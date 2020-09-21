Gov’t to Appeal Supreme Court SOE Decision – September 21 2020

Gov't to Appeal Supreme Court SOE Decision - September 21 2020

September 21, 2020

 

31 Comments on "Gov’t to Appeal Supreme Court SOE Decision – September 21 2020"

  1. Trace The Truth 4.0 | September 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    The Supreme Court has decided, the Jamaican AG is an emotional fool.

  2. Thyann Zero | September 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    If them a bad man sand them over the hill

  3. Ricky Tan | September 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    Government running the country like it’s a communist country

  4. Winston Johnson | September 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Y’ll fighting for these guys to be free, and as soon as they free they go back to their criminal behavior.

  5. Lorella Gayle | September 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    How do they arrive at those figures in income losses for students who lose 6 months of preschool? Does that make sense?

  6. everdon wilson | September 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    It is easy for the government to go waste taxpayers money to appeal this case.
    The government needs to deal with the root causes of crime in Jamaica, they need to get rid of all these garrisons, that is providing Jamaica with an endless supply of gunmen.

  7. Normaline Thompson | September 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    CDC unnu to lie the virus is not spreading through the air…..you people need to stop these lies

  8. Kimberly Sarju | September 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    Where is justice if we first create criminals and then punish them

  9. Nordia Wright | September 21, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    To detaind people without early court thats not right all of us are uman concelin can help some time

  10. Mr. G | September 21, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    When we are going hear about 26ft apart from each other? 6ft not working anymore

  11. Vanisa Campbell | September 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    From Andrew holiness get wat him did want ,him nuh business bout nothing bredda!

    • Mathew Owens | September 21, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      Shut up that not his job… people r their to do it he have minister and other people in the government to deal with issue. When it is way over board that when PM holiness intervene. Shut up.

  12. owen ferguson | September 21, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Unrelated. Lady ran out of her burning house
    Leaving her sleeping young child she told the children to run .said she couldn’t even going to get her purse she remembered
    That.. but not her very young child which her other young child brings out instead of running out like she did now she’s asking for
    Money with her phone number. She doesn’t deserve it .the first thing she should have said is whers the baby before running out
    She just care about her purse

  13. Shamila Johnson | September 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    The blood of jesus is again dr. Bailey jamaica covid patients will get better and jamaica will not have so much death speak life and it shall be done In the name of jesus

  14. Egla Fletcher | September 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    The Attorney General seems. as if she does not know what she is doing she needs to know more about Constitutional Laws.

  15. Shamila Johnson | September 21, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    When airport going to lock. We need if start pray and think positive and not negative.

    • Mathew Owens | September 21, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      Why u dnt tell people to obey the law. Keep away from crowd no party and function and where ur mask. Blame the people they are the problem. If the airport lock down. Robbery and people going be up. Economy is going to go way down so stop it

  16. Shamila Johnson | September 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    They shall recover in the NAME OF Jesus

  17. Shamila Johnson | September 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Seek god first and every thing shall be added on to you

  18. Egla Fletcher | September 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    We need anewAttorney. General

  19. Hillary Newman | September 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Look Barbados is severing all ties…. it’s about time we do the same thing!

  20. Delano Oliver | September 21, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    How many more mistakes will this AG make. She is an embarrassment to the office. Too many poor decision from her.

