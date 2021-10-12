Gov’t Encouraging Looting & Cronyism – PNP | TVJ Midday News – Oct 12 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
21 comments
Even Ray Charles can see that it’s pure criminals running the island.
I hope the Education minister sees this. What she needs to do at the primary school’s put the school’s on shifts make the smaller children come in the morning so that they could have enough space. The bigger ones in the evening
They can not curve the crimes,
poverty and joblessness but they stand in the house of Parliament and talk a lot of rubbish and lies
Long time Anju a teef…..although unuh nuh good neither!!!
Anju is the head of the criminals….
Unuh nuh want Jamaicans picni fi reach nuh weh in life…!!
UIC all the way. Change change change the peoples need Better and deserve it. tired of the two corruption
CANT HAVE RATS PROTECTING CHEESE
To get back to normal? There will be no normal Mr pm. Only the blood of Jesus can help us. Get covered under the blood.
PNP must not let up on uncovering and publicizing the wanton corruption of this JLP Administration.
The JLP has left the country in a lurch due to its incompetency. When are children supposed to return to school? The Education Minister does not know.
Shame and disgrace on both parties
JLP/PNP non of you are better.
All a yuh do the same thing.. when ever yuh in goverment.
Exactly so none of them are better they all the same
All these politicians leave the door open so corruption can continue…every government organization need to show up in front the senate every month to give account for every action taken with the public funds…..the Integrity commission can’t show up telling us what corrupted person did years ago all these government entity should be audited every month
Use the data from the health ministry to determine where the positivity rates are and reopen where there are no to low cases.
Just as the young man can have 12 students in an old building teaching and they comply with mask wearing why can’t that happen in regular classrooms? Obviously there is little or no covid in those areas where those children are. Once children can walk to school and no covid let those schools reopen.
God where is you in these time corruption these politicians need something done to them thief thief
How can we have two education ministers? Mr.Reid is getting paid and he was relieved from his duties?
Holiness and him family fi tek the whole batch each times it comes