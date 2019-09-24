‘Grave Offense’: Obama Lawyer On Trump’s ‘Ultimate Impeachable Act’

September 24, 2019

 

: President Obama's Former top DOJ official Neal Katyal argues if the whistleblower complaint involves Trump withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigating Biden it is "the ultimate impeachable act." Katyal warning about a possible “blackmail” threat Trump opened himself up to because this is “as serious as it gets.” Aired on 09/23/19.
  1. Robert Prescott | September 23, 2019 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    To quote Nike, just do it! Impeach the Orange

  2. mary jones | September 23, 2019 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    exactly, ty for an excellent and well thought out video mr melber and mr katyal!

    • Ash Roskell | September 24, 2019 at 8:07 AM | Reply

      mary jones : Cue the Fake Believers in Trump. St Petersburg cancelled everybody’s leave, and the Trump Trolls are all grumpy 😁

  3. Dittzx | September 23, 2019 at 11:15 PM | Reply

    Let’s call it what it is “Orange Treason” and it’s centered on the White House.🤔Hmmm

    • Darrin Myers | September 24, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      Dittzx then what do you call the russia collusion hoax where they got caught lying to Avery body in America why is the democrats cnn and msn traying so hard to protect joe Biden and is son win they no they where involved in criminal activity in Ukraine ask your self why because it will lead to obama Hillarys involvement allso you see turmp and is team allrady no about this thay are ready fot it joe Biden and is son where involved are going to prison turmp 2020baby

    • Darrin Myers | September 24, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @Idylchatter that was the stupidest comment i have ever seen

    • Darrin Myers | September 24, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      Let super troll tell you all about treason in 2010 obama Hillary Muller sold military grade uranium to Russia do you no what russia is going to use the military grade uranium for to arme thermal nuclear weapons and you ignorant donkeys think turmp did something worng tipe in uranium one scandal and see what real treason looks like you fools turmp win are you going to lock up these traders up for treason against AMERICA

    • TheGuerillapatriot | September 24, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @Idylchatter fusion GPS is a opo research company. Was Steele hired to work with RUSSIA at the direction of Reps? No. What is the timeline ? Gotcha!

  4. KaiserSchnitzel | September 23, 2019 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    PLEASE tell me how this isn’t worse than Watergate. I dare you to rationalize ANY course other than immediate impeachment.

    • quest 77051 | September 24, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

      @TheGuerillapatriot i’ve studied nixon a lot. and you don’t know the details either so we are both guessing.

    • TheGuerillapatriot | September 24, 2019 at 1:59 AM | Reply

      @quest 77051 correct me: Did Nixon order the break in to the DNC headquarters?

    • quest 77051 | September 24, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

      @TheGuerillapatriot yes. and it’s on tape.

    • TheGuerillapatriot | September 24, 2019 at 2:40 AM | Reply

      @quest 77051 no he didn’t. You’re a liar, wow, and you “read” about Nixon. Wow.

    • TheGuerillapatriot | September 24, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

      @quest 77051 uh, no it’s not on the tape. Nixon did not order the break in. His men decided to do the break in and Nixon talked about a cover up. No cover up was executed. How do I know? Because that’s what drove him from office and this is on the tape.

  5. Unicorn On The Cob | September 23, 2019 at 11:17 PM | Reply

    If Nancy Pelosi still refuses to impeach Donald after this……. *can we impeach Nancy Pelosi?*

    • Steven | September 24, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

      You are the ppl this govt works for you….or in this case doesn’t…..however you must stand together and when your voices are heard kick every last one of them to the curb……including Nancy Pelosi…she talks big but is cowardly as the rest…..

  6. Dittzx | September 23, 2019 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    We should pray for a miracle that a flying corncob is launched into the Orange Donorrhea pie hole, and becomes permanently jammed. 🤪😜

  7. Ilia Smirnoff | September 23, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    Trump is living in a world where $hℹt is gold.

  8. Christopher Bland | September 23, 2019 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    At Last he has done something out in the open makes you wonder what he has done at the private meetings he has had America for Sale

  9. J Schultz | September 23, 2019 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    When are we the people going to make a stand against this lawless regime?

  10. Cheryl Carlson | September 23, 2019 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    So glad morning Joe was talking this was treason.hope that goes through faster than impeachment. On the other hand hears hoping a bolt of lightening gets him on golf course…

  11. A M | September 23, 2019 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    Maybe he wanted to buy Ukraine or build a golf course over there?

  12. Ez-8 | September 23, 2019 at 11:32 PM | Reply

    This is how the “Occupant at the Whitehouse” actually does business.
    He’s running America like a dirty business that he owns.

  13. Zorak0515 | September 23, 2019 at 11:35 PM | Reply

    Teflon Don. Nothing is going to happen to him. Congress is too weak. Congress should really do its part. Let’s hope the eventually will.

  14. Garry Cartwright | September 23, 2019 at 11:37 PM | Reply

    Trump actively supports Russia again by holding up aid to Ukraine .

  15. Suzy Q | September 23, 2019 at 11:56 PM | Reply

    No one gets more upset than a narcissist being accused of something they definitely did!
    Impeach Trump the traitor!

    • Mohsin Qamar | September 24, 2019 at 4:46 AM | Reply

      *Trump is Disgusting only thing more disgusting than Trump is people who defend him*

    • John Miller | September 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @David Hollenshead Hang on a minute about the hanging bit…..my idea will produce the same result. We’ve alienated (We? Actually President Orangutan Scat.) former allies, so we need to show that we’re going to try to make up. Bastille Day 2020, we should use Dr. Guillotine’s eponymous invention, rather than the hangman’s noose.

      Joke on July 15, 2020: Did you hear that Trump’s decapitated head did NOT have a thought immediately after it was removed from his body? I mean it wasn’t going to start having thoughts then, was it?

  16. Marc Emson | September 24, 2019 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    “Imprison & Impeach” Trump already.
    He has and still does deserve it.

    • David Hollenshead | September 24, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

      Impeach, Arrest, Charge, Convict, Sentence and Publicly Hang Trump, Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and their Sycophants……

  17. A Ali | September 24, 2019 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    the congress is a toothless bulldog and trump knows this

  18. kimchicracka | September 24, 2019 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    Please Democrats, do the right thing, impeach him.

  19. Mitch Besser | September 24, 2019 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    Is it just me or is it obvious that Russia has dirt on Trump and is blackmailing him?

  20. Brandon Christopher | September 24, 2019 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    I would have never thought it would be This difficult to impeach a President who is obviously so unfit for the office.

    • Sally F | September 24, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

      Me either. A Democrat president who merely has an affair with a young woman and lied about it was shoved into impeachment easily. This should NOT be so difficult.

    • norman altman | September 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      This republican senate will not impeach, no matter what he does. So don’t blame nancy, the republican senate is shielding him from impeachment. After the next election the senate is look different.

    • Vern Hoke | September 24, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      The problem is not the democrats and speaker Pelosi, she knows the deal “Moscow” Mitch and his cronies in the senate wouldn’t even consider a vote on impeachment because it weakens thier ability to continue to benefit financialy from all the crooked deals they will pass in the senate. If you haven’t noticed Yertle won’t even bring up something that was passed in the house for a vote because little donnie won’t sign it.

    • sunrize601 | September 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      If the billionaire donors wanted the Rump Impeached, he would be.

