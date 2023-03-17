Recent Post
The troubling part is not that he willfully took these documents, it’s about how many has he already sold and who he sold them to. They found 45 empty folders marked Top Secret.
@GPB the difference is obstruction and willful consealment
@Dayofthedream
And that’s exactly what sleepy Joe did
Could the judge put a gag order on all participants, including Trump?
I am not lawyer, but a gag order would not work with dump. He could never keep his mouth shut, it would deprive the American people of knowing that this monster is getting his just dues in real time.😅😅
LOL…😂🤣😅😆
The world hasn’t made a gag big enough.
I like how the Trump supporters ask “for what?” when you say Trump should be in prison and then scream HUNTER!!!!
“I’ve known Jeffrey Epstein 15 years. Terrific guy. Jeffrey’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that Jeffrey loves beautiful girls as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
Donald tRUMP
New Yorker Magazine
2002
@Leanne Vande Kew “I am 16 going on 17, I know that I’m naïve…”
(Sound of Music)
Looking at that attorney, I think we know where Jr gets his supply from.
@GPB None, yet…
@GPB If you didn’t storm the Capitol, I bet you wanted to.
@Dare2Share
No I didn’t want to do either. But how about you actually try to answer my question?
Trump’s criminality is like COVID: just because he doesn’t admit it, doesn’t mean it’s not there.
@Dare2Share you crybabies said this for 6 years now… so noon tomorrow?
How they are preparing.Lots of buckets of water and sponges to clean the ketchup off the walls of Mar A Lago when Donnie Doughnuts loses his mind,even more than he already has.
Trump’s a civilian and his not above the law ..the ‘LAW’ needs to do it’s JOB
When the indictment comes down, if past history is any indication, we will see the most insane and at the same time incriminating rants being posted everywhere by Mr. Trump. Intelligent restraint never was Trump’s strength. His followers, if they have a lick of sense, will keep quiet, but that’s a quality lacking in them as well.😊
They do not know how to be quiet….
Justice is to slow.
I am so sick of possibly, just put the traitor in jail already. Seriously WTF!
If u arrested him then he would claim that he’s the victim so he’d attack u….if u didn’t process him then he’d say that he’s the victim so he’d attack u as well! So either way he will attack u for damn sure…ergo just do what the law says regardless the consecuencies since he will do exactly the same due 2 he’s always the victim.
These women played well off of each other in this interview and Wolfe steered the conversations in such a way that they all worked very well off of each other.
Indictments as early as tomorrow!!!!!!!!😁
That would be awesome
I hope that he will NOT try to blackmail anybody with the other missing secret documents 😮😮
“You don’t need a criminal attorney… You need a CRIMINAL attorney…”
Say a prayer for Jack, Alvin, Latecia and Fani
Wouldn’t lying about the Mahattan DA be an attempt to obstruct justice in a prosecution for fraud, which are both RICO offences?
Alvin Bragg is doing his job. It’s not democrat vs repub. It’s a criminal trial.
All the jurors in all of his trials need to be anonymous
That’s not how the law works