TOPICS:
October 24, 2019

 

Top Ukrainian officials were told in early August about the delay of $391 million in security assistance, according to new reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Aired on 10/24/19.
39 Comments on "GOP Tries To Distract On Ukraine But Evidence Mounts | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. G T | October 24, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Someone should ask Trump this Q:

    You have criticized America’s adversaries such as China, North Korea, Iran etc – however you have never criticized Putin and have publicly praised and defended him against your own hires’ findings.

    Why? Lol

  2. Art Williams | October 24, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Squid pro Quo!!!!!

  3. Kosta Welissariou | October 24, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Who has already made his donation for the Colorado wall ? MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED

  4. jesushatesyoutoo | October 24, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Everyone of the GOP Reps that stormed the hearing need to be censored and brought up on obstruction charges! Many had their cell phones with them which is in VIOLATION of security regulations. Their security clearances should be taken away!

  5. J Devlin | October 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    The constitution outlined this entire process so that the legislative branch could provide oversight for the executive branch. tRumpublicans need to “get over it”.

  6. Maaike R | October 24, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Those republicans in lock step are no different then the nazi’s screaming in lock step….”very fine people” indeed. Its the nazi party.

  7. Olli Ruohomäki | October 24, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Is it time to start stripping some power off the presicency? Just a thought..

  8. Real Talk76 | October 24, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    The quid pro quo has been corroborated by: ambassadors, the President of Ukraine, Giuliani and his associates and President Trump. But nothing to see here, according to Republicans.

  9. April Valleyvamp | October 24, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    He is his OWN WORST ENEMY!!! I LOVE IT!! He just can’t seem to resist revealing things that he does or says that HE THINKS are “innocent” and “perfect” and he enjoys shooting himself in the foot!! Quick someone run out and get him an AK47 WITH A BUMP STOCK!

  10. LittleDragon03 | October 24, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    45 and the storm trooper GOPS are desperate. They need to “GET OVER IT!!”

  11. Celyphillyswag Quintana | October 24, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I love watching MSNBC 😁

  12. Bytor 1001 | October 24, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Trump’s defense:
    “Taylor is a never Trumper.”
    🙄

  13. Marc Emson | October 24, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    The GOP are out of control and needs to be reigned in.
    The democrats have the law on their side and the Constitution.
    Trump got nothing.
    The laws must be obeyed.

  14. Tsuka 2104 | October 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    06:05 the faster they move, the tighter that box stays 😂

    Basically, trump is f’ed

  15. Ralph Colerick | October 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    a never trumper here vote blue no matter who

  16. Changename | October 24, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    6:13 my thoughts exactly. I thought of KKK

  17. Oasis5 | October 24, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Oh my goodness. It is so laughable and pitiful at the same time watching the Republicans being made fools of by a reality tv, beauty pageant host.

  18. jacq danieles | October 24, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    *”No quid pro quo”* is the new *”No collusion”*

  19. MVVpro | October 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The victim didn’t know I murdered him, so there is no crime.

  20. Ben Mc | October 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    The Republican party, the party of “law and order”, is openly supporting treason.

