: President Obama's Former top DOJ official Neal Katyal argues if the whistleblower complaint involves Trump withholding military aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigating Biden it is "the ultimate impeachable act." Katyal warning about a possible “blackmail” threat Trump opened himself up to because this is “as serious as it gets.” Aired on 09/23/19.

'Grave Offense': Obama Lawyer On Trump's 'Ultimate Impeachable Act'