  1. The troubling part is not that he willfully took these documents, it’s about how many has he already sold and who he sold them to. They found 45 empty folders marked Top Secret.

    1. I am not lawyer, but a gag order would not work with dump. He could never keep his mouth shut, it would deprive the American people of knowing that this monster is getting his just dues in real time.😅😅

  3. I like how the Trump supporters ask “for what?” when you say Trump should be in prison and then scream HUNTER!!!!

  4. “I’ve known Jeffrey Epstein 15 years. Terrific guy. Jeffrey’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that Jeffrey loves beautiful girls as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

    Donald tRUMP

    New Yorker Magazine

    2002

  6. Trump’s criminality is like COVID: just because he doesn’t admit it, doesn’t mean it’s not there.

  7. How they are preparing.Lots of buckets of water and sponges to clean the ketchup off the walls of Mar A Lago when Donnie Doughnuts loses his mind,even more than he already has.

  9. When the indictment comes down, if past history is any indication, we will see the most insane and at the same time incriminating rants being posted everywhere by Mr. Trump. Intelligent restraint never was Trump’s strength. His followers, if they have a lick of sense, will keep quiet, but that’s a quality lacking in them as well.😊

  12. If u arrested him then he would claim that he’s the victim so he’d attack u….if u didn’t process him then he’d say that he’s the victim so he’d attack u as well! So either way he will attack u for damn sure…ergo just do what the law says regardless the consecuencies since he will do exactly the same due 2 he’s always the victim.

  13. These women played well off of each other in this interview and Wolfe steered the conversations in such a way that they all worked very well off of each other.

  15. I hope that he will NOT try to blackmail anybody with the other missing secret documents 😮😮

  18. Wouldn’t lying about the Mahattan DA be an attempt to obstruct justice in a prosecution for fraud, which are both RICO offences?

