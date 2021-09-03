Gov’t & IGL in Tit for Tat | Another Medical Staff Dies of Covid | TVJ Midday – Sept. 2 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
58 comments
What about the people, who don’t have money to shopping.
Don’t think for a minute that these people care about us if we live or die they don’t care, the only reason why they are putting so much energy into this jab thing is because it’s not good for us
Our government is pleasing his master to make sure everyone take the mark
They dont care!!! Not once have they considered those people
The only true labourite I know is Audley Shaw if he say something which is not true he say sorry.But these 2 big neck Holiness and Tifton never say they are sorry to nothing they say or do.Tufton worst he is a hype man.
If you don’t die from covid, u will slowly die fe hungry.
What is rong with you people in Jamaica Andrew Holiness to make sure he take care of the old people them other wise let those people drop dead for nothing you do they are great ful all when you take out your heart and give them they still have bad to say these people know that basket to carry water come on PNP you want the man to make blood out of stone pat a cursed Keele you want all you people are the wicked ones get up off your rump go find some things to do go read your bible an there what it says about the comeing of the lord this thing is all over the world my God man you can’t keep a good man down every body is saying they get massage for Andrew what about them self the people who are digging pit for Andrew thy digging one for your self because you are the one that is going to fall in it for God don’t like ugly what goes around comes around
@Ethlyn Smikle Your comment is too partisan, with the benefits of living in a foreign country and sharing space with people from different cultures countries and ethnicity you just can’t let go of the tribal politics of Jamaica.
What a shame.
@Ethlyn Smikle … Ur stupid comment is too political for me. As is, corona is not partial neither is it bias. All I’m saying is in the planning remember the most vulnerable among us.
And stress
Yes
Wow
so the entertainer is to blame now, truth will reveal
Remember when green shoes had the biggest covid catching election parties? Jamaica was good until, green shoes kick off the party and showed the world how to party with his dub plate
. Lol
What about the people who not working on can’t pay them bill.
They dont care!! Not once did they considered those people. Smh.
Andrew mek up him mind! He rather sacrifice the citizens than allocating any funds to help the people while he shuts down the country! Smh…
@jessiey31 wayne And what’s funny!
Jj
true
@STAR * it is funny yes.
@jessiey31 wayne and I asked, what is? Can u be specific?
How can u prevent people from overcrowding grocery stores after they have been locked dwn for 3 days, stupid Government officials.
@vgnvz imagine one small store, fi a whole community, lining up that’s a whole day with people still a come a the store, that would be like a never ending week and people ago get frustrated and hungry, standing up whole day there will be elders people with babies and some people can’t manage that and the store might run out of goods,and we only got like 3 day of the lock down
@Simon John you are on point, I hope more people go read the Rockefeller report and educate themselves about this plandemic, I first read it when I heard the President of Tanzania spoke about it and everything that is playing out now is written in that plan, if only more people take a little time to research they will know what we are up against.
@Simon John speak truth, exactly how it was written in the Rockefeller plan and most persons will not take the time to research and know the truth, we need to unite against this evil plan or we are going to die like ants, stop lining up and offering yourselves like lambs to be slaughtered.
Let’s share the truth while we can, don’t you see whenever one tells the truth about the vaccine on Facebook you are blocked, what are they hiding? Wake up my people, this is much more than what you see.
@Andrew Blake on point, totally agree with you, if only more of us would take a little time to research then we would know the truth and defend our rights to live our lives as humans and don’t let others determine span or use us as lab rats.
@876 Plug I do know. It is Awful situation for most trying to prepare.
I see the crowds and I cannot go in. Husband.doubles mask and trys to be safe.
Too many people need to shop on too few days.
Please prepare as best as humanily possible.
These lock downs are going to be extended past the next weekends. Dry goods keep if you are able.
This is crisis here we must do better with all mandates and stay home as much as we can. Cuts exposure time.
Unfortunately there will be many more to follow.
To the management of TvJ please add the dates of your broadcasts, this will make it easier for us viewers to find the videos that we wish to view.
Thank you very much!
I don’t think they are reading our comments all because I made the same suggestion and still no change.
All of the broadcasts have the date at the end of the title….
@A A I would like to hear the date before they start the news like what is done before there’s a JIS broadcast.
Simple look for the min, hrs or days (edited) and you will see
@Apple Jean Read the Rockefeller plan and tell your friends and family to do likewise, that’s the only way we are going to get out of this mess, the more people knows the truth the more we can unite against this wicked plan, let them read for themselves .
On September 2nd/ 2021 I was watching the mid-day News and I saw a female hospital worker sanitizing a wheelchair, and I observed that she was not wearing a pair of gloves, and gloves are a necessary part of the P.P.E. that should be worn by all essential workers, in order to keep them safe. So please Mr. Minister of health make the necessary arrangements to get these vital workers all they need to do their jobs safely . Thank you very much Sir. !
And nuh everybody can ketch covid not muchless spread it…maybe fi har immune system strong or she wash har hand after…better that sanitizing or gloves
@Linette Jenkinsmost of those medical professionals do not practice universal precautions when attending to patients, they are so unprofessional and if you politely ask them to put on or change a gloves the after attending to a patient they have no problem to being rude to you.
Nuff a dem a eedyat.. even the TOP OFFICIALS wear the mask IMPROPERLY .. barely a cover dem nose…
weh dem think dem breathe out of ?
KMT….
@Patricia Burgess
Its a jamaican thing, I experienced this in all services business where Jamaicans operates, if you ask them to practice proper hygiene they will go on the attack.
Where are we now after a Year n half now after all measures that being use
This why i hardly watch the news it only bring news that corporate with there agenda…..
Well said
Media have to work with them or else…..
A new covid strain help us Lord. The doctors and nurses are having a hard time dealing with this virus.
These politician dum as a bat they’re implimenting rule and don’t have plans this not the Jamaica
I know, it’s very sad
People can’t stay home without jobs or money to pay their bills.while promotional ads about vaccines please provide people with cash grants to support themselves and their families!!
@Apple Jean Exactly!! They are a wicked set of vampires
I believe this man hate poor people
@Venice Chambers yes!!
They will make you hungry and desperate that the only salvation you will see is the jab
@Apple Jean Google the Rockefeller plan all the facts about this plandemic is written there and check his association with Margaret Sanger, she is pure evil.
It’s your Fault you give permission for dream weekend, don’t try to blame the people.
THIS IS WHAT ANJU WANTS BECAUSE JAMAICA HAVE THE LOWEST VACCINATED RATE IN THE ENGLISH CARIBBEAN
Yea the 2nd lowest
Come on Mr. PM, you are the PM! The Buck stops with you! Never mind that people clamored for the economy to be opened, you bear the responsibility for its outcome. You would have gotten the praise if the outcome was positive so accept the criticism for this current disaster. You reflexively try to blame the Opposition for your disastrous actions. Take responsibility!
The good thing is if someone believes in the vaccine and trust it will work, then with Faith it will work. Vaccine should not be forced. It should not be taken because of fear. Whatever a person’s choice may be, it must be respected. Again vaccine may work for some but not for all. It’s good to see the health minister in the communities and also the PM promoting their top priority. It would be good to see them also touring the bad roads and finding solutions to fix and maintaining them. Bad roads taking lives. Yes even to tour the communities with high rates of social problems including violent crimes and embrace peace and love also encouraging better family lives and listening to the cries of the hopeless, then this too would help citizens to know that they’re loved and care for and it’s not all about power and money but sincere love. Then they would be getting better support and trust from the people. People are not puppets and they know what’s sincere love and help
This is coming from one of their own. Every knee shall bow and every tongue confesses. Three things cannot be long hidden. Sun the moon and the truth.