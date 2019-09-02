Governor: Toddler-victim’s mom just texted me this

Governor: Toddler-victim's mom just texted me this

September 2, 2019

 

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) reads a text sent to him by the mother of a 17-month old baby who is one of the victims from the mass shooting in Odessa, Texas. #CNN #News

55 Comments on "Governor: Toddler-victim’s mom just texted me this"

  1. Leonaza7 | September 1, 2019 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Keep voting for Republicans that are bought and paid for by the NRA and nothing will change!

  2. Brandon Blake | September 1, 2019 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Abbott… as useful as his dead legs. Nothing will be done by the GOP in Texas.

    • pomppompnfadem | September 2, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      Nope in fact he (Abbott) loosend gun laws it will get worse in texas lol at this rate….texas will be blue…just wait it out.

  3. David J | September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    Greed over lives. Money over lives. Metal over lives.
    Oh well, the only question now is, who’s next? We can say this with confidence, because Trump, Moscow Mitch and republicans in Congress have made it abundantly clear, that greed, the NRA, and money, is more important than your life and even your kid’s life. So….whose next?  What will be the name of the next school I wonder. Whose kids will be next I wonder? Who will be the next parents to have to bury their child I wonder? 

    There is at least one Republican in Congress who finally gets it. He finally understands. That Republican is Congressman Mike Turner of Ohio. Mike Turner announced his support for a ban on sales of “military style weapons” following the deadly mass shooting in Dayton Ohio after he discovered his daughter came close to being one of the casualties.

    “I believe these are necessary steps forward in protecting our country and a testament to American values, which include protecting human life,” Turner, said in a statement

    Turner, a Dayton native, said he would also support legislation placing restrictions on high-capacity magazines as well as so-called red-flag laws, which allow police and family members to “quickly identify people who are dangerous and remove their ability to harm others.

    Turner made this statement after he found out that his teenage daughter was across the street from the shooting that night and she had just missed being out on the street when the shooting started by just seconds.

    So now all of a sudden he cares. It took his daughter nearly being one of the victims for him to finally get it. He should have gotten it after Vegas, Orlando, and after Parkland. He should have cared back in 2012 when 20 babies, 6 and 7 years of age, were cut down with an assault rifle.
    So…..whose going to be next?

    • Donald Savage | September 2, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      They will sing Amazing Grace. The TV satellite trucks will leave. Then we wait for the next one. #massacremoscowmitch

  4. Fat Cat | September 1, 2019 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    White guy , mid 30’s . Sounds as usual . Better hurry up with that wall America .

    • hellasow | September 2, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Roger SamuelI WOULD FIGURE WITH OVER 300+ MILLION GUNS Fox would have no problem finding good guys with guns stories every day…

    • John Patrick | September 2, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Roger Samuel Yeah, no.

      Is an AR 15 an assault weapon?

      The “AR” in “AR-15” rifle stands for ArmaLite rifle, after the company that developed it in the 1950s. … AR-15-style rifles are NOT “assault weapons” or “assault rifles.” An assault rifle is fully automatic, a machine gun. Automatic firearms have been severely restricted from civilian ownership since 1934.

      https://www.nssf.org › msr

      Modern Sporting Rifle: Introduction • NSSF

      What makes it an assault rifle?

      An assault rifle is a rapid-fire, magazine-fed rifle designed for military use. It is a shoulder-fired weapon that allows the shooter to select between semi-automatic (requiring you pull the trigger for each shot), fully automatic(hold the trigger and the gun continuously fires) or three-shot-burst modes.Jun 5, 2017

      https://www.journal-news.com › news

      Assault weapon vs. assault rifle: What is the difference?

      The main requirement for assault weapons/assault rifles is the ability to switch between semi-automatic, fully automatic fire and in some cases, three-round bursts.
      This is called select-fire.
      Civilian models, regardless of how cool they might look, lack this key feature.
      The banning of bump stocks in 2017 closed the loophole that allowed gun owners to get around that feature.
      Pistol grips, forward grips and collapsible stocks don’t make a rifle an “assault rifle”.

    • Roger Samuel | September 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @John Patrick I’m well aware of what an assualt rifle/weapon is. All “machine gune” (fully automatic) weapon ownership had been federally banned since 1986. An AR-15 is the civilian M-16, being the key difference is the M16s ability to be FULLY automatic. The AR15 is only semi automatic. Not quite sure what your point was though you didnt really make any

  5. Jindřich K | September 1, 2019 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    This is Abbotts fault… he will do everything in his power to arm every lunatic in Texas….. NRA and him must get the money somewhere… DUH..!

    • James Ricker | September 2, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

      The vast majority of guns in the hands of the Mexican drug cartels were legally purchased in Texas. It kind of makes you wonder who is actually donating to Governor Abbott’s campaign

  6. KesselRunner606 | September 1, 2019 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Next politician that offers “Thoughts & Prayers” needs a square kick in the bollocks!

  7. The Fibler | September 1, 2019 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Has Trump yet tweeted there was violence on both sides?

  8. mike conley | September 1, 2019 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    When I was a hunter ,I never need more than two shells.
    Real men don’t shoot unarmed Innocent people
    Period.

    • Some Guy | September 2, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      The government was fed, clothed, housed, and aided in their development of their tech, at the expense of its citizens unwanted servitude. The notion that theres such a gross discrepancy between its arsenal and its citizens arsenal doesnt bolster any argument that favors furthering the disarmament of its slaves. It just serves to prove how bad we’ve let things get.

    • MelMars500 | September 2, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      This is exactly what they do in Iceland. Just about everyone in Iceland owns a gun, but they have the least gun violence. Why? Because the ammunition is restricted. You only get ammunition for the purpose of hunting on hunting rifles. You are restricted to how much you can have at a time. Military grade weapons and automatic ammunition are both banned by the government unless under war time.

  9. Chris Record | September 1, 2019 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Focus on the term “Assault” rifles accompanied by magazines holding 100 round drums. Herds of deer are not assaulting us, at least, so far.

    • McCarthy Kane | September 2, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @Tom Jones if the US had done to Vietnam what we did to Japan we would have won. That war was very unpopular and there was much press coverage, The US population didn’t have an appetite for annihilation so the military had to fight in Vietnam with one hand tied behind its back. The US provided the Afghans with anti-aircraft weaponry to shoot down Russiam helicopters prior to that the Afghans were getting their butts kicked. So let’s make sure every nut job in American can bring down a plane – do you think that’s what the Constitution intended? Times change, technology changes. The framers were intelligent men but they could not have predicted that citizens would be able to murder other citizens so efficiently or that they would want to.

    • Tom Jones | September 2, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @McCarthy Kane Violent crimes including GUN CRIME, rape, robbery and manslaughter all went up in the UK and Australia after their gun bans. Remove gangs from America and the violent crime rate, including gun crimes, is about the same (LOW) as white European countries. Look at the list of the most violent countries for mass shootings and other violence and there are dozens far worse than America. What do they all have in common? A non-white population. Now let`s hear you call the truth “racist.” Every single family where I live has multiple guns yet nobody gets shot except in rare hunting accidents…except by blacks…

  10. independent vote | September 1, 2019 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    BUt, if his name was PEDRO , Muhammad, or if he were a black gangster…..

    • rogerio maria | September 2, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      It’s allwhite 😢 it’s time to ask all black ppl to save this country again.. by registering for gun ownership.. I bet you they will change dam laws so quickly…

    • Diamano | September 2, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      William Burgess These are the places with the highest crime rates: http://worldpopulationreview.com/states/crime-rate-by-state/

    • Valencia Mcneill | September 2, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Marco Molito Chicago’s murder rate for DECADES has been *_CONSISTENTLY_* AT *_LEAST_* TWICE the rate that it is now. It was *_THREE TIMES_* today’s rate in 1992. So, by comparison, *_CHICAGO IS DOING GREAT,_* considering. They’ve come a loooooooong way. 2004 was like the first time in 40 years that the rate was under 500.

      Then you had the mafia before that. Those were the *_WORST_* gruesome, bloody, mass-murdering, mass-shooting times. White gangsters. Black gangsters. Chicago has come a long way.

      But USA just will not properly address the White Supremacist Elephant In The Room. It’s allowed to just flourish, unhindered. What are the year-to-date numbers of their crimes? Do you know? Have you bothered to check? Even care at all? Don’t be That Hypocritical Stat Guy.

    • Patricia Wilson | September 2, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @William Burgess Whites are killing Whites and every other race all over America !

    • Patricia Wilson | September 2, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Valencia Mcneill That’s because Whites in America don’t want Racism to be seen as the Problem they caused Past and Present !

  11. SUPPORTING TRUTH | September 1, 2019 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    I don’t recognize this country anymore

    • Twilight Gardens presentations | September 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      This is the secret America that’s existed since we let traitorous murderers rejoin our union of states

    • Twilight Gardens presentations | September 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Muhammad was a pedophile caravan robber you just lied about your democratic countrymen.

      Communist utopia? You mean citizens reaping the gains for paying their taxes

      Sharia law? You mean a country where blacks and gays are equal to whites and Christianity is no better than Islam or Shinto

      You fear equality because you are less fit to survive.

    • Exterioris-vallem | September 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @wild cat Your comment is screaming “Cult member”…

    • Twilight Gardens presentations | September 2, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      wild cat you think one side always tells the truth and the other only lies… you’re the one who’s been fooled

  12. Steve Preston | September 1, 2019 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Vote out all gutless republicans!

  13. Steve Preston | September 1, 2019 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    NRA = NO REPUBLICAN ACTION

  14. Paul ManaFRAUD | September 1, 2019 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Murica’….Land of The Walking Dead.

  15. nella longo | September 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Why don’t US citizens get together and sue the Government for gross negligent?

    • Haley Gerdes | September 2, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

      A lot of progress has been made. Planned parenthood largely defunded and several states have passed heartbeat bills outlawing baby murder

    • Bentley_Brant | September 2, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @TheMan WhoLaughs You know you’re lonely at night when you look around and no one is by your side. your recruits consist of syco vets who want to sit around all day and reminisce. Also, Nazis are gay for mustaches.

    • Patricia Wilson | September 2, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @TheMan WhoLaughs It that was true Racist wouldn’t have to claim Racism didn’t exist or hide behind a keyboard being Racist at the same time ,correct ?🤔

  16. Libi Uremovic | September 1, 2019 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    it’s texas – they’re going to try to cover up the mass murder – because murdering is much more important to texans than life itself …

  17. violeta caro | September 1, 2019 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    MoscowMitch, can you imagine what you would do, if that innocent baby was your grandchild??!!

    • michaelthemovieman | September 2, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      @Bonnie Parker Spoken from personal experience? God, I hope so, because you deserve that.

    • michaelthemovieman | September 2, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

      @Bonnie Parker Well, these shootings and the shitty treatment of veterans at the VA clearly got you squirting more than Cytherea when Obama did it as President.

    • WileyCoyote69 | September 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @michaelthemovieman wow, it’s the same kind of bullsht Trump pulls when people point out things he’s guilty of–he says the other side is that thing. A Conservative Republican accusing the Democrats of being the “anti science” ones is the height of hypocrital ludicrousity. Your side are literally the ones denying all the science proving climate change. Denying all the science proving Evolution. Parts of your constituency, admittedly not all, denying the science of psychology, the science behind vaccination, and many other sciences. Wow. Just wow. Such hypocrisy.

    • michaelthemovieman | September 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @WileyCoyote69 Well, you Democrats ARE anti-science and I gave you three air-tight examples of evidence where you STILL deny it. Don’t get uppity with ME, you future mass shooter. Oh, and denying Evolution and being anti-vax are LIBERAL things to do. Just ask your pal, Jim Carrey.

  18. 13th Bosnian Waffen SS | September 1, 2019 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    Take away the ar15 . Civilians don’t need those.

  19. Mac Daddy | September 1, 2019 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Washington will send troops to fight all over the world to “protect American citizens “ but they won’t stand up and fight the NRA to protect us. It’s completely Pathetic!

    • Mac Daddy | September 2, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      ADAM Samirovitch
      I don’t believe that, that’s why I put that term in quotations. I don’t want to write some too long or people over look the point. So using quotations is a way to question the motive or lie. I know I’m not the only person that understand this. Next time I’ll just say under the lie or pretense if that’s not understood.
      The idea is they can use that as an excuse to put troops all over the globe but can’t stand up to the NRA to actually protect us at home. I didn’t vote for Trump, I knew if he won it would be a disaster and here we are. Right wingers focus on immigration when the subject is simple gun control. Doing what they do best, bait and switch.

    • Mac Daddy | September 2, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Uncle Ed
      Ummm, what does that have to do with mass shooting and basic gun control?
      Nothing!

    • Mac Daddy | September 2, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      Mint Visto
      How many of these murders were committed with guns? How did they get them? Also, by your logic they should send the military to guard us against White Guys Sith Ar’s or military style guns because they are the ones doing the mass shootings. We are talking about common sense gun control. How many Americans do these same crimes every day? We have Americans citizens that have sent bombs to Trumps “enemy’s” we have our children doing not just fire and tornado drills but drill for mass shooters in school. My six year old is scared that some bad guy could come in a hurt everyone. That’s what the subject is. Not immigration reform.

    • Mac Daddy | September 2, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      LAST CALL
      The same constitution that Trump trampled on? And you actually think that Universal background checks is trampling on the second Amendment? How is that? The idea of doing background checks at gun shows in states like Texas where anyone can buy a gun is against the second amendment? Come on!

    • Diamano | September 2, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      Look who has the highest crime rates in the United States: http://worldpopulationreview.com/states/crime-rate-by-state/

  20. RM | September 1, 2019 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    When the NRA owns the scumpublicans, nothing happens!

