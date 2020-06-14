Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

New York, which at one point had the most new cases reported per day, now has fewer daily new cases per capita than the majority of states.

