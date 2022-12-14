Recent Post
being a GOP stategist is a job done by people not able to have any common sense for years now…….
Not true, gop strategists are far better than dem strategists. If dem strategists had any sense they wouldn’t have lost to trump
@ThirdEyeMind republican strategists work closely with Russia.
I agree I do not think he should be speaker of the House.
You also don’t think the Republicans should have won the House. Elections have consequences. The Democrats would win a lot more elections if they weren’t socially awkward.
I like McCarthy!
He was all against the seditious insurrection and talked down on it until his “Master gave him a good talking to.”
@Delicious Chest Hair Imagine a life where you live in an information bubble, and get upset about people invading your safe space bubble. Oh, wait…
@Mark I’m not upset at all. I think you’re funny and it makes me laugh. Information bubbles sound potentially dangerous. How do you know your bubble is the right one?
@Delicious Chest Hair I laughed too but sometimes there stupidity make them super dangerous. Some these people believe he won the 2020 election. These people tell the on am radio that the other side thinks they are better than you. They are creating an enemy at this point. My bad for going on . Im out here barbecuing.
Never tell these people where you are. Never your city or state. Im not a democrat. Im a gun toting LIBERAL.
@Delicious Chest Hair let me help you out: a Gallup Poll from 2021 showed 85% of Democrats get their news solely from the left-wing media, compared to 72% of Independents, and 65% of Republicans, getting their news from both sides of the aisle.
How the hell does America ever get any business done that benefits the country with all these pissin’ in the wind contests between these two so erratic parties? So baffled how they have avoided another civil war—-for now.
Nothing erratic about the democrats. They are doing a great job governing.
Right?! When Republicans announced their 1&2 things on agenda are Jan 6 committee investigations & Hunter Biden, I thought “let the whole Country burn”. Heaven forbid our Government HELP the Americans who pay taxes & voted you in. It’s a freaking Circus. I bought land & am building a home like a groundhogs. I’ll poke my head out Jan 2025 to see if it’s safe.
this I’s all theater for the b are its total bullshit. .every hearing is nothing but gotchas gotchas or gonna gotchas.. there is b amicably nothing getting done for the country its all theater. .total bullshit and every member of c I ngeess is playing this game.. every damn one should be thrown out and barred from office forever
We don’t get any business done. Big money buys off both sides. Congressmen get rich, America gets screwed.
They let all of these quacks into the party assuming they could control them. Now we ask ”Who runs the Republican asylum”?
The lunatics have taken control of the asylum.
@Jack DeRipper Antifa?
@Jack DeRipper <—bot
McCarthy pleaded with Trump to call off the insurrection in explosive phone call: ‘Who the f— do you think you are talking to?’
@Randy Watson yeah but dementia runnin this mfkr in his sleep better than KKK GRAND WIZARD DONALD TRUMP!
McCarthy is low level in so many ways…Never Kevin.
No. I like him. I say get rid of Gaetz and those other lunatics!!!!!
It’s Not Kevin’s fault that he’s an imbecile
McCarthy is awful, but compared to Matt Gaetz, MTG, Paul Gosar etc.. he’s pretty level.
@Nate Carte You only say he’s awful because he’s not Pelosi.
@kay armstrong No, because he’s spineless and only concerned with power, he had a moment of clarity after Jan 6 about Trump’s responsibility for the insurrection, which lasted for two weeks, then he was down at MAR-A-LAGO kissing some booty. He’s all about Power and party over country.
McCarthy changed his mind? *You’re surprised! ?* _That’s what he does flip-flop._
Yes he flip flops constantly.
Garland needs to arrest these people this week sitting members of Congress.
They should all be removed and arrested!
Hate speech
Are you talking the democRats?
@Maloka54 The CONservatives
The current democrats administration is the biggest plague
they should ALL be removed from office. they took an oath to protect the Constitution, not their PARTY. this is so disgusting.
There is no democrat party. It is the Socialist/communist Party of the United States. Wake up
Absolutely I totally agree with you 100% they should be kicked out of office. They are very bad for America they don’t speak for the majority of Americans.
Biden?
@Rod
A whackadoodle former crack junkie like mike lindell in the gop #maga
@Rod says the idiot continuing to troll on here .
who knew 10-15 years ago that Donald Trump could do so much damage to our country years later?!
I don’t like Trump, but look at Biden’s 2 years of damage to this country!!!!!!!
Bizz, you are not paying attention. Trump had GREAT POLICIES for America. Biden all anti American policies. Open your eyes. Research.
Putin knew.
I knew of Trump’s racism and narcissism for 40 years. I was shocked when he won the presidency in 2016. Member of my family blocked our FB and stopped talking to me because I spoke against her voting for Trump.
They had the chance to “Fix” this twice and whiffed!!
Right Mitch???
America would be crazy to make Mccarthy House Speaker .but we are patiently waiting to see the outcome January.
McCarthy is my choice!! Get rid of Gaetz and company instead.
As Senator Collins always says – “you can’t predict what crazy things those Republicans are capable of.”
She’s one of them
The fact that every republican senator that supported the act of overthrowing their own government (and still openly supporting) are still sitting senators shows u exactly where this country has always been about…..sedition is supposed to be the highest crime in the land and our lawmakers are walking around without a care in the world about being punished for their crimes. Absolutely ridiculous. “Justice” apparently has its picks and chooses as many of us already knew. Only in Amerikkka
I completely agree. In the 3 polls I’ve seen; 59%,62%and 65% of Americans hold trump responsible for the Insurrection. So those numbers comfort me. The majority of Americans are against treason, sedition, Insurrection.
Well Said
Now mc carthy knows how Liz Cheney felt and Cheney didn’t even blink, she knew what was right and it would cost her. She still did the right thing!
Liz Cheney has integrity. Most modern Republicans absolutely hate integrity.
I live in the county that McCarthy comes from. We have the nations worst air quality, highest teenage pregnancy rate in the state, massive drug problem. If he has tried to serve the people who elected him, I am having a hard time identifying what he has done.
He was blessed enough to be in the HOR, but treats it like a high school popularity contest.
Serve the people, not the party.
Liz Chaney has more spine than McCarthy.
@J.g Orenne Well, in any which case, since dim-witted McCarthy may gain House leadership, do have sympathy for the American people? Geez.
i live here too. God help us.
Save the GOP? Back to basics, core values and common-sense driving policy, is that what i;m hearing?
Great idea. How?
When you have spent decades fighting culture wars. Losing. Deliberately dog-whistling on race. Filling half your membership with those willing to compromise with the sane church going anti-modernists (race b—–ts, to be blunt ). Then top that off with 6 yuears of TRump giving a Presidential platform, to every kook, nut-bar, hater and self-publcist, cist that could get him air time.
And now you find that the kooks are in charge, the gangsters are hanging the the honest men – and you can’t tell the difference.
No reset button easily visible.
Good luck with that. Sincerely
A Brit.
Wow thanks for admitting this. Do you realize that 50% of the population is Hispanic ? Maybe that would account for your underage pregnancy…. Funny how you democrats always blame someone else for problems you created 😮
I live on a planet where Kevin McCarthy exists and it’s awful!
Kevin McCarthy is a liability. Especially with no control. Because he’s given away concessions to people that would step over his speakership.
If Democrats can find a moderate Republican who can get 5 other Republicans to vote for him the Dems can put someone in the speaker possition that they can work with.
Unlikely, but a real possibility. Voted up.