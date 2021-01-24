Gordon Town Road Frustration | Face to Face Classes & Covid | Jamaica Unemployment

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
This is more than neglect
Nothing new here, successive government have let down Jamaicans and Jamaica.
Our brightest, best and talented have join in the scarce benefits and spoils politics.
Government doesn’t vote itself into power.
Except in the us.
@You Yes You We have two political parties, both are criminal organizations masquerading as governments.
@Genchfa Manfunzi – And the people vote for them. They get what they for.
@You Yes You Its a democracy so people have to vote, even if no one votes, you still need government, unless you want chaos.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…..,,,,,,,,,,,,///////
We all of to pray for each other🥺❤
Dem lucky, a since Gilbert nuff roads still not fixed,, government dont care about the infrastructure!!!
HPV VACCINE , I would NEVER!!!! Allowed my child to get that.knowledge is power.KMT
Share the knowledge nuh?
Why is it only when road get block YUH SEE politician turning up!!!??? The Government must either, CAAN FIX DI ROAD, OR DEM NUH WAAN FIX DI ROAD. Simple!!
Two Months is too short to mix already ..Wait on the road 🛣️ to be fix, ROME NEVER a BUILD in 2 MONTHS.. SAFELY FIRST 🥇
No it’s too short road can be built in one week GOV in slacking simply..
U can speak that way because u are not using that route
Jeez..
Government fail and mp fail. Wear is tax payers money… Wear is the Jamaica road works professional at..government disrespectful to it citizens… God will judge all.
Cut away the top side of the road,and with well placedcolumn and wire fill ,use the soil to back fill and build up the road
Government is broke….
This school reopening is all a big joke and another slap in the face of the mass of the ppl who still prefer to be in the dark about the so called covid pandemic. Does this really make any sense to ? Can a society function like this? . Then the solution is take the vaccine , and oh ! Did we tell u its gonna be 2 doses? Smh.
On the point of cervical cancer, teach the young girls the scripture, that their bodies are the temple of God , no sexual intercourse until marriage. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.
That road should have been a priority, should have been fixed already!
A wunu same one did ina green an orange guh look fi unu mp wid dem Clark’s pon foot an gwey set a 🤬🤬🤬
So the government still haven’t fix the deteriorating road since the rain 🌧 months ago… absolutely ridiculous
The priminister wife as the member of parliment shame on these public offcial that keepon useing the jamaican peoples,,,,in wiches they all allowed themselve to use by all these people hights of levels of wickedness.
Tvj I need my mid-day news Monday
The politicians can find money if buy guns to give bad boys but can’t find money to fix the roads very sad