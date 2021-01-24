Gordon Town Road Frustration | Face to Face Classes & Covid | Jamaica Unemployment

TOPICS:
Gordon Town Road Frustration | Face to Face Classes & Covid | Jamaica Unemployment 1

January 24, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Gordon Town Road Frustration | Face to Face Classes & Covid | Jamaica Unemployment"

  1. Natarine Reid | January 24, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    This is more than neglect

  2. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 24, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Nothing new here, successive government have let down Jamaicans and Jamaica.
    Our brightest, best and talented have join in the scarce benefits and spoils politics.

  3. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 24, 2021 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…..,,,,,,,,,,,,///////

  4. Shawn Nizzle TV | January 24, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    We all of to pray for each other🥺❤

  5. DJ GENIUS | January 24, 2021 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    Dem lucky, a since Gilbert nuff roads still not fixed,, government dont care about the infrastructure!!!

  6. Funloving girl | January 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    HPV VACCINE , I would NEVER!!!! Allowed my child to get that.knowledge is power.KMT

  7. Carl Campbell | January 24, 2021 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    Why is it only when road get block YUH SEE politician turning up!!!??? The Government must either, CAAN FIX DI ROAD, OR DEM NUH WAAN FIX DI ROAD. Simple!!

  8. Marlene Morgan | January 24, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Two Months is too short to mix already ..Wait on the road 🛣️ to be fix, ROME NEVER a BUILD in 2 MONTHS.. SAFELY FIRST 🥇

  9. Thompson | January 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Jeez..

  10. phil ash | January 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Government fail and mp fail. Wear is tax payers money… Wear is the Jamaica road works professional at..government disrespectful to it citizens… God will judge all.

  11. Rudy Yorke | January 24, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Cut away the top side of the road,and with well placedcolumn and wire fill ,use the soil to back fill and build up the road

  12. diana atkinson | January 24, 2021 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Government is broke….

  13. Andrew Blake | January 24, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    This school reopening is all a big joke and another slap in the face of the mass of the ppl who still prefer to be in the dark about the so called covid pandemic. Does this really make any sense to ? Can a society function like this? . Then the solution is take the vaccine , and oh ! Did we tell u its gonna be 2 doses? Smh.

  14. Andrew Blake | January 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    On the point of cervical cancer, teach the young girls the scripture, that their bodies are the temple of God , no sexual intercourse until marriage. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.

  15. Water Girl | January 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    That road should have been a priority, should have been fixed already!

  16. Perma Weise | January 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    A wunu same one did ina green an orange guh look fi unu mp wid dem Clark’s pon foot an gwey set a 🤬🤬🤬

  17. Ann Chang | January 24, 2021 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    So the government still haven’t fix the deteriorating road since the rain 🌧 months ago… absolutely ridiculous

  18. Courtney Wilson | January 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    The priminister wife as the member of parliment shame on these public offcial that keepon useing the jamaican peoples,,,,in wiches they all allowed themselve to use by all these people hights of levels of wickedness.

  19. Andrea Campbell | January 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Tvj I need my mid-day news Monday

  20. Taggy Reggae | January 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    The politicians can find money if buy guns to give bad boys but can’t find money to fix the roads very sad

