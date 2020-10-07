Gov’t to Spend Almost $16 Billion More – October 7 2020

Gov't to Spend Almost $16 Billion More - October 7 2020

October 7, 2020

 

33 Comments on "Gov’t to Spend Almost $16 Billion More – October 7 2020"

  1. WN MCK | October 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    Lame news

  2. Parris Small | October 7, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Big Nose Holness is a corrupt guy!!

  3. Parris Small | October 7, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    But you all still vote J L.P

    • everdon wilson | October 7, 2020 at 4:33 PM | Reply

      You are making it sound like Jamaica has ever been presented with a good or bad choice at the polls.
      Both parties are corrupt.
      Look carefully on your screen who is there one and only corrupt Phillip Paulwell.

    • everdon wilson | October 7, 2020 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      @AND YOU KNOW THAT Meaning!!
      The US has never fully backed the JLP never if so where are those investment in Jamaica.

  4. Lois Bryce | October 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    I appreciate the government’s effort to assist the unemployed .They need it

    • AND YOU KNOW THAT | October 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      They caused it.
      As you know, the destruction of the economy was absolutely UNnecessary.

    • Deloria Anderson | October 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      And since the WORLD economy is in a tailspin, what would you suggest to keep our depentent economy Buoyant at this time????

    • Gloria Robinson | October 7, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      Never heard of eight and seven year old children comitting suicide, what forensic examination been carried out on these children? Speaking of the bridge that has been broken for over six months now and no sign of it being repaired, did the voters in that area voted for the representative now in parliament, or has the parliamentarin for that area lost his her seat. You vote for someone who has the interest of the community in mind, not someone who kept on making promises and never fufiling them.

    • Ricky Tan | October 7, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      All them money the government thief could do good now for the schools

  5. everdon wilson | October 7, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    How on earth this brilliant former wall street money man finds himself in this hostile environment?
    He is going end up same way like all the other young finance ministers of the past.

  6. Gregory Burrowes | October 7, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    It doesn’t matter who is in Power. All of them is the same, some of you are behaving like the people them in America. They vote for trump knowing that him no good.

    • Ricky Tan | October 7, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      You live a u.s stop talking about trump trump is the best president uno love too much free things go work 🤷🏽‍♂️that all trump is about get is people back to work force black people to go work and not to be scrufs

  7. Eric Watson | October 7, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    18000 and a Vermont business keep their employee What about the pore a class who does not have a job

  8. Karen Shepherd | October 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    That sad that children have killed themselves.let the kids come out and go to school

  9. Egla Fletcher | October 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    Let me hope NIS pensioners are included in these benefits we are in the poverty line Mr Minister of Finance shape up we were nation builders

  10. Hoover Blair | October 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

    Why citizen that paying Taxes can’t get any benefit from the set cash after paying taxes for years and we are unemployed without pay for six months , and with this unstable economy how can we survive , and the little redundancy money is been tax is this prosperity’s

  11. Kevin Wilson | October 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    Citizens if you never know this is one of the ways the government steals money ,they raise the budget to steal more n more and more

  12. Kevin Wilson | October 7, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    How comes we no see wah the money is going

  13. Dennis Jones | October 7, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    National works agency is very sloppy I do not know when people going to wake up and realize them are a waste of taxpayer precious time EG Hunter Shaw should immediately fire if it was me I would fire them within the next second

  14. Dennis Jones | October 7, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Like I said Hunter and Shaw should be fire

  15. Dennis Jones | October 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    That man you call his name he should be fired taxpayer money is not his money

  16. Winsome Rattigan | October 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    How is the Government is going to lower the CURVE OF THE COVID -19 when the Health Minister DOES NOT provide any OUTLET for the CITIZENS to go and do the COVID TEST. Mr TUFTON,WHERE SHOULD THE CITIZENS OF JAMAICA GO TO GET THEIR COVID TEST? SHAMEFUL.

  17. Bread Fruit | October 7, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Incompetence, where were the engineers, and architectural planning before such a massive road development ? Come on guys ,get with the program. Be proactive, and not reactive, next time work with a consulting engineer, and also obtain warranty from the road builders.then you’ll get proficiency.

  18. Lurline Coke | October 7, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    What happens to St Thomas highway

  19. Kimeshia Pitter | October 7, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    What about self employed and unemployed. Or the ppl that hustle everyday no help for us only a selected few help for one help for all

