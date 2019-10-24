GOP Tries To Distract On Ukraine But Evidence Mounts | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Top Ukrainian officials were told in early August about the delay of $391 million in security assistance, according to new reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Aired on 10/24/19.
Someone should ask Trump this Q:
You have criticized America’s adversaries such as China, North Korea, Iran etc – however you have never criticized Putin and have publicly praised and defended him against your own hires’ findings.
Why? Lol
Trump would be living out a cardboard box right now due to his six bankruptcies if it weren’t for Russian money laundering. Putin owns trump. It’s all about trump’s money. Simple as that.
We already know why, and we also know we cannot trust anything trump’s says.
@thomas seven You nailed it – Bull’s-eye
Because that’s what Putin hired him for.
Squid pro Quo!!!!!
Who has already made his donation for the Colorado wall ? MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED
Three walls and bars? Where do I send the check?
Kosta Welissariou – Love it😍😍
OK! 👏🏾👍🏾
I heard Kanas was going to pay for it
😂😂😂 Isn’t Ukraine paying for it in exchange for military aid?!?
Everyone of the GOP Reps that stormed the hearing need to be censored and brought up on obstruction charges! Many had their cell phones with them which is in VIOLATION of security regulations. Their security clearances should be taken away!
Bots are hitting hard at cnn today. Trump is desperate and Putin is working his bots hard.
@Tim Murphy I wouldn’t doubt that many of the GOP are on Putin’s payroll.
These corrupt politicians are Nazi storm troopers and the Republican party should be renamed the NAZI REPUBLICAN PARTY
The constitution outlined this entire process so that the legislative branch could provide oversight for the executive branch. tRumpublicans need to “get over it”.
@Broken Arrow Comrade! Any snow yet?
@Quiet Entropy Haha. He removed his comment because he probably looked up the real history.
Those republicans in lock step are no different then the nazi’s screaming in lock step….”very fine people” indeed. Its the nazi party.
Is it time to start stripping some power off the presicency? Just a thought..
That’s why so many countries went for the Westminster system of government. It evolved to avoid putting so much power into the hands of an individual.
Olli Ruohomäki —AGREE! 👍🏽
The quid pro quo has been corroborated by: ambassadors, the President of Ukraine, Giuliani and his associates and President Trump. But nothing to see here, according to Republicans.
He is his OWN WORST ENEMY!!! I LOVE IT!! He just can’t seem to resist revealing things that he does or says that HE THINKS are “innocent” and “perfect” and he enjoys shooting himself in the foot!! Quick someone run out and get him an AK47 WITH A BUMP STOCK!
45 and the storm trooper GOPS are desperate. They need to “GET OVER IT!!”
LittleDragon03 ..fake 45
Brown Shirts Red HATe Brigade
I love watching MSNBC 😁
Trump’s defense:
“Taylor is a never Trumper.”
🙄
The GOP are out of control and needs to be reigned in.
The democrats have the law on their side and the Constitution.
Trump got nothing.
The laws must be obeyed.
06:05 the faster they move, the tighter that box stays 😂
Basically, trump is f’ed
Tsuka 2104 😂😂😂
a never trumper here vote blue no matter who
6:13 my thoughts exactly. I thought of KKK
Oh my goodness. It is so laughable and pitiful at the same time watching the Republicans being made fools of by a reality tv, beauty pageant host.
*”No quid pro quo”* is the new *”No collusion”*
The victim didn’t know I murdered him, so there is no crime.
The Republican party, the party of “law and order”, is openly supporting treason.