervous. Ask yourself why won’t Dominion Sue? i know I would if they slandered my business credibility. Dominion have most recently only threatened to sue BUT WON’T! WHY? They orchestrated the steal. 10 votes for each candidate are input into Dominion machine and Biden automatically gets 56% of the vote from the same number of votes inputed…Now we know how they did it – ‘death by a thousand cuts’ Jan 6th it all comes out!
@Richard Frend ok Comrade
moron
I’m still waiting for the Mueller report to actually be about corrupt democrats like you loons were saying a couple years ago. So I think I’ll just go ahead and not worry.
What children GOP grown man get your heads out of his butt
#grammar…
@Saigon_Baby YouTube’s new stricter tos
Their heads are stuck in his diaper.
@Saigon_Baby the house will block anything they do. Good luck on this!
How is this not corruption and treason?
It is.
SEDITION SHOULD BE DEALT WITH VERY VERY HARSHLY
Yes ! Sedition is ? LOL
So should your stupidity
I feel you will have to deal with this matter in the harshest possible way… – Grady from The Shining
Never seen a person fight so hard for a job they dont want to do.
Trump doesn’t care about the job, the nation or the populace.
He wants the job because it gets him into the news every day, and he craves attention.
He loves the status, attention, perks, protection the title affords and he can’t admit he’s lost anything. He’s never worked at anything and governance is no exception. I don’t think “governance” is a word he even knows.
He’s scared half out of his mind about what’s going to happen to him when Biden is inaugurated.
The reason he’s returning to Washington now is two-fold: one he actually believes these idiots in the senate are backing him. They aren’t. They are fighting for control of the Magas…you know, like the species who attack and eat their feeble members. Two, I believe when this whole cluster f ends badly for him, it will be his final appearance in D.C.. There is no way he will go to the inauguration. He’s a spineless coward and always has been. Personally, if he did attend, I would hope that NYPD was also there to clap the bracelets around his wrists and haul him away. But that won’t happen, he’ll probably be fleeing the country.
@Corinne Buffington I agree completely. I’m glad he won’t attend the inauguration. He would be fidgeting and doing things to pull focus away from Biden. Trump can’t stand not being the center of attention.
It’s all about prison, he needs 4 more years to stay out of.
Every one of them should be removed from Congress.
Even better, send them to a Mexican jail
I think Trump needs to go see psychiatrist or something need to be done with his followers.
@Theresa Oppong : Why ? because they will not fall in line with the democrat / liberal alternative ?
@Gary Campbell Nah because Trump and his followers are braindead sore losing mofos.
@Gary Campbell Democrats had dignanty
@Beverly Degrate : You mean like when Pelosi tore up Trump’s speech on live TV ?
Replublican senators are close to treason.
Sedition as it is domestic, or within USA borders. Enough. All should be prosecuted.
It’s not close, it IS treason.
But you reached stupidity
Treason, sedition, and a failed coup. The Trump and GOP way.
Holds no weight after 5 years of treasonous behavior on the dems part
@gmee40 What treason calling bunker baby a crook and con man. Or was it calling his mismanagement of the trump virus. Or maybe the fact he is a russian asset. Which one of them snowflake.
@H Pn Dead people voting, machine glitches, video footage that shows nothing, LOL. All those stories have been debunked. Dump and his lawyers cry fraud in public, not so much in the courts. MAGA boy.
@gmee40 Let’s not forget, there was only one candidate who urged his supporters to vote twice, a felony! And he still lost! And the only election frauds they found were some of these idiots who actually did it & got caught!
@Rich Lopez um, how, when, bet you love the hero of the bowling green massacre, cadet bonespurs
Ken Paxton. Louis Gohmert. And now Ted Cruz. Makes me ashamed to admit I’m a Texan…
Don’t worry, liberals and tech companies are moving to Texas. In 10 years Texas will be blue.
@T makabu and California will be blue lol
Don’t blame you!
Here I sit, cheeks a flexin
Giving birth to another texan.
I guess being a member of a satanic slave party of sexual deviants and perverts okay…but being a patriotic Texan is problem. I totally understand you.
All this is doing is wasting more taxpayer money on the “Pathetic Loser”
I find these Senators to be uncouth, not honorable, disorderly and dysfunctional.
These MAGA Senators must not be re-elected in 2022.
Vote them all out.
Georgians show up and show out.
Vote BLUE and unseat blocking Mitch McConnell.
Right, if they want an audit then they can pay for it. Watch how fast they clam up about fraud when it’s coming out of their own pocket
Exactly! Something the dems have been doing for 5 solid years!!! All at the taxpayer’s expense. DOOSH!
@gmee40 Ohhh those sweet MAGA tears… 😭😭😭
I guess this means states that Trump won in won’t certify their election results?
@Gus Thanasulas sorry the court looked at those papers and found them to not merit the need for a trial. That the filings were full of inaccuracies and lacked the supportive and factual evidence to progress any further and were systematically thrown out by every court up to the supreme court. Because their filings were not taken to trial does not mean that the evidence was not presented it means it was unworthy of proceeding any further and were dismissed so as not to waste any more of the courts time.
@Gus Thanasulas Why do you care? You didn’t even vote for him!! Which tells me you either are not currently living in the United States and can’t vote, You voted third party, or you didn’t vote.
@Jake Woods Actually I think his real name is gussy wussy!!!🤣🤣🤣
@Sam Ashley Yes because he is an infant baby.
No only the democrats cheated….they should lose by default for engaging in organized efforts to prevent observation of the vote count. The evidence of democrat fraud is indisputable.
Republican senators defying the peoples voice who just elected them, they don’t deserve the senate.
WINNER!!!
Do death people in cemetery votes included in yr people voice
Amen! why vote if they can overturn our voice.
@HB HRANGTUNG There has been only 1 PROVEN time this happened… that vote was for Trump. The other even incident close to it was from a woman who used her legal married name and the GOP misrepresented it.
@HB HRANGTUNG maybe learn to read/write so you can educate yourself on the matter before embarrassing yourself. the only dead voter found voted for Trump and was not counted so no…
North American- name change- west Russia!
Melania trump should have her visa denied so she can’t run to Russia.
😁
trump just wants to finish coming out about his comrade, without the punishment for treason.
Cool we have all the names of senators that shouldn’t be senators anymore.
A selfish person never serves. Trump is NOT made for the USA, let alone to lead the world. He is made for himself ONLY – a dictator. Cruz and Graham are shame for the USA.
@Prakash Pradhanang Trump serves himself and his cronies, thats all he cares about. He’s now turned on almost evey loyalist, you don’t think he’s turned on the people that voted for him? He already did that by lying about the dangers of the virus ..and this man claims to be “pro-life” ?
The USA and the GOP wouldn’t recognise democracy if it bit them on their bottoms
I bet the GOP cheated. They’ve done so in the past. It’s time to investigate them.
It’s shameless. Can’t believe this is happening in the United State of America.
Maga zombies love bootlicking.
I know. Democrats locking people in their houses for months on end shouldn’t happen in America
What frequency is Melania trump using microwave?
I know, right? More and more idiots commenting on you tube
These republicans need to be fired. They are not standing for the oath they took. They are ALL traitors.