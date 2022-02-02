Groundhog Day: Phil sees shadow, six more weeks of winter expected | USA TODAY

Punxsutawney Phil made his annual Groundhogs Day prediction, seeing his shadow and forecasting six more weeks of winter.

Unfortunately, based on weather data, "there is no predictive skill for the groundhog during the most recent years of the analysis," according to a report last year by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

