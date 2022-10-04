71 comments

    3. Not really a fan but I love the idea of 😂😞😉😴

    2. @Vlad the Inhaler for good reason. Sadly he’s still the leader of both a cult, and a political Party!!

    2. Really one of the biggest issues is his narcissism. I’ve had to deal with people with BPD and they can be very manipulative. And they do not shy away from telling the most implausible lies. Somehow they just assume people will believe everything they say. They also lie to themselves. Not every one is this bad but in Trump’s case it’s pretty severe. He probably fits the psychiatric definition of a sociopath. And then he has other issues _in addition_ to this.

  7. That’s who he is. He doesn’t know how to tell the truth. He can’t help it. He’s a born rich, sheltered, insecure old man with so many fears and a need for attention and chaos and drama.

    2. I don’t think he’d have done all of _on purpose_ if he was afraid of everything everyone says he is.

  8. Liar.
    That is what he will be remembered for.
    Sad , and funny because being laughed at is his biggest fear.

    2. @Lawn Chair I’ve been laughing the whole time.
      It’s the only thing that keeps me from crying! 😵‍💫

  9. It’s hilarious how Trump says “I know nothing about that” and “no one understands this more than me” whenever it suits the situation.

  10. Haberman “Trump is much more calculating than people realize”
    Ok, I misjudged him, so he doesn’t just have one brain cell, he’s got two and each are racing around trying to outdo each other.

  12. The man has been married three times and cheated on every wife. Yes there’s consequences he just doesn’t give a damn. His MO is the classic sociopathic narcissist. I’m not sure why people are so shocked by this as he has been this way and will continue to be this way till the day he no longer is recognized.

    1. I don’t understand why that matters, he’s a man of means like him or not. These hoz be looking for a payday anyway

  13. A con artist I knew, once told me that the best lies are always
    “sandwiched between two truths “
    Donald trump seems to exemplify this concept.

    4. Maybe 🤔 I’m a bit confused on what you 😂👌😺😁

  14. This is a beautiful reaction to Donnie trying to sue CNN lol

    He’s doing everything he can to shut people up for calling him out on his bullshit. It’s pretty pathetic.

  16. Can I just say what everyone knows? DJT will go down in history as the biggest Con Man ever. No one else even comes in a close second.

  17. Oh I don’t know David Duke , did he promote me?” He didn’t know Cassidy Hutchinson either. Hahahaha

  19. Well, this man gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a guy that taught half of America how to hate the other half (limbaugh). My uncle was the nicest guy in the world, got along with everybody, until he began to listen to rush. He spent the last 20 years of his life hating everyone that didn’t think like him, shedding all his friends and family along the way. My aunt, his wife, thought his death a blessing, releasing him from his hatred.

    3. Glad you brought this up. I think Rush is responsible for the beginnings of trumpism. Every day, Rush tried to sow division and did his best to make “liberal” a dirty word.

  20. I can see that Maggie Haberman has been lied to many times in her life, she is strong and she can see through them,

    2. 😭😭,our Trump , who art in heaven thy kingdom comes thy will be done on earth as heaven , in maga lord , we trust , amen

