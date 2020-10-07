Gov’t to Spend Almost $16 Billion More – October 7 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Trusted News
Lame news
Big Nose Holness is a corrupt guy!!
But you all still vote J L.P
You are making it sound like Jamaica has ever been presented with a good or bad choice at the polls.
Both parties are corrupt.
Look carefully on your screen who is there one and only corrupt Phillip Paulwell.
@AND YOU KNOW THAT Meaning!!
The US has never fully backed the JLP never if so where are those investment in Jamaica.
I appreciate the government’s effort to assist the unemployed .They need it
They caused it.
As you know, the destruction of the economy was absolutely UNnecessary.
And since the WORLD economy is in a tailspin, what would you suggest to keep our depentent economy Buoyant at this time????
Never heard of eight and seven year old children comitting suicide, what forensic examination been carried out on these children? Speaking of the bridge that has been broken for over six months now and no sign of it being repaired, did the voters in that area voted for the representative now in parliament, or has the parliamentarin for that area lost his her seat. You vote for someone who has the interest of the community in mind, not someone who kept on making promises and never fufiling them.
All them money the government thief could do good now for the schools
How on earth this brilliant former wall street money man finds himself in this hostile environment?
He is going end up same way like all the other young finance ministers of the past.
It doesn’t matter who is in Power. All of them is the same, some of you are behaving like the people them in America. They vote for trump knowing that him no good.
You live a u.s stop talking about trump trump is the best president uno love too much free things go work 🤷🏽♂️that all trump is about get is people back to work force black people to go work and not to be scrufs
18000 and a Vermont business keep their employee What about the pore a class who does not have a job
That sad that children have killed themselves.let the kids come out and go to school
No
Let me hope NIS pensioners are included in these benefits we are in the poverty line Mr Minister of Finance shape up we were nation builders
Why citizen that paying Taxes can’t get any benefit from the set cash after paying taxes for years and we are unemployed without pay for six months , and with this unstable economy how can we survive , and the little redundancy money is been tax is this prosperity’s
Citizens if you never know this is one of the ways the government steals money ,they raise the budget to steal more n more and more
real thing man
Real thing
How comes we no see wah the money is going
National works agency is very sloppy I do not know when people going to wake up and realize them are a waste of taxpayer precious time EG Hunter Shaw should immediately fire if it was me I would fire them within the next second
Like I said Hunter and Shaw should be fire
That man you call his name he should be fired taxpayer money is not his money
How is the Government is going to lower the CURVE OF THE COVID -19 when the Health Minister DOES NOT provide any OUTLET for the CITIZENS to go and do the COVID TEST. Mr TUFTON,WHERE SHOULD THE CITIZENS OF JAMAICA GO TO GET THEIR COVID TEST? SHAMEFUL.
Well said 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾thief them a thief money
Incompetence, where were the engineers, and architectural planning before such a massive road development ? Come on guys ,get with the program. Be proactive, and not reactive, next time work with a consulting engineer, and also obtain warranty from the road builders.then you’ll get proficiency.
What happens to St Thomas highway
What about self employed and unemployed. Or the ppl that hustle everyday no help for us only a selected few help for one help for all