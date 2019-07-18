If there was any question about where the issue of race would play in the president’s re-election campaign, he answered it at a rally Wednesday night. Chris Jansing is joined by former Assistant to President Obama Chris Lu, MSNBC Contributor Victoria Defrancesco, and Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio to discuss if this is a political strategy for the president or just who he is.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

GOP Strategist: 'McConnell Is A Disgrace' For Not Condemning Trump Comments | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC