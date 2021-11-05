Gov’t Could Owe Motorists Billions | TVJ Midday News – Nov 5 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
CHICLAYO PERU
Who made these stupid laws and rules
6th form mandatory class should implement years ago
Monies should be refunded forthwith.
IF THIS DONT MAKE PEOPLE REALIZE THAT THE JLPNP MUST GO AND HOW SHAMELESS THEY ARE BY TRYING TO MOVE THE GOAL POST, NOTHING ELSE WILL.
I hope something in there for all politician hang upside down
Oieeee beat them Judge please don’t let the jlp an pnp win
When you go to court you pay more i feel it government mi feel it i would want you to pay me back my money
judge rub out the government
She only make it worse it will never get better I think should replace Miss Williams job is poor r not good
Police owe motorists too them pocket a lot of bribe.
Right move Mr Golding
The government need to make testing kits available so people can test themselves at home at a reasonable rate
Longer time in Secondary Sch. cant come fast enough too many sitting at home after graduation. Too many end up not qualifying for 6th form.. this leads to early pregnancy and unemployment and crime. Good move should have been done years ago!! Put more time into them getting qualified and getting work experience.
Dem criminal
Tired of the bagamouth when it comes to education we need action.
Tvj for ever great