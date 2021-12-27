Grief at the holidays: Ways to cope, support your grieving loved ones | USA TODAY

Here are some ways to cope and support your loved ones who are grieving around the holidays.
RELATED: Marine chooses to win at life after amputation | Militarykind
The holidays can be a busy, stressful time of year and grief is challenging. Prioritize activities based on what feels comfortable to your family. Know that it’s perfectly fine to change your plans and skip the holiday party.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Coping #Anxiety #Depression
13 comments
It’s never been a Same anymore again and I have lots of anxiety!
And it was sponsored by a liquor company?! Very Democratic!
Completely random. I saw no sponsored ads.
Ads are targeted at your own viewing history.
I don’t and never have drank alcohol
Remember God loves you!!♥️
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.
Please turn your life around and repent.🙏
the clock is ticking..
Binary options allows for trade in some major stocks,indexes , and commodities, as well as currency pairs.
I can’t believe it☺️, I just bought a House after I invested $5000 and I now make $31,500 every 21 days. It’s been a life changing experience🤗
also needed her info too I’ll write her thanks.
for long term Bitcoin, Ethereum, polkadot and cardano. Expert Jane is the best
Hello
Can I start with $5k
Count me in,I’m placing my trades with this Expert ASAP.