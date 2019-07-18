If there was any question about where the issue of race would play in the president’s re-election campaign, he answered it at a rally Wednesday night. Chris Jansing is joined by former Assistant to President Obama Chris Lu, MSNBC Contributor Victoria Defrancesco, and Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio to discuss if this is a political strategy for the president or just who he is.
GOP Strategist: 'McConnell Is A Disgrace' For Not Condemning Trump Comments | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
And colbert and anderson cooper and madonna and many, many other disappointments. WTF?????
The person in the video is not trump it’s really Alec Baldwin,
“Why. don’t. they. go. back. and. help. fix. the. totally. broken. and. crime. infested. places. from. which. they. came. Then. come. back. and. show. us. how. it. is. done. These. places. need. your. help badly, you. can’t. leave. fast. enough. I’m. sure. that. Nancy Pelosi/ would. be. very. happy. to. quickly. work. out free. travel. arrangements. ” This is the “tweet ” MSNBC what is wrong with you ?
I remember years ago there were bumper stickers that said “America… love it or leave it”
LOl Every time the news tries to take Trump down with negative press it backfires give him a boost with his party now you have a whole group of people come up with a new Chat send her back
The only thing Trump serves is his own self interest.
Trump is a 1st generation immigrant too. Why didn’t he go back to where he came from while Obama was President?
This is getting worse by the second it’s time for the People of the United States of America to take back our country I’m voting Blue in 2020
#fact
Thank you@Masshole
The People of Kentucky need to take away ” Grim Mitch’s Senate 💺. His shady wife can be cell mates with Hope Hicks.
The trolls are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed out here today.
The Democrats are a disgrace sitting idle and not holding him accountable.
Republican don’t care about what’s good for the Country, they don’t care about what’s good for Citizens, they don’t even care about what’s good for the Republican party, all they care about is what will “hurt a lib” and everything else be damned. This makes them a direct threat against America and a danger to everyone who doesn’t agree with them. They are terrorists waiting to attack, and the American people would do well to stand up and demand that these worthless evil mongers are rounded up and shipped off to some far away camp where they can not cause any further damage to our Country, Citizens, or Government.
Good points Chris Lu, but it is not a new low, this is history trying to repeat itself and we see who is pushing for and the people who support them.
Mitch McConnell the not-so teenage not-so ninja but definitely a mutant turtle
Anyone might think that McConnell is a yellow-bellied pervert promoter. But I’m sure that its just because he’s dead from the neck up. Be great when the rest of his body catches up.
If Victor Frankenstein could make a human-monster assembled entirely from human flaws – he would make current Republicans.🤪
This is how I’ve seen the Repugnicunt party since I was a teenager, over 20 years… The greedy, bigoted, evil party. One good thing is: I found out that NOT EVERY Republican is a disgrace, or vile creature. There is some decency in party, but only maybr 1%.
Start picketing Mitch’s Kentucky office until he allows legislation protecting 2020 vote to go forward. Do not fall for trump’s race baiting culture war diversion while he and Putin plot to fix election.