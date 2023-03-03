Recent Post
- Growing alarm in Iran after report hundreds of schoolgirls were poisoned
45 comments
This is horrible my heart goes out to these young women ❤️🩹
Good Day , I love your newsletters .
What is a woman though?
@Morgan Stevens your mom
Thanks for reporting this. Very scary
@jason fuchs it’s gone. Look up what the word absolute means
@Tom Not sure why Vodka would help. But you enjoy
@Tom you can call me anytime you get confused. Just ask
Thanks for what? Lol
Pure wicked evil monsters around the world 🌎
Women fought in America for their rights and so should those women! Keep fighting 💪
@Bryan google
Yes! We fought for Kaitlyn Jenner 😂
@Bryan Why don’t you define woman? Bet you can’t
Iranian people are fighting back for their country, I wish them nothing but victory and support ✊
Talk only what support can you give ???
Terrible attack on girls who want an education.
This is disgusting.
The beings responsible for this cruelty and violence to these beautiful humans are one of the worst parts of this world.
@Lauri Jo Emerick Let them solve their own problems !!!
I tried to kill a lot in Army, seems someone let the Islam’s win though. Win some, lose some, I guess.
Islam
One creature recently walked in Poland
This is insane!
Oh jesus please help these people 🇺🇸
That’s an ignorant comment.
@Vale Visa at ease, liberal 🇺🇸
What !!!!!! hey Muslim country leh
Meu Deus! Que crueldade! Tudo pq mulheres resolveram estudar!
Nobody can fix this except the Iranian people. Stand against tyrants, throw off your chains.
Could this be the spark that ignite a REVOLUTION?? ✊
The spark has been lit for a while, this will only add more fuel to the fire and make it worse for the regime
maybe
no unfortunately. regime has the population in its grip, main reason for that is that the population is extremely divided with many gov supporters just waiting to throw their neighbour in prison for idiological reasons.
No.
This is extremely sickening and as a man it makes me feel nothing but shame.
Why? thought you guys don’t like death penalty so what should Iran gvt do punish criminals or rewards em like you do?
@Mr MalmirSay what🤨
That didn’t make any sense.
You don’t have to feel shame. You would never do this or would you?
Long live Islamic Republic
As a man I can say that the acts of othes men doesn’t reflect on all men. That’s ridiculous
Their objective was to keep them down, this will only make them stronger and angrier
This is terrible.I hope they find the person or people who caused this
Just heartbreaking.
it’s been 3 months already.. glad you picked up the news!
They will have peace with Jesus in their hearts. God help them.