: President Obama's Former top DOJ official Neal Katyal argues if the whistleblower complaint involves Trump withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigating Biden it is "the ultimate impeachable act." Katyal warning about a possible “blackmail” threat Trump opened himself up to because this is “as serious as it gets.” Aired on 09/23/19.
'Grave Offense': Obama Lawyer On Trump's 'Ultimate Impeachable Act'
To quote Nike, just do it! Impeach the Orange
The Annoying Orange😀
@Robert – nothing is going to happen!!
Impeach, Arrest, Charge, Convict, Sentence and Publicly Hang Trump, Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and their Sycophants……
exactly, ty for an excellent and well thought out video mr melber and mr katyal!
mary jones : Cue the Fake Believers in Trump. St Petersburg cancelled everybody’s leave, and the Trump Trolls are all grumpy 😁
Let’s call it what it is “Orange Treason” and it’s centered on the White House.🤔Hmmm
Dittzx then what do you call the russia collusion hoax where they got caught lying to Avery body in America why is the democrats cnn and msn traying so hard to protect joe Biden and is son win they no they where involved in criminal activity in Ukraine ask your self why because it will lead to obama Hillarys involvement allso you see turmp and is team allrady no about this thay are ready fot it joe Biden and is son where involved are going to prison turmp 2020baby
@Idylchatter that was the stupidest comment i have ever seen
Let super troll tell you all about treason in 2010 obama Hillary Muller sold military grade uranium to Russia do you no what russia is going to use the military grade uranium for to arme thermal nuclear weapons and you ignorant donkeys think turmp did something worng tipe in uranium one scandal and see what real treason looks like you fools turmp win are you going to lock up these traders up for treason against AMERICA
@Idylchatter fusion GPS is a opo research company. Was Steele hired to work with RUSSIA at the direction of Reps? No. What is the timeline ? Gotcha!
PLEASE tell me how this isn’t worse than Watergate. I dare you to rationalize ANY course other than immediate impeachment.
@TheGuerillapatriot i’ve studied nixon a lot. and you don’t know the details either so we are both guessing.
@quest 77051 correct me: Did Nixon order the break in to the DNC headquarters?
@TheGuerillapatriot yes. and it’s on tape.
@quest 77051 no he didn’t. You’re a liar, wow, and you “read” about Nixon. Wow.
@quest 77051 uh, no it’s not on the tape. Nixon did not order the break in. His men decided to do the break in and Nixon talked about a cover up. No cover up was executed. How do I know? Because that’s what drove him from office and this is on the tape.
If Nancy Pelosi still refuses to impeach Donald after this……. *can we impeach Nancy Pelosi?*
You are the ppl this govt works for you….or in this case doesn’t…..however you must stand together and when your voices are heard kick every last one of them to the curb……including Nancy Pelosi…she talks big but is cowardly as the rest…..
We should pray for a miracle that a flying corncob is launched into the Orange Donorrhea pie hole, and becomes permanently jammed. 🤪😜
>>Call the waaaambulance. They might have a TDS pill for you.<< Humans are 100 % immune. And that is good news, because that means that the vast majority of Americans are immune to TDS.
TDS (Trumpanzee Derangement Syndrome) will cause intense butthurt, ridiculously foul language, insane delusions and debilitating sophophobia.
The Encyclopedia of Contagious Animal Deceases:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIdz6BEFC0M
Trump is living in a world where $hℹt is gold.
At Last he has done something out in the open makes you wonder what he has done at the private meetings he has had America for Sale
Exactly.. what dark deals has he made with all his ‘non-corrupt’ friends: Dim Jong Un, Lyin Putin, Dirty Duterte, etc.
Makes you wonder if he might have a lot of dirt on certain political people on both sides of the fence
When are we the people going to make a stand against this lawless regime?
So glad morning Joe was talking this was treason.hope that goes through faster than impeachment. On the other hand hears hoping a bolt of lightening gets him on golf course…
Maybe he wanted to buy Ukraine or build a golf course over there?
This is how the “Occupant at the Whitehouse” actually does business.
He’s running America like a dirty business that he owns.
Teflon Don. Nothing is going to happen to him. Congress is too weak. Congress should really do its part. Let’s hope the eventually will.
Trump actively supports Russia again by holding up aid to Ukraine .
And you help China
No one gets more upset than a narcissist being accused of something they definitely did!
Impeach Trump the traitor!
*Trump is Disgusting only thing more disgusting than Trump is people who defend him*
@David Hollenshead Hang on a minute about the hanging bit…..my idea will produce the same result. We’ve alienated (We? Actually President Orangutan Scat.) former allies, so we need to show that we’re going to try to make up. Bastille Day 2020, we should use Dr. Guillotine’s eponymous invention, rather than the hangman’s noose.
Joke on July 15, 2020: Did you hear that Trump’s decapitated head did NOT have a thought immediately after it was removed from his body? I mean it wasn’t going to start having thoughts then, was it?
“Imprison & Impeach” Trump already.
He has and still does deserve it.
Impeach, Arrest, Charge, Convict, Sentence and Publicly Hang Trump, Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and their Sycophants……
the congress is a toothless bulldog and trump knows this
Please Democrats, do the right thing, impeach him.
Is it just me or is it obvious that Russia has dirt on Trump and is blackmailing him?
I would have never thought it would be This difficult to impeach a President who is obviously so unfit for the office.
Me either. A Democrat president who merely has an affair with a young woman and lied about it was shoved into impeachment easily. This should NOT be so difficult.
This republican senate will not impeach, no matter what he does. So don’t blame nancy, the republican senate is shielding him from impeachment. After the next election the senate is look different.
The problem is not the democrats and speaker Pelosi, she knows the deal “Moscow” Mitch and his cronies in the senate wouldn’t even consider a vote on impeachment because it weakens thier ability to continue to benefit financialy from all the crooked deals they will pass in the senate. If you haven’t noticed Yertle won’t even bring up something that was passed in the house for a vote because little donnie won’t sign it.
If the billionaire donors wanted the Rump Impeached, he would be.