Gov't Dismisses 'Double Standard' Claims in Covid Enforcement – December 29 2020

December 31, 2020

 

Trusted News
16 Comments on "Gov’t Dismisses ‘Double Standard’ Claims in Covid Enforcement – December 29 2020"

  1. Fiona Clacken | December 30, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

  2. Yvonne Forrester | December 30, 2020 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    2

  3. amanda stewart | December 30, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    dat a big lie higher class get better treatment an de poor no get none from me born mi granny always sey no trust the jamaican government an mi a die HATING the jamaican government

  4. jessiey31 wayne | December 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Very good

  5. Tate David | December 30, 2020 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    It double standards . ITS WRONG SHAME ON YOU GUYS

  6. PonDiEndz | December 30, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    The double standard is very clear though.

  7. Nicole Gordon | December 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    Lies

  8. BANTU'SISTA | December 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    STOP TELL LIES MR DESMOND YOU ARE A ADDRESSING THE PEOPLE OF JAMAICA WE ARE NOT ALL BLIND ALL THE TIME LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES LIES OUR HEAVENLY FATHER SPEAK ABOUT HIS POOR PEOPLE JUDGEMENT IS COMING 🔥🔥🔥

  9. simple rebel | December 30, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Desmond a liar

  10. simple rebel | December 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Too damn lie

  11. Kirk Henry | December 30, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Makes no sense to challenge u cause happening in the country u cant stop so u coming on tv chatting crap.

  12. Journey With Keleene | December 30, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Man stop chat 💩

  13. vgnvz | December 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Boat parties should be stopped same way. Rules apply to all or rules no good. Enforce for all or rules no good

  14. Tyrone Williams | December 30, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Lie

