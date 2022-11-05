Recent Post
- Why Al Franken thinks Trump’s campaigning will backfire
- ‘It was always a lie’: Dan Crenshaw calls out members of his own party
- Haberman details what’s happening in Trump’s orbit ahead of possible run announcement
- Russia on defense as Ukraine pushes toward crucial city
- Congregation replaced pastor after this controversial sermon about Trump
110 comments
Trump should absolutely testify before the J6 committee. You know, to clear his good name.
@Jao Bidan I know. So why not trump? He thinks he’s above the law
@LA He’s already been subpoenaed but the date isn’t set until sometime in Jan. If they lose the midterms, that sub becomes null and void. If they weren’t making such a political show of things and were really serious, they would’ve done it in the summer.
@Jao Bidan as of 4 hours ago his subpoena to testify is November 14th.
@LA I know it was originally set for Jan, so they must of last min changed it knowing very well they are going to lose.
@Jao Bidan it was always November 14 with November 4 as the deadline to turn over documents. As of last night he hadn’t turned them over. They had planned to end the committee by the end of the year since kinzinger was not up for re-election. It didn’t matter if they were going to win or lose.
the fact that people are speculating about his presidential run rather than his arrest is VERY Revealing.
@Jarad Shaw Lol
EXACTLY….the MSM should refuse to cover trump’s 24 run, as he has committed so many crimes, and as such is disqualified
@Biden is Garbage Nothing? A search warrant that FOUND Over 11,000 STOLEN DOCUMENTS..INCLUDING over 300 Classified, Top Secret and TS COMPARTMENTALIZED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS …and 80 EMPTY CLASSIFIED AND MILITARY FILES is nothing!?!
The Multiple ATTEMPTS TO LIE AND HIDE THE DOCUMENTS…IS OBSTRUCTION…these are CRIMES ….but you actually are so ignorant and pathetic that you are actually pretending that THIS IS NOTHING?
The GEORGIA PHONE CALL ..is nothing? The TRUTH is clearly not something that you are familiar with.
You know so many people post things like DONT FEED THE TROLLS…but I actually WELCOME THEM..why?Because THERE IS NOTHING LIKE THE ARROGANT, STUPIDITY of TRAITOR TRUMP TROLLS AND TOOLS and every time you all come out en mass …IS WHEN YOU ARE SCARED ….
Trump IS DONE..he has over 22 Investigations ongoing , he has already been INDICTED OR SERVED IN MULTIPLE CIVIL MATTERS..FROM THE New York Trump Fraud case, to the Rape allegations , and soon he will be indicted FOR BOTH GEORGIA AND THE STOLEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS.
Trump will EITHER BE INCARCERATED, BANKRUPTED OR AS HE SO DESERVES…BOTH.ANYONE who actually STILL SUPPORTS A DISGRACED, DESPERATE LOSER LIKE TRUMP ..JUST makes reasonable, sane, Real Patriots REALIZE JUST HOW BAD TRUMP TRULY IS AND HOW IGNORANT, HATEFUL, RACIST, HOMOPHOBIC, XENOPHOBIC AND MISOGYNISTIC HIS ABSIRD CONSPIRACY THEORY BELIEVING MAGGAT CULT FOLLOWERS AND HIS WHITE NATIONALISTS THUGS WHO ALSO MAKE UP WHATS LEFT OF HIS EVER SHRINKING BASE.
The fact that ANYONE who actually claims to LOVE THEIR COUNTRY..would choose to elect A FAMOUS FIVE TIME DRAFT DODGING COWARD to be their NATIONS NEXT COMMANDER IN CHIEF….
anyone who WOULD VOTE TO OUT THE ONE CANDIDATE WHO HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY SIX TIMES, WHO IS SUCH A COMPLETE AND UTTER INCOMPETENT WHO COULDNT EVEN MAKE A CASINO SURVIVE…AND A CANDIDATE WHO IS SO,INCO,PETENT THAT EVERY ONE OF HIS ATTEMPTS TO CON PEOPLE HAS FAILED…TRUMP UNIVERSITY RING A BELL. WHY Would anyone vote to put a KNOWN, PATHETIC , MULTI FAILED CON ARTIST…Who tried to con. Their very own FELLOW CITIZENS out of their life savings TO BE THE NEXT LEADER WITH ULTIMATE AND DIRECT POWER o OVER THEIR SUPPOSEDLY BELOVED COUNTRY?
Why would anyone CHOOSE TO BOTE FOR THE ONE CANDIDATE WHO HAD ABSOLUTELY NO EXPERIENCE…WAS AND IS completely UNQUALIFIED, UNEDUCATED, UNINTELLIGENT, UNDESERVING , UNHINGED AND UTTERLY AND UNDENIABLY UNFIT to even clean the toilets in the White House..much less have access to the WMD codes?.if they. Truly. loved their country ?.?
The ONLY ANSWER IS THAT THE COUNTR6 THEY LOVE…..is NOT AMERICA….
more Like Russia, China , SAUDI ARABIA , Afghanistan, North Korea …you know where ALL Of DOTARD DONNIES BIGGEST WET DREAM HEROES ..after Hitler ..are !
SO SUCK IT UP BUTTERCUP
TRUMP DIDNT LOSE THE 2020 Election BECAUSE IT WAS RIGGED OR STOLEN
HE LOST..BECAUSE HE WAS ALWAYS GOING TO …UNLESS THE ELECTION WASNT FAIR AMD FREE. CLEARLY TRUMP AND HIS EQUALLY CORRUPT, SLEAZY ACCOMPLICES MADE MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS TO RIG THE ELECTION..but like everything Trump has attempted throughout his entire WASTED EXISTENCE ..
He and his ACCOMPLICES INCOMPETENCE made sure that their numerous attempts FAILED!
No Trump only succeeds when someone else cheats for him..like his dad , and PUTIN.
Democrat In Gemetria = SATAN. It doesn’t matter who endorse who GOD has the final SAY. Oprah will not even be on the MESSIAH mind. MESSIAH will be way wealthier. The key to the HOUSE OF DAVID will be placed on his shoulder. So like I said Oprah can stay on the DEMONIC (DEMOCRAT SIDE) THEY ARE LEAD BY SAMAEL AND LILITH IS ALWAYS CLOSE.
I think the polling is wrong. His last election lost by 7 million.
The swing states were much closer and election deniers will be put into office next Tuesday.
I hope so, too.
Trump gets more time to comply with the subpoena? WTF !!! Gotta stop letting him slide, damn.
@Jumpers Clerk How about that FAKE blame attack on her GAY HUSBAND! Dude was far from anything MAGA! Trump 2024 and CNN is in a panic..
How does one get away with completely ignoring a subpoena? Yeah, let the average person try to postpone or reschedule jury duty and see what happens. Crazy.
Trump will NEVER testify….these Dems are too soft
Let’s go Brandon!
Yeah, it’s bloody ridiculous to keep giving this scumbag more chances. Hearing the same crap day after day after day, is nauseating and frustrating. It makes my blood boil.
We like a president that aren’t in the middle of Legal proceedings, and has a Lawyer for each day of the week, always having Goons on Standby and keep getting ‘sued by everyone’.
@James said to know, so many people in our country supports fascism!!Vote blue!!💙😅✌ we change that, rid of the 🤡s
Red punches coming soon 🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊🥊
@Donna Whiteturkey Fascism and Authoritarianism are clearly coming from the democràt party these days!
Cry 😂
@Donna Whiteturkey hey hun… ever look up
what fascism is?
authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, … Wikipedia
Ok… short quiz…
What party is: doing forcible suppression of opposition. What party has a dictatorial leader.
Ok, the democrats ! Let’s see… forced lockdowns (unconstitutional) and suppression.. trying to stop rt wing ideas and talking points via media and big tech. And telling lies from administration, media, big tech!
Garland and Willis should both indict before Nov 14. There has already been too much delay
GO LETICIA James & GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL 👍🏾💪🏾😃
It doesn’t matter if it’s another year from now, just so long as it happens. He will destroy our democracy if he isn’t held accountable..
@Buggaboo @Buggaboo – Of course it matters! Each day this Monster is allowed to walk free, he will continue to negatively influence your country.
The main reason for the mess your country is in, is because you still worship a constitution written 260 years ago. The world is not the same place anymore. Trump simply uses the loopholes in the antiquated laws to his advantage.
Another example of your outdated laws: What is wrong with a country that allows its citizens to walk around carrying gun??? INSANE!!!
The question is, why haven’t they?
Democrat In Gemetria = SATAN. It doesn’t matter who endorse who GOD has the final SAY. Oprah will not even be on the MESSIAH mind. MESSIAH will be way wealthier. The key to the HOUSE OF DAVID will be placed on his shoulder. So like I said Oprah can stay on the DEMONIC (DEMOCRAT SIDE) THEY ARE LEAD BY SAMAEL AND LILITH IS ALWAYS CLOSE.
Lock him up. He knew he had to produce the documents. Why give him a chance?
@APB Pa Even when the instigation is complete he’s still innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. And as it stands Trump may still walk on technicality since he won’t be able to get a fair trial.
@Jackie B. what do you think would happen to us if we tried that. We’d be in gitmo so damned fast
@Jackie B. Slow but impending
Here you go…
18 USC Sect 1924
18 USC Sect 2384
18 USC Sect 2383
52 USC Sect 30121
18 USC Sect 201
18 USC Sect 641
18 USC Sect 1343
18 USC Sect 1346
18 USC Sect 1512
18 USC Sect 610
18 USC Sect 1501 through 1521
The Dems should start campaigning with LOCK HIM UP as the main slogan…HE ATTEMPTED A COUP…FFS!!!!
Not indicting Trump means the end of Democracy.
@Greg Edmand I disagree amigo. I am a proud MAGA Mexican and if making America great…. Then I guess I’m an extremist. We are not election deniers . An election did occur…. Just a very suspicious election. Getting away with fraud does not mean fraud did not occur.
But we are focusing on defeating the Marxists. We will be more vigilant this time.
Those people you mentioned….All American heroes Gaetz, Green, pillow man, Jordan, judge Thomas, Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Hawley etc.
The white liberals hate them, the more I support them
Malcolm X warned us about white liberals ( pay attention)
https://youtu.be/alrxnLK9AxA
Indictment of what????
Indictment of what?
@Boris Kissel Do you want a civil war?
@Marc von Borstel Do you support Antifa? Do you know how many people actually died on your streets protesting Mr Trump?
Can Donald even remember which top secret documents he stole, let alone where he stashed or sent them?
He probably has a very good idea of what he stole
They are declassified get over it already 😂
@B. T. you make no sense 😂
@M Hall Does the American Psychiatric Association know you this amazing ability to diagnose memory issues in someone you have never met or even ever been in proximity to? Try running a big company or even a big country with a big government with constant demands on your time and energy. I doubt you would be flawless either.
More likely that the Saudi’s from the golf game won’t give him them back!
Justice delayed is justice denied.. the story of America especially the rich and powerful.
Said Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder!
Exactly
@Stacey Cramer What-about-ism at its best.
James Comey on Hillary “In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts. All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of: clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information; or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct; or indications of disloyalty to the United States; or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here.”
Guess what. There really was and is criminal intent on the part of tre45on and his flunkies as is continually being uncovered by the January 6th committee and AG Garland and NY AG Letitia “Tish” James. Perceived or actual offenses by others does not in any matter lessen or excuse or mitigate criminal sedition and conspiracy and treason. Because tre45on says someone is a criminal does not make it true. Knowing the facts actually changes the picture.
@Itchy Angus That just proves how corrupt James Comey is! and…
Since when does the law give a darn about someone’s “INTENTIONS”
James Comey: “Yes, we know Hillary had an Illegal server and deleted 30,000 emails after she was subpoenaed to show them.” But we don’t know what her INTENTIONS were so no prosecutor would prosecute her”
Do you think WE as average citizens would be let go if WE broke the law if they didn’t know our INTENTIONS?
“Yes your honor I did get drunk and drive my car and run over those children in the crosswalk. But those weren’t my INTENTIONS”
The FBI’s corruption has long been known by people who pay attention! They’re merely the democrat party’s KGB. That’s why they’re targeting Old people who were Trump supporters. Roger Stone, some Christian groups and others.
The FBI are intimidating and jailing their political opponents. Just like Stalin’s secret police did.
He’s not fit for office listen to Bob Woodward He nailed it
After almost 4 billion in bankruptcies morally bankrupt as well never was qualified or fit to command or lead tells u something about certain TV evangelist who backed him as well.
@Barbara Gdisis The New York Times admitted it.
@Kevin Hoffman How about the “80 million” idiots that voted for Turdburger Biden! Hahahahah
. the people were tired of BS alternative facts n agent orange Putin’s puppet. Any other interesting conversation
Democrat In Gemetria = SATAN. It doesn’t matter who endorse who GOD has the final SAY. Oprah will not even be on the MESSIAH mind. MESSIAH will be way wealthier. The key to the HOUSE OF DAVID will be placed on his shoulder. So like I said Oprah can stay on the DEMONIC (DEMOCRAT SIDE) THEY ARE LEAD BY SAMAEL AND LILITH IS ALWAYS CLOSE.
Once Trump announces he is running, he has to start declaring his campaign donations, so Trump is holding off as long as possible to grift as much as he can
@Creating Your Life Consciously – it only blocks them from commenting on your page, afaik. what you tube needs is a mute button, so you don’t see their posts in any context.
@Paul Kern you can do that. When you’re on your notifications and see the comment and the picture of the video there are three dots again. Click it. Select mute “ Kevin”.
@Roger Longhorn My point is that you’re obviously not an American but news broke this week that most Biden bots are actually BBC operatives… therefore “bloke”. Simply tell me you’re a legally registered US voter and I’ll believe you- otherwise stop sticking your foreign nose into American affairs. I’m betting you won’t be confirming because you’re not one of us and it’s against your contract rules.
@Warpathy You used the word bloke and from Ive gathered, from watching movies, is that bloke is used by foreigners as you must be but I thought that most Trump bots are Russian. How do you feel about Putin and Russia invading Ukraine ? I feel you won’t answer because Putin is probably monitoring what you are saying.
Btw, you think you are slick by copying and pasting the same question …. You ain’t slick but as Trump has said ” I love the poorly educated” …… How about that, bloke
@Jackie B. Good one 😂😂
Dems need to vote in mass. Retain the House and Senate. Shut down The Don. Make certain he faces the legal consequences of his criminal acts.
@M Hall No you don’t. No self respecting Democrat will vote red as long as Donald Trump maintains his stranglehold on the Republican party. We’d vote for Donald Duck before we voted for Donald Trump.
@Jay Mass Trump had “infrastructure week” about 10 times. Joe Biden got infrastructure DONE. He’s also pardoned everyone convicted of federal marijuana possession charges. He’s also passed the burn pit bill to provide treatment to soldiers injured by Iraqi oil fires during the Iraq wars. Also the CHIPS bill to support higher production of computer chips in the US. Also the Inflation Reduction Act to lower the cost of insulin to a monthly max of $35 and allow Medicare to start negotiating drug prices with Big Pharma for the first time ever.
And guess what. Joe Biden hasn’t attempted to steal a presidential election while claiming, with zero evidence, that the same election was actually being stolen from HIM. Trump will go down in history for that GIANT fraud on the American people. And he won’t look good for doing that either.
@Jason Larawan
What human right would you loose?
@Jay Mass your right to vote, your right to marry anyone you love, your right to free speech. Etc. I’m surprised you don’t know this
@paul herring
It’s been over 2 years. Get some help with your Trump derangement syndrome.
“It is called delay, delay, delay”
– Donald J. Trump –
The same should be done with the presidential elections until he dies. Delay, delay, delay.
He learned the lessons from Roy Cohn.
Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Eric Holder came up with that phrase long before Trump came along!
Cry cry cry lefties 😂
No matter what you may think about Trump, and my opinion of him could not be lower, he is a master at manipulating the legal system to his advantage. As I think it was Lindsey Graham who said it, “Trump is a master con man”, and he has million of followers who love being conned, because no one can con you without your cooperation.
Lessons Trump learned from Roy Cohn:
any publicity is good publicity,
never admit a mistake,
the best defense is a good offense,
avoid putting your “fingerprints” on anything.
Vote red❤
@M Hall <----------Putin loving loser who trolls for Xi and Iranian Mullahs.
Democrat In Gemetria = SATAN. It doesn’t matter who endorse who GOD has the final SAY. Oprah will not even be on the MESSIAH mind. MESSIAH will be way wealthier. The key to the HOUSE OF DAVID will be placed on his shoulder. So like I said Oprah can stay on the DEMONIC (DEMOCRAT SIDE) THEY ARE LEAD BY SAMAEL AND LILITH IS ALWAYS CLOSE.
Why are they giving him more time??!! This is the problem, he’s always had special treatment. It’s like counting to your child to expect them to do something, then dragging out the counting when they don’t do it, then just dropping the whole thing. It’s ridiculous.
I believe it is to coincide with the scheduled date for testimony. The Committee is less than 30 day before it must submit a report to the full House or Representatives. Running for POTUS or not, there is a good chance he could be indicted before Thanksgiving for failure to comply with court orders to turn over documents and to testify.
He never should have been given more time. He should have turned them over immediately. Otherwise jail time. Can you imagine if we tried something like that
@Jonathan Velder stop crying 😂
I see Hall and Garbage 👆🏼are doing the typical troll act.
@R Wags yep there’s always got to be a couple
Seeing a Trump rally is like watching the twilight zone
That was a highly rated show and ran for many seasons.
That’s just what this country needs, people running for office to avoid prosecution. Sounds like a great plan.
@Samuela in jail? 😂delusional
He’ll be president in 24 and you’ll be crying
It’s just a game the dems are playing to deprive us of the opp to vote. What is the “crime” this time???
He was already a criminal when he was elected. And he won’t be indicted even if he does not run, I think that’s become obvious.
@Jacob Finder And you probably overheard him say, Gee, I voted for fascism over democracy and gas prices are STILL too high!
@Mike Lord Record oil company profits may have something to do with it. Are you aware that most countries are paying more than US gas consumers? I pay equivalent of US$7 for 91. Shell Oil increased its dividend by 15% and made $9B profit this quarter.
it’s amazing that U.S laws doesn’t prevent people with legal trouble from running for offices. In most countries that would disqualify them in the first place.
Apparently not in Israel.
@Bitcoin Anarchist You are a fake anarchist. A true anarchist would not vote red or make such politically biased comments. Besides you can’t spell heroes so it’s more likely that you just aren’t literate enough to have much of a way forwards in life and feel resentful about it, and angry. Understandable.
@yknot000 Correct on both points
@Richard Cory oh judgemental one…stop putting convenient labels on people u fear…
The 3rd POTUS was a known abuser of a black child sex slave, no disqualification for that.
This coming Tuesday let’s all do our best to help Make Accountability Great Again! Vote. It’s the only poll that matters.
Everything democrats touch turns into 💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
@Nobody Well then they certainly touched Trump University, Trump’s “charities”, his marriages, his children, all of his attorneys, his casinos, his COVID response, his hairline, his presidency, his make-up and ramp-sliding high-heels, his childhood, his online social network, the lives of all of those around him, etc….
I don’t include Republican politicians because most of them were already spineless 💩s, Nobody.
@Georgie Oh little Georgie, we know you’re color blind. 😉
Voting RED 🇺🇸
Voting Red 🇷🇺 for the white, blue and red! 🇷🇺