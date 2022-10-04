Recent Post
“The Donald” is a joke.
Lock Him Up.
Won’t happen. Keep crying.
I don’t need her book to tell me he’s a lying con artist, I’ve known this for years.
I’m going to write a book about Maggie’s book on trump’s lies.
Oddly, some people still don’t realize this.
The guy breathes lies.
Unfortunately, he breaths oxygen, we must stop supplying it.
Trump have accountability in his acts !
Trump is not accountable by wrongs.
“It’s not a lie if you believe it.” – George Costanza
I’m really looking forward to an America without the name Donald Trump being mentioned anymore
CNN always talks about him tho 😆
@Vlad the Inhaler for good reason. Sadly he’s still the leader of both a cult, and a political Party!!
@Flynn Spunks Funny! Me too!
@David Foster The comedians are all over him, too…Which is no laughing matter!
“Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years.”
Washington Post, Jan 21
Ruh-ro, FACTS!!! 🐑 GO BRAAANDON!
But I can’t find a Democrat that can name one.
Well yeah, I believe he learnt how to lie from his childhood, he’s a very insecure person.
Really one of the biggest issues is his narcissism. I’ve had to deal with people with BPD and they can be very manipulative. And they do not shy away from telling the most implausible lies. Somehow they just assume people will believe everything they say. They also lie to themselves. Not every one is this bad but in Trump’s case it’s pretty severe. He probably fits the psychiatric definition of a sociopath. And then he has other issues _in addition_ to this.
That’s who he is. He doesn’t know how to tell the truth. He can’t help it. He’s a born rich, sheltered, insecure old man with so many fears and a need for attention and chaos and drama.
And here you are talking about him when he doesn’t even know you exist 😂he wins
I don’t think he’d have done all of _on purpose_ if he was afraid of everything everyone says he is.
Liar.
That is what he will be remembered for.
Sad , and funny because being laughed at is his biggest fear.
Way too early to laugh. He has more havoc to wreak in him still.
@Lawn Chair I’ve been laughing the whole time.
It’s the only thing that keeps me from crying! 😵💫
Just like he was laughed at during his UN speech.
And not loved
It’s hilarious how Trump says “I know nothing about that” and “no one understands this more than me” whenever it suits the situation.
In actuality, he knows so very little
Haberman “Trump is much more calculating than people realize”
Ok, I misjudged him, so he doesn’t just have one brain cell, he’s got two and each are racing around trying to outdo each other.
LYING KING DONTHECON 🤴
lock him up
I’m glad there are those who are smart enough to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election.
The man has been married three times and cheated on every wife. Yes there’s consequences he just doesn’t give a damn. His MO is the classic sociopathic narcissist. I’m not sure why people are so shocked by this as he has been this way and will continue to be this way till the day he no longer is recognized.
I don’t understand why that matters, he’s a man of means like him or not. These hoz be looking for a payday anyway
What about Willy Browns Ho Kamala? You know, the VP who can’t even buy a vote! 😂😂😂😂
A con artist I knew, once told me that the best lies are always
“sandwiched between two truths “
Donald trump seems to exemplify this concept.
Yes he exemplifies this concept except that every third sandwich slice is a half-truth.
@Martini And those are far between.
This is a beautiful reaction to Donnie trying to sue CNN lol
He’s doing everything he can to shut people up for calling him out on his bullshit. It’s pretty pathetic.
But he’s got the greatest memory in the history of memory!
Can I just say what everyone knows? DJT will go down in history as the biggest Con Man ever. No one else even comes in a close second.
He’s really not even good at it, he’s good at finding the right audience though.
Oh I don’t know David Duke , did he promote me?” He didn’t know Cassidy Hutchinson either. Hahahaha
Maggie: “You weren’t? Okey.” She sniffed out his lie right there!
Well, this man gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a guy that taught half of America how to hate the other half (limbaugh). My uncle was the nicest guy in the world, got along with everybody, until he began to listen to rush. He spent the last 20 years of his life hating everyone that didn’t think like him, shedding all his friends and family along the way. My aunt, his wife, thought his death a blessing, releasing him from his hatred.
@Jay DeSantis?
Glad you brought this up. I think Rush is responsible for the beginnings of trumpism. Every day, Rush tried to sow division and did his best to make “liberal” a dirty word.
@Jay hatred has to be addressed
I can see that Maggie Haberman has been lied to many times in her life, she is strong and she can see through them,
😭😭,our Trump , who art in heaven thy kingdom comes thy will be done on earth as heaven , in maga lord , we trust , amen