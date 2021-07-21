Gov't Warns Against Misuse of Covid-19 Antigen Test in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News - July 21 2021 1

Gov’t Warns Against Misuse of Covid-19 Antigen Test in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – July 21 2021

33 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

33 comments

    2. These tests are not accurate. The creator of them said so. He was conveniently killed before the plandemic after falling out with Dr Fauci. The same as the 5 presidents after they refused to give their citizens the jab.

      Reply

  3. My concern is that it seems like this government is obsessed with covid 19 people a dead lef right and center and all dem care about is covid 19 that’s rather strange

    Reply

    3. The Government need to set up center where persons can take the test for free, especially when you are travelling. This will prevent persons from charging such hi cost. Since they will have little or no client. This $9000 and $10000 from these extortion doctors and labs

      Reply

  5. Please make the PCR more affordable, otherwise people would go for the cheaper version. SIMPLE!

    Reply

  6. The information commissioner salary is so damn tiny. Come on, Government of Jamaica!!! No one is going to apply and do an adequate job with that bit of amount.

    Reply

  8. This is the same as Track & Trace in the UK..anyone with a Confirmed Covid test are asked who they’ve been in contact with. In the UK people do their own Covid tests themselves if they HAVE symptoms & send them off, No nurse or Drs needs to do the test.. School children do the Lateral Flow test twice weekly, adults can also use the test if they have NO symptons, the results take 30minutes for a result. Seems Drs want paying to do theses tests..Why are Jamaican people having to pay for tests? It’s a Pandemic..testing should be Free

    Reply

    1. Correct. I am beginning to think that this damn covid is like an April fool prank. Flu can be treated with regular medicine yet this cover covid treatment is so elaborate and excitable. Who is going to stand up like a man and tell the population the world over the real truth. They better do it soon before the maker shut them up permanently. This thing have no end mutant mutating into what .

      Reply

    4. This thing kills people yes but it can be treated. Every thing under this sun can be treated, a virus with a crown giving so much trouble. Fed up with all this malarkey, all the warning God is giving the wool pullers over peoples eyes and they are not taking not one bit of notice hope he takes them out soon with a stroke of lightening. Dont come for me with a straight jacket cause I am very sane, just p @@@@d off with all this carrying on.

      Reply

    5. @Perfeccionista Wow, no not seen that report. Iv’e had the double vaccine, hoping I could travel abroad, yet am still required to do a Covid test in/out when travelling also during our stay. So i could still catch Covid from someone within the country i visit on my holiday and have to Isolate. Not worth the risk

      Reply

  14. Hold those who are doing these tests responsible!
    Different types of criminals! Professionals!!!!

    Reply

  15. If you guys watch Hugo Talks on YT your answers will be answered. Just look at what’s happening in France right now.

    Reply

  17. The amount of money the government is paying themselves is far too much considering Jamaica is a third world country where millions of people are going hungry and living in squalor. This is disgusting and inhumane

    Reply

  18. How are these test illegally imported? They are all in boxes? You know Jamaica Customs love boxes . No way those large shipments can be overlooked. I just sent an fedex envelope to Jamaica, and customs held it for inspection. I call BS. People should be getting free testing…period. why are a certain few still always benefiting?

    Reply

  19. “ᴵ’ᵐ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᶦⁿᵍ ᵗᵒ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸᵒⁿᵉ ʷʰᵒ ˡᶦᵏᵉˢ ᵃⁿᵈ ˢᵘᵇˢᶜʳᶦᵇᵉˢ ᵗᵒ ᵐᵉ !!!!”…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.