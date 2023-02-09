Gov’t Rejects PNP Amendments to the Road Traffic Act | TVJ News

Recent Post
20 comments
These guys don’t serve a purpose ….only oppose cause of opposition purpose nothing else ….
What you want them to do? Hold a gun to the Prime Minister’s head and hope that he changes his mind? You all don’t make no sense. Damned if they do. Damned if they don’t. You all voted for the almshouse and/or complacent with it.
@Preston Matthews From it’s not their idea them oppose it …even if its for the betterment of the country ..them oppose it ..public out cry law change and it’s an issue….person who vote have a say…that’s why I can say what I want cause I voted…if you didn’t vote makes no sense you come on here.
@BEECHBOI how does one voting or not voting have to do with the opposition asking questions about the government’s inept leadership? Unless you’re alluding to the discourse that the opposition would be a better government then maybe your assertions might hold some water but other than that it’s baseless
Andrew holness a gwan with foolishness
So true him fi move up
The opposition PNP It’s not about law & order they are about Scoring political points with an Unrule society
Well you don’t think all he’s wants to do is win if him win on start foolishness vote him out to
stop talk like.jlp.talk.like.a true.jamaican
I’m a more Jamaican than you I want to see a better Law abiding society and Politician that support Law & order And stop catering to the Unruliness
@hugh jah unless your birth certificate says born in the 14 parishes I don’t see how😂😂
Majority of Jamaicans can read but they are so illerate, Mr Golding is simply saying he wants what’s best for the taxi operator and the people traveling with children, the responsibility is on the taxi operator, but it’s the children who are going to suffer.
Because the taxi operator is not going to risk is license being demerit and keep getting tickets, so children are going to be left on the street, and you fools care about politics so much, and forget about your fellow human,shame on you.
MARK GOLDING NEEDS TO WAKE UP. HIM ALWAYS LATE BAD
To oppose or to scare political points? It seems as if they are giving the taxi drivers, more power to do as they please to the traveling public.
The government do well,painpee have nothing to do about this country they are the worst thing in Jamaica.
Me nah cuz pnp fi nothing jamaica give full power of the house to jlp so any foolishness a keep a jlp to blame kmt
Put all politics aside! I agree with Mr. Mark Golding! All tickets and demerit points already issued with regards to the child’s seat act on taxi operators should be dismissed! However, moving forward, in the case where a parent travels alone with a small child in a private (chartered) taxi, I believe that the car seat should be used.
Looking vote badd
Andrew n his team need fi go now everywhere mi guh ppl a Bawl😭Struggle Real 🙆♂️
I think the government is in cahoots with the baby seat manufacturers, I smell kickback