Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds news briefing | USA TODAY

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provides updates at his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
New York, which at one point had the most new cases reported per day, now has fewer daily new cases per capita than the majority of states.
The people must know the truth and stop being biased about everything. People must stop victimizing themselves just for who they are or what happened in the past. The past is the past and we must move on, we can’t keep just making the same mistakes over and over. It’s time to move on and learn how to stop the commotion.
Right now, it’s a fight between us vs the virus, not each other. We need to stop the spread by staying home, social distance, and other precautions. *Do the right thing*
Tell that to the protesters
No it’s time to wake up to reality that the “virus” is a joke and get back to work
Perfect reply…👏👏👏👏
Please stop drinking alcohol specially this penademic time .so everyone can use sense how we can takecare each other
Does alcohol and drinking have to do would everyone taking care of each other in the pandemic that doesn’t make sense
Maggy Fernandez yes it’s make sense. Because when someone get drunk he lost his social distances sense
Yes. But Memorial Day was 3 weeks ago. Any spike from that should of showed by now shouldn’t of it ?
Yes
New York largely canceled memorial day. Unlike other states.
It’s all a CON!!
@Jttv Chromo canceled Memorial Day I celebrated it I didn’t cancel it because I don’t listen to people that killed people in nursing homes and talk out of their butt
lol he got a tan i guess. beach much?
Lol
He stay with a tan lol
Not quit as TAN-ORANGE of dumpy trumpy
@Ellie Steudte leftist is a disease.
Potato Bag Italian descent, darker coloring. But what’s wrong with a tan?
“You can make a baby in Nine months” – He cracks me up.😂
And then once the baby comes out, plans out the window! Love his honesty all around.
Social distancing is working good for me
Reece Christensen SAME WITH ME…ESPECIALLY LIVING IN THE HAMPTONS…NYC AND HERE MAKE UP THE 25,000 complaints…and I have done at least 7…
No I never do that kind of thing
Thanks for being so nice to me
“Violations of the law”… yeah we don’t enforce those anymore.. better luck next time.
I think that if that person did not record that video of Floyd his death probably would’ve just been forgotten about that was a very powerful thing I want something it’s on the Internet it’s on there forever
lol how is Alaska in an outbreak? There’s more moose than people there.
Hey Cuomo, we need marijuana to be apart of the criminal justice reform! You said it yourself, why do we lock up more people than any other nation?
NYS legislators expect the new cannabis industry to bring $300 million per year in tax revenue when fully rolled out. Which is great news for NY, right? Except that Senator Krueger who has been helping lead the way in cannabis reform has recently (March 12th) revised her bill S1527C to keep similar penalties for marijuana that are in place today. She can be seen speaking at a CannaGather event stating the NYS government spends upwards of $500 million on marijuana enforcement each year! This is a combination of monies spent on policing, prosecutions, and dept of corrections. How is it possible that we are willing to legalize but still spend more on enforcement costs than tax revenue brought in by this new industry, where is the social justice in that? Anyone following the politics of this process of bringing legalized cannabis to NYS has heard all these lawmakers claim “It’s about doing things right” for years now but yet they are willing to submit to the status quo. Whether you are a marijuana user or not does this make sense for our state? I personally don’t see how.
If NY goes ahead with this legalization plan it will ruin all of the good it can make. I don’t know what the fix/answer is here as these lawmakers know our opinion on marijuana, polls show over 60% support marijuana legalization. This is a very complicated topic and an uncomfortable one for some but I think the people have spoken in both the polls and the simple fact that we won’t let anyone tell us we can’t use marijuana even after decades of war against us. You can keep locking the people/voters/tax payers away but we never let go of our herb, it only becomes more ingrained in our society.
I come loaded with facts –
Cost to house inmates in our county jails- County by county (My home county of Suffolk the cost comes in just under $140,000 per yr!)
https://jlusa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/FREEnewyork-ByTheNumbers_final.pdf
Governor Cuomo’s Bill – Cannabis Regulation & Taxation Act (CRTA 2.0)
https://www.budget.ny.gov/pubs/archive/fy21/exec/artvii/revenue-bill.pdf
Senator Krueger’s Bill – S1527C Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA)
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s1527
Senator Krueger can be seen speaking about the cost of Cannabis enforcement costs at 1:21:30 of the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VslZUoRFEmo
M S Answer to paragraph one: Do you understand per capital? Oklahoma gets the title of most incarcerations.
@Kim S That’s why I will never set foot in OK, they will never see a dime of vacation money from me. Same goes for many southern states. Private prisons are a terrible thing.
a lots shills on this comment section
You opened restaurants and bars too soon dear. You needed another two weeks dear.
💙💛🧡💙💛🧡
Can the grocery stores lose their liquor licence?
I’m from a small state Rhode Island I watch you every day I think you’re doing a good job and I also say you are very very handsome
Leftism is a disease and you have it.
U got it bae