Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing in New York (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
RELATED: What to expect when returning for doctor visits
The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” a coronavirus vaccine will provide some protection, but is concerned about how long that protection could last. And when we finally do get a vaccine, experts say it'll likely require two shots, plus a booster years later.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
That’s right take a look of how the country of TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO dealt with it
Thanks for the update. God bless you all. One love to everyone
Here, here
wanna be friends?
wanna be friends?
wanna be friends?
To Serve and Protect?
Lose the white collars dummies…meghhhh
*USA TODAY* wanna collaborate?
*USA TODAY* wanna collaborate?
*USA TODAY* wanna collaborate?
*USA TODAY* wanna collaborate?
👏👏👏
California must be separated from the United States. Why should the people of California pay for the incompetence of US presidents?
As a native Californian who got out of that S. hole, please leave anytime you want. Just be sure to let all the businesses and conservatives who don’t want your BS socialist utopia out of your state beforehand. You don’t get to keep the military bases. You can have Silicon Valley (the rest of the country can do better.) Arizona and other states should cut your effing water off, PG&E should shut down every power plant that isn’t green and make the state go dark and all you woke pussies can let all of Mexico in to leach off your remaining citizens. The rest of us would be better off without you.
@Starforge1 what’s wrong with socialism, I also think California is very much Democratic Socialist and that’s a big difference. Also California is very very important to the US. It provides The economy of California is the largest in the United States, boasting a $3.2 trillion gross state product as of 2019. So at the point we are now with the virus we all would be screwed with out them.
H. M I must say the reason you can’t separate from the US is. California is not going to secede any time soon. A constitutional law denies states the right to secession, and there’s scant evidence that the majority of California’s citizens actually want to leave. A 2017 survey of 1,000 Californians conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, found that a bipartisan 68% opposed such initiatives. However if California did leave the US. Think of how many US citizens would want to live in this new found California also? I’m a Vermonter and we are very much Democratic Socialist here like Bernie I would say. Not that I myself fully agree with Bernie. Though I agree with him on most of what he says, but not all what he does. I wanted to add to this by saying, numbers of who want to leave or not in all honesty could be fabricated in my opinion by our government. I’m not anti- government however I have no trust in Democrats or Republicans. It could be California wont or cant leave mainly because Democrats and Republicans of great wealth have so much control to make it so Californians can’t leave even if a majority wanted to. The political figures can just say… many don’t want to leave and it be so.
@Dan Vercruysse Socialism is moronic and un-democratic. want proof? Why don’t all you moronic socialists put up a bill and let the people in California vote on medicare for all for everyone in the state. It’s a blue state – and with ballot measures you only need 1 more than 50 percent of the voters in California. And, yet, you dopes don’t even put it up for a vote in one of the bluest states in the country. Why? Because if it came to a vote even the blue staters think that the government running their lives is a bad thing. Democratic socialist my arse. Opportunists who use policy to steal from one set of voters to pay for votes from others while virtue signaling isn’t socialism. Just give it time….plenty of businesses and people are leaving just like they left Detroit and Chicago. Once enough leave and you can’t even afford to pay your teachers and first responders (of course, not the illegals – they get to the front of the line) your state is toast. Thankfully, it’s wonderful here in red state flyover country. No, we won’t be bailing you out – just laughing at you as you sink.
doctor: “you have 27 minutes and 48 seconds left to live”
me:
Can you find anybody else to lay the blame on
Of course then give the true facts!
Recall both Cuomo and DeBlasio
So, you do or you dont need the police? Make up your mind!
Right or wrong you support mayors decision so you dont have to take responsibility
You can run for office if you think that job is easy and you can do a better job…
@j triplej You need to learn about how evil Cuomo is. Also everyone knows you need money to get position in power because those against you crush you with propaganda and fake aids.
Hey pal it never bothered you before you can Drop the facade